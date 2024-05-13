Brendan Dolan recently won his 10th PDC title – 11 years after his first – so in this week’s column I wanted to put into perspective what an impressive milestone that actually is with some interesting comparisons and talking points that might get you thinking.

Changing times When I first joined the tour in 2008, if you had 10 PDC titles you were almost deemed a legend of the game. Nowadays there’s probably too many players who have reached that milestone to get the same level of praise due to there being a lot more events than in previous years. For example when I first started, you might have 15 to 18 Players Championships in a year and now you have 30. Gary Anderson has racked up 50 PDC titles and that’s a real Hall of Fame career whilst Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen are in another league of their own above that. However, if you go down the lower echelons of the game there are people who have done remarkable things and I think Brendan is at the forefront of this.

Longevity Dolan’s title span is 11 years having first tasted Players Championship success as a 39-year-old back in 2013. On average that’s pretty much one title per year although in reality they have come in clusters and he’s shown real character to end several title ‘droughts’ during his career. His tenth title ended an almost two-year wait since his ninth but that’s not actually too long when you consider how hard it is to win one title. Most players will have periods in their careers when they go years without a title and some won’t ever win any – so to keep challenging for honours over such a long period of time at his age makes him a special – and underrated – talent in the sport. I’d say if you offered a player on tour one title in a calendar year, everyone outside the top 32 would snap your hand off – and there’s some inside who’d consider taking it. Gabriel Clemens, for example, is still waiting for his first. Big event winner Joe Cullen is currently in the midst of a two-year drought so he’d dearly love to pick up one title this year I’m sure.