Michael van Gerwen (Picture: Kais Bodensieck/PDC)
Darts results: Michael van Gerwen beats Gerwyn Price 8-5 to win Queensland Darts Masters

By Sporting Life
15:41 · SAT August 13, 2022

Michael van Gerwen defeated Gerwyn Price 8-5 in the final PalmerBet Queensland Darts Masters on Saturday in Townsville.

More to follow

Saturday's Queensland Darts Masters results

Saturday August 13
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1000 BST)

Quarter-finals

  • (1) Dimitri Van den Bergh 4-6 Joe Cullen
  • (4) Michael van Gerwen 6-1 Haupai Puha
  • (2) Michael Smith 4-6 Gordon Mathers
  • Simon Whitlock 3-6 Gerwyn Price

Semi-finals

  • Joe Cullen 5-7 (4) Michael van Gerwen
  • Gordon Mathers 1-7 Gerwyn Price

Final

  • Michael van Gerwen 8-5 Gerwyn Price

Darts: Related content

Sporting Life
