Premier League Darts 2026: Night two predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and Sky Sports TV time

The BetMGM Premier League Darts regular season moves to Belgium for the first time on Thursday, so check out our match-by-match guide to week two in Antwerp.

Darts betting tips: Premier League night two 2pts Luke Littler to win night two of the Premier League at 7/4 (Betfred) 0.5pt Jonny Clayton to win night two of the Premier League at 14/1 (Betfred) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Premier League night two: Who wins in Antwerp? The schedulers have ensured the first ever Premier League on Belgian soil opens with a bang as Luke Littler and Luke Humphries clash on the oche first. The crowd increasingly plays a part in the sport of darts and it will be interesting to see if that dynamic has an effect on Thursday evening. It’s fair to say Luke Littler hasn’t always endeared himself to the European audience, while the Dutch players can expect a bit of stick (albeit there will surely be a fair contingent from the Netherlands present). Away from all that, Littler has been shunted out to 7/4 in the face of a top-heavy draw, with last week’s winner Michael van Gerwen or the ever-dangerous Josh Rock the next opponent for the Nuke should he pass his first test. Such is the level of Littler at present, a sub three-figure average is deemed a surprise and it proved costly in Newcastle where a 97-average wasn’t enough to defeat Gian van Veen, who claimed small recompense for his heavy Alexandra Palace reversal. It would be most unwise to view that defeat as a precursor to further shortcomings, though and this inflated price Littler may be the only time this Premier League campaign where we can get 13/8+ on the clear-best player in the game. With that in mind, we should act accordingly and take the 7/4. Conversely, those in the bottom half of the draw have understandably contracted in price this week in the face of easier schedules but at 14/1 and with a very good make-up, a saver on Jonny Clayton is advised.

Jonny Clayton

The Ferret produced his best average since the summer (109.81) first up against Josh Rock on his return to the Premier League last week, albeit he wasn’t able to replicate that against van Veen in the semi-final when failing to pin a couple of crucial leg darts. Clayton’s record against compatriot Price is a poor one but it’s pretty much a coin toss whether he plays him or van Veen again should he take care of Stephen Bunting, something I think he will do given Bunting’s struggles.

Night two quarter-final stats & tips: Thursday, February 12 TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1815 GMT)

Sky Sports (1815 GMT) Format: Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs

Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs Venue: Antwerp Luke Littler v Luke Humphries SELECTION: 1pt Luke Humphries to hit the most 180s at 11/4 (Sky Bet) Hopes have to be high that the latest Littler versus Humphries clash will deliver in spades and to be fair to the pair, this match-up rarely disappoints. Littler extended his head-to-head lead to 17-10 in a vintage Masters final at the beginning of the month by 6 sets to 5, cranking it up a gear when it really mattered in the decider. Some of the differences between the pair are miniscule but over a 12-month period, Littler surpasses Humphries in every metric apart from percentage of deciding legs won. That’s pretty extraordinary given Humphries is clearly the second-best player on the circuit and underlines where Littler stands in the game at present. In terms of finding a bet in this though, I’m siding with Littler to win this (and the night) but at the prices, I like the look of HUMPHRIES TO HIT THE MOST 180s at a very attractive 11/4. Yes, the 12-month 180s per leg doesn’t make for particularly good reading but it’s crucial to point out that best-of-11 leg matches represent a short match by elite-level darts standards. A closer look at who has hit the most 180s when the pair have clashed over this match length gives Humphries a better chance than the 11/4 offered. Scoreline prediction: 6-4

Michael van Gerwen v Josh Rock SELECTION: 1pt Josh Rock to beat Michael Van Gerwen at Evs (General). A seven-time winner of the Premier League, last year’s failure to win a single night or qualify for the final for that matter, will have hurt Michael van Gerwen.

Michael van Gerwen (Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC)

In fairness, MVG was dealing with issues away from the oche and in the style of a true champion, he came roaring back in 2026 with an opening night success last week. His nous around the board and ability to pin the pressure dart has never been in question and he’ll surely be pumped up for a trip over the border to Belgium but in JOSH ROCK, he faces a very stern opening assignment. The narrative of the match will likely be Rock putting the MVG throw under serious pressure with a barrage of 140+ visits and while van Gerwen is anything but a slouch in the scoring department, it may boil down to whoever gives themselves the most darts at a double. Van Gerwen leads the head-to-head 8-4 but Rock is improving all the time and while the market moves have been for the experienced Dutchman, I’m inclined to back Rock at even-money. Scoreline prediction: 5-6

Jonny Clayton v Stephen Bunting On paper the weakest match of the night but that’s probably a tad harsh and both players will see this as a good opportunity to get a win on the board. Having won this title at the first attempt in 2021, Clayton has developed a tag as something of a Premier League specialist. Back in the fold last week, the Ferret came out the traps firing on all cylinders, recording that aforementioned sky-high average against Josh Rock. As for Stephen Bunting, his form has dipped alarmingly since the autumn, so much so that he hasn’t averaged three-figures in a single match since the European Championship in October. That is a fair chunk of matches and while last week’s performance against MVG wasn’t a bad one, it’s hard to be positive about Bunting in this exalted company at present. A look at the year-long 180s per leg metric would steer you towards Bunting as the outsider in the most maximums market here but that may not be wise and with a saver on Clayton to win the night recommended, no further investments are needed. Scoreline prediction: 6-3

Gerwyn Price v Gian van Veen SELECTION: 2pts over 113.5 match checkout at 5/6 (General) A revived Gerwyn Price against up-and-coming superstar Gian van Veen is a mouth-watering quarter-final match.