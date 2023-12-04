World Darts Championship sponsors Paddy Power are donating £1000 to Prostate Cancer UK for every 180 hit at the Alexandra Palace - and have now revealed a new trophy for the player who contributes most maximums.
There were a record 901 180s hit last year so the charity will be hoping for a similar amount to raise a transformative donation that will ultimately help save lives.
Michael Smith, who famously produced a stunning nine-darter in the final 12 months ago and hit more maximums (66) than anyone else during his run to the world title, said: “We don’t need much encouragement when it comes to scoring 180s at the World Championship, but to know each one will trigger a £1,000 donation to Prostate Cancer UK is another fantastic incentive for us.
“Prostate cancer has never been on my radar, but hearing the disease affects one in eight men is a shocking statistic. Men need to be more aware of their risk of prostate cancer, and I include myself in that, as if caught early it’s curable. If we can help raise money and awareness of Prostate Cancer UK’s online risk checker tool via www.prostatecanceruk.org/180-risk to save lives that will be amazing.”
But who will lift the new award that stands at almost one metre in height and weighing in at 16kgs?
