Saudi Arabia Darts Masters 2026: Darts predictions, betting tips and preview for the ITV4-televised event in Saudi Arabia

The ITV4-televised Saudi Arabia Darts Masters takes place from Monday to Tuesday and our Chris Hammer brings you his preview and tips.
Darts betting tips: Saudi Arabia Darts Masters
2pts Luke Littler to win the Saudi Arabia Darts Masters at 11/10 (Sky Bet)
1pt each-way Danny Noppert to win the Saudi Arabia Darts Masters at 14/1 (BetVictor, BetMGM 1/3, 1,2)
1pt any player to hit a nine-darter followed by the bonus bullseye at 16/1 (Betfred)
Hot on the heels of the Bahrain Masters, eight of the PDC's top stars head to Saudi Arabia with a lot more than a World Series title on their mind.
It was inevitable that the inaugural event in the Kingdom would have an extra big money incentive for the likes of Luke Littler, Luke Humphries and Bahrain winner Michael van Gerwen to chase and sure enough they've come up with the Riyadh Season Bullseye.
Not only is there $100,000 up for grabs to any player who hits a nine-darter, but the prize will be doubled to $200,000 if they can follow it up with a bonus bullseye.
This would unsurprisingly be the biggest prize ever handed out for a perfect leg-related achievement, comfortably eclipsing John Lowe's £102,000 for the first ever televised nine-darter in 1984 and dwarfing the 501 bottles of Budweiser that Phil Taylor won (twice) at the 2004 and 2005 UK Open.
Given the talent on display in what will be a very relaxed atmosphere compared to the pressure cooker of the Ally Pally, these star players will be have an extra rivalry between themselves to be the first to achieve this feat, and I really wouldn't be surprised to see plenty of chances for the nine-darter over the two days.
“I’d love to do it. Obviously, it’s something that’s an opportunity for all of us players, but I would love to be the first one to do it,” admitted Luke Littler.
“It’s going to be very interesting, and it’s an opportunity for us players to visit a different country, and just experience it all. Riyahd is massive for the boxing, so hopefully we can go over there and make darts big over there.”
It's 16/1 that someone can follow it up with a bullseye and that could be well worth a small flutter.
Saudi Arabia Darts Masters Draw
Format: First and second rounds best of 11 legs, semi-finals best of 13 legs, final best of 15 legs
Schedule: F
- (1) Michael van Gerwen v Nitin Kumar
- Stephen Bunting v Tomoya Goto
- (4) Nathan Aspinall v Lourence Ilagan
- Danny Noppert v Man Lok Leung
- (2) Gian van Veen v Motomu Sakai
- Luke Littler v Paul Lim
- (3) Gerwyn Price v Alexis Toylo
- Luke Humphries v Ryusei Azemoto
As for who wins the tournament, I'm going to be less bold and take Sky Bet's Price Boost on Luke Littler to bounce back from his heavy defeat to Gerwyn Price in Bahrain.
The world champion was well below his best on a rare off day, averaging just 94, but that will just make him even keener to bounce back and give himself as many opportunities as possible to make more history with this $200,000 nine-darter.
He'll be up against Paul Lim once again so expect another routine opener like we saw in Bahrain on Thursday before the competition hots up for him against Gian van Veen, who he so brutally put to the sword in the World Championship final.
Littler is in the toughest half for sure but if anything, this will fire him up even more to make a statement after last week's slip up.
In the other half, I like the look of Danny Noppert each-way at 16/1.
I tipped Noppie in Bahrain based on how he'd found new levels to his game in 2025, even at the Ally Pally during that classic with Justin Hood in which neither player deserved to lose.
Having reached four semi-finals at the World Masters, World Grand Prix, European Championship and the Grand Slam of Darts, many felt he was in a great position to be included in the Premier League, so he'll want to use these opportunities to continue his stature in the game,
He crashed out in the quarter-finals to Van Veen last week but managed to average almost 107 in a 6-1 defeat and will be pleased to see himself land in a slightly softer half of the draw.
Saudi Arabia Masters: Schedule
Monday January 19 (1600 GMT)
Round One (Best of 11 legs)
- Danny Noppert v Man Lok Leung
- Stephen Bunting v Tomoya Goto
- Nathan Aspinall v Lourence Ilagan
- Michael van Gerwen v Nitin Kumar
- Luke Littler v Paul Lim
- Gerwyn Price v Alexis Toylo
- Luke Humphries v Ryusei Azemoto
- Gian van Veen v Motomu Sakai
Tuesday January 20 (1600 GMT)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 11 legs)
- Van Gerwen/Kumar v Bunting/Goto
- Aspinall/Ilagan v Noppert/Leung
- Van Veen/Sakai v Littler/Lim
- Price/Toylo v Humphries/Azemoto
Semi-Finals (Best of 13 legs)
- Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2
- Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4
Final (Best of 15 legs)
- Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2
