Saudi Arabia Darts Masters 2026: Darts predictions, betting tips and preview for the ITV4-televised event in Saudi Arabia

Hot on the heels of the Bahrain Masters, eight of the PDC's top stars head to Saudi Arabia with a lot more than a World Series title on their mind.

It was inevitable that the inaugural event in the Kingdom would have an extra big money incentive for the likes of Luke Littler, Luke Humphries and Bahrain winner Michael van Gerwen to chase and sure enough they've come up with the Riyadh Season Bullseye.

Not only is there $100,000 up for grabs to any player who hits a nine-darter, but the prize will be doubled to $200,000 if they can follow it up with a bonus bullseye.

This would unsurprisingly be the biggest prize ever handed out for a perfect leg-related achievement, comfortably eclipsing John Lowe's £102,000 for the first ever televised nine-darter in 1984 and dwarfing the 501 bottles of Budweiser that Phil Taylor won (twice) at the 2004 and 2005 UK Open.

Given the talent on display in what will be a very relaxed atmosphere compared to the pressure cooker of the Ally Pally, these star players will be have an extra rivalry between themselves to be the first to achieve this feat, and I really wouldn't be surprised to see plenty of chances for the nine-darter over the two days.

“I’d love to do it. Obviously, it’s something that’s an opportunity for all of us players, but I would love to be the first one to do it,” admitted Luke Littler.

“It’s going to be very interesting, and it’s an opportunity for us players to visit a different country, and just experience it all. Riyahd is massive for the boxing, so hopefully we can go over there and make darts big over there.”

It's 16/1 that someone can follow it up with a bullseye and that could be well worth a small flutter.