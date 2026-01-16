Who are the highest prize money earners in darts history? Luke Littler is already in the top 10 after just two seasons but Michael van Gerwen is well clear at the summit

The record-breaking teenager, who has won 10 majors in a ridiculously short space of time, was already well inside the top 20 before pocketing a whopping £1million at the recent World Championship but this latest triumph now means he's just behind Luke Humphries in the all-time list.

It'll be fascinating to see how high he can climb by the end of 2026 although it might take him a few more years to challenge Michael van Gerwen at the summit after the Dutchman became the first player to break through the £12,000,000 barrier by winning the season-opening Bahrain Darts Masters on the World Series Tour.