Who are the highest prize money earners in darts history? Luke Littler is already in the top 10 after just two seasons but Michael van Gerwen is well clear at the summit

Luke Littler is already in the top 10 prize money earners in darts history after just two seasons as a professional but it might take him many years to catch Michael van Gerwen.
The record-breaking teenager, who has won 10 majors in a ridiculously short space of time, was already well inside the top 20 before pocketing a whopping £1million at the recent World Championship but this latest triumph now means he's just behind Luke Humphries in the all-time list.
It'll be fascinating to see how high he can climb by the end of 2026 although it might take him a few more years to challenge Michael van Gerwen at the summit after the Dutchman became the first player to break through the £12,000,000 barrier by winning the season-opening Bahrain Darts Masters on the World Series Tour.
Here, we unveil the top 10 prize money earners of all time...
TOP 10 PRIZE MONEY EARNERS IN DARTS HISTORY
1 Michael van Gerwen - £12,000,000
- Titles (PDC/BDO): 172
Majors (BDO/PDC): 49
Career Span: 2005-present
Career Highlights:
- 3x PDC World Champion
- 3x World Matchplay
- 7x Premier League
- 3x Grand Slam of Darts
- 6x world grand prix
- 3x UK Open
- 4x European Championship
- 5x Masters
- 7x Players Champ Finals
- 6x World Series Finals
2. Phil Taylor - £7,700,000
- Titles (PDC/BDO): 209
Majors (BDO/PDC): 83
Career Span: 1987-2018
CAREER HIGHLIGHTS
- 16x World Champion (14x PDC)
- 16x World Matchplay
- 6x premier league
- 6x Grand Slam of Darts
- 11x world grand prix
- 5x UK Open
- 5x Las Vegas Classic
- 4x European Championship
- 3x Players Champ Finals
- Champions League 2016
- PDC Masters 2013
3. Peter Wright - £6,100,000
- Titles: 48
Majors: 8
Career Span: 1995-present
CAREER HIGHLIGHTS
- 2x World Champion
- World Matchplay 2021
- UK Open 2017
- 2x European Championship
- masters 2020
- Players Champ finals 2021
4. Gary Anderson - £5,700,000
- Titles (PDC/BDO): 68
Majors (BDO/PDC): 12
Career Span: 2000-present
CAREER HIGHLIGHTS
- 2x PDC World Champion
- 2x Premier League
- World Matchplay 2018
- UK Open 2018
- Champions League 2018
- Players Champ Finals 2014
5. James Wade - £5,200,000
- Titles (BDO/PDC): 46
Majors: 10
Career Span: 2001-present
CAREER HIGHLIGHTS
- World Matchplay 2007
- Premier League 2009
- 3x UK Open
- 2x World Grand Prix
- Masters 2014
- World Series Finals 2018
- European Championship 2018
6. Gerwyn Price - £4,800,000
- Titles: 43
Majors: 7
Career Span: 2014-present
CAREER HIGHLIGHTS
- PDC World Champion 2021
- 3x Grand Slam of Darts
- World Grand Prix 2020
- 2x World Series Finals
7. Michael Smith - £4,300,000
- Titles: 27
Majors: 2
Career Span: 2011-present
CAREER HIGHLIGHTS
- World Champion 2023
- Grand Slam of Darts 2022
- 6x European Tour titles
8. Raymond van Barneveld - £4,200,000
- Titles (BDO/PDC): 68
Majors (BDO/PDC): 21
Career Span: 1987-present
CAREER HIGHLIGHTS
- 5x World Champion (1x PDC)
- Premier League 2014
- Grand Slam of Darts 2012
- 2x UK Open
- Las Vegas Classic 2007
- 2x BDO World masters
9. Luke Humphries - £ 3,800,000
- Titles: 24
Majors: 8
Career Span: 2018-present
CAREER HIGHLIGHTS
- World Champion 2024
- World Matchplay 2024
- Premier League 2025
- World Grand Prix 2023
- World Masters 2025
- Grand Slam of Darts 2023
- 2x Players Champ Finals
10. Luke Littler - £3,700,000
- Titles: 22
Majors: 10
Career Span: 2023-present
CAREER HIGHLIGHTS
- World Champion 2025 & 2026
- World Matchplay 2025
- Premier League 2024
- World Grand Prix 2025
- UK Open 2025
- Grand Slam of Darts 2024 & 2025
- Players Championship Finals 2025
- World Series Finals 2024
