The PDC World Series of Darts tour continues Down Under this month, starting in Queensland where the likes of Michael van Gerwen, Gerwyn Price and Fallon Sherrock bid for glory.

Here is everything you need to know including the full draw, results and prize money.

Queensland Darts Masters: Draw bracket

(1) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Koha Kokiri

Joe Cullen v Dave Marland

(4) Michael van Gerwen v Bailey Marsh

Jonny Clayton v Haupai Puha

(2) Michael Smith v Joe Comito

Fallon Sherrock v Gordon Mathers

(3) James Wade v Simon Whitlock

Gerwyn Price v Damon Heta

Queensland Darts Masters: Schedule and results

Friday August 12

First Round (Best of 11 legs)

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1000 BST)

Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-2 Koha Kokiri

Joe Cullen 6-0 Dave Marland

Jonny Clayton 2-6 Haupai Puha

Fallon Sherrock 3-6 Gordon Mathers

James Wade 2-6 Simon Whitlock

Michael van Gerwen v Bailey Marsh

Gerwyn Price v Damon Heta

Michael Smith v Joe Comito

Saturday August 13

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1000 BST)

Quarter-Finals

Semi-Finals

Final

Format

First round games are best of 11 legs, with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final the best of 15 legs.

Where can I watch the Queensland Darts Masters on TV?

The event will be broadcast by ITV4 in the UK - but it won't be live. Instead delayed coverage will be screened from 1900 BST on Friday and 1630 BST on Saturday.

Coverage will be live on Fox Sports in Australia, as well as through the PDC's global broadcast partners.

Live coverage through PDCTV is available for all subscribers worldwide outside of Germany, Austria and Switzerland (coverage exclusively via DAZN). A PDCTV Summer Pass option is available for £15 which includes all three World Series of Darts events during August.

Prize Fund

Winner: £25,000

Runner-up: £10,000

Semi-Finalists: £6,500

Quarter-Finalists: £5,000

Last 16: £3,000

Last 32: £2,000

Last 48: £1,000

