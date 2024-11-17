The 17-year-old, who kicked off a headline-making 2024 by reaching the World Championship final in January, thrashed Martin Lukeman 16-3 in the Grand Slam of Darts final having earlier produced a stunning comeback to defeat legend Gary Anderson 16-15.

In doing so, the Premier League champion became just the fourth player ever to win 10 PDC titles in one season while the £150,000 winners' cheque lifted him up to fifth in the world rankings despite this still being his debut season.

Littler has now sensationally banked over £1million in prize money in all competitions, including unranked events like the Premier League and World Series of Darts Finals, while he's favourite to win the last two events of the season; the Players Championship Finals in Minehead next weekend and then the World Championship at the Alexandra Palace in December.