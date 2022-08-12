Sporting Life
Fallon Sherrock bowed out in round one
Fallon Sherrock bowed out in round one

Queensland Darts Masters 2022: Draw, schedule, results, odds & TV coverage details

By Sporting Life
12:31 · FRI August 12, 2022

The full draw, schedule and results from the PalmerBet Queensland Darts Masters, which takes place at Townsville Entertainment & Convention Centre from August 12-13.

The PDC World Series of Darts tour continues Down Under this month, starting in Queensland where the likes of Michael van Gerwen, Gerwyn Price and Fallon Sherrock bid for glory.

Here is everything you need to know including the full draw, results and prize money.

Queensland Darts Masters: Draw bracket

  • (1) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Koha Kokiri
  • Joe Cullen v Dave Marland
  • (4) Michael van Gerwen v Bailey Marsh
  • Jonny Clayton v Haupai Puha
  • (2) Michael Smith v Joe Comito
  • Fallon Sherrock v Gordon Mathers
  • (3) James Wade v Simon Whitlock
  • Gerwyn Price v Damon Heta

Queensland Darts Masters: Schedule and results

Friday August 12
First Round (Best of 11 legs)
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1000 BST)

  • Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-2 Koha Kokiri
  • Joe Cullen 6-0 Dave Marland
  • Jonny Clayton 2-6 Haupai Puha
  • Fallon Sherrock 3-6 Gordon Mathers
  • James Wade 2-6 Simon Whitlock
  • Michael van Gerwen v Bailey Marsh
  • Gerwyn Price v Damon Heta
  • Michael Smith v Joe Comito

Saturday August 13
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1000 BST)

Quarter-Finals

Semi-Finals

Final

Format
First round games are best of 11 legs, with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final the best of 15 legs.

Queensland Darts Masters: Sky Bet odds

Where can I watch the Queensland Darts Masters on TV?

The event will be broadcast by ITV4 in the UK - but it won't be live. Instead delayed coverage will be screened from 1900 BST on Friday and 1630 BST on Saturday.

Coverage will be live on Fox Sports in Australia, as well as through the PDC's global broadcast partners.

Live coverage through PDCTV is available for all subscribers worldwide outside of Germany, Austria and Switzerland (coverage exclusively via DAZN). A PDCTV Summer Pass option is available for £15 which includes all three World Series of Darts events during August.

Prize Fund

  • Winner: £25,000
  • Runner-up: £10,000
  • Semi-Finalists: £6,500
  • Quarter-Finalists: £5,000
  • Last 16: £3,000
  • Last 32: £2,000
  • Last 48: £1,000

