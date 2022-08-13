Michael van Gerwen defeated Gerwyn Price 8-5 in the final PalmerBet Queensland Darts Masters on Saturday in Townsville.
More to follow
"I said I wanted to win minimum one of three and after winning the first one... the hunger won't stop"Hear from Michael van Gerwen following his victory in Townsville as he became the @PalmerbetAU Queensland Darts Master 🏆 pic.twitter.com/xoFoq73u9v— PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) August 13, 2022
"I said I wanted to win minimum one of three and after winning the first one... the hunger won't stop"Hear from Michael van Gerwen following his victory in Townsville as he became the @PalmerbetAU Queensland Darts Master 🏆 pic.twitter.com/xoFoq73u9v
Saturday August 13Evening Session (1900 local time, 1000 BST)
Quarter-finals
Semi-finals
Final