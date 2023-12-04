There were a record 901 180s hit last year so the charity will be hoping for a similar amount to raise a transformative donation that will ultimately help save lives.

Michael Smith, who famously produced a stunning nine-darter in the final 12 months ago and hit more maximums (66) than anyone else during his run to the world title, said: “We don’t need much encouragement when it comes to scoring 180s at the World Championship, but to know each one will trigger a £1,000 donation to Prostate Cancer UK is another fantastic incentive for us.

“Prostate cancer has never been on my radar, but hearing the disease affects one in eight men is a shocking statistic. Men need to be more aware of their risk of prostate cancer, and I include myself in that, as if caught early it’s curable. If we can help raise money and awareness of Prostate Cancer UK’s online risk checker tool via www.prostatecanceruk.org/180-risk to save lives that will be amazing.”

But who will lift the new award that stands at almost one metre in height and weighing in at 16kgs?

Last 10 '180 winners'

2023: Michael Smith (66 maximums & won tournament)

2022: Michael Smith (83 maximums & finished RU)

2021: Gerwyn Price (55 maximums & won tournament)

2020: Peter Wright (68 maximums & won tournament)

2019: Michael Smith (64 maximums & finished RU)

2018: Rob Cross (66 maximums & won tournament)

2017: Gary Anderson (71 maximums & finished RU)

2016: Adrian Lewis (60 maximums & finished RU)

2015: Gary Anderson (64 maximums & won tournament)

2014: Michael van Gerwen (52 maximums & won tournament)

As you can see, the winner of the Ballon d'Art will most likely be one of the two players who reach the best-of-13 sets final.

Who is favourite?

Luke Humphries - 3/1

Michael van Gerwen - 9/2

Gerwyn Price - 11/2

Michael Smith 6/1

Gary Anderson - 17/2

Rob Cross 14/1

Peter Wright - 14/1

Dave Chisnall - 18/1

Nathan Aspinall - 22/1

Chris Dobey - 22/1

Stephen Bunting - 28/1

Josh Rock - 28/1

Ross Smith - 28/1

As you can see the betting is dominated by players expected to have a title run at the Ally Pally.

Who is best at hitting 180s this season?