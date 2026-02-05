Darts results: Michael van Gerwen defeats Gian van Veen to win Night One of Premier League Darts

Michael van Gerwen began his bid for a record-extending eighth BetMGM Premier League title with victory over fellow Dutchman Gian van Veen on Night One in Newcastle.
Seven-time Premier League champion Van Gerwen failed to register a solitary nightly win in last year’s competition, but he made the perfect start to his 2026 campaign with victory at the Utilita Arena.
The Dutch superstar recorded successive 6-2 wins over Stephen Bunting and Luke Humphries in advancing to Thursday’s showpiece, rattling off six straight legs to dispatch Bunting.
The three-time world champion then converted six of his eight attempts at double to dump out reigning champion Humphries, wrapping up proceedings with consecutive ton-plus finishes.
Van Gerwen continued from where he left off against Van Veen, storming to the opening two legs in 28 darts, before his younger compatriot halved the deficit with a 14-dart hold.
Van Veen then missed a hat-trick of opportunities to restore parity in leg four, although he responded to a 12-darter from Van Gerwen in leg six with a 110 checkout to reduce the arrears to 4-3.
Van Gerwen then squandered multiple darts of his own to close out victory in leg nine, but he made amends moments later, following up a sixth 180 by pinning double 14 to seal the deal.
“Without playing my A-game I still won, but I had some fantastic finishes at the right moments,” reflected Van Gerwen.
“I know I can do a lot better than this, but winning gives you confidence. Winning games is the best medicine for performing better.
“It’s always nice to respond well. At the World Masters I had some issues at home, so I had to deal with that, and to bounce back with a win here in Newcastle, it means a lot to me.
“There’s still a lot of room for improvement, but as long as I keep that in mind, anything is possible.”
Despite missing out on a nightly victory on debut, Van Veen also enjoyed a night to remember in Newcastle, defeating Luke Littler and Jonny Clayton to reach Thursday’s showpiece.
Van Veen avenged his defeat to Littler in last month’s World Championship final with a hard-fought 6-4 win, before defeating 2021 champion Clayton by the same scoreline in the semi-finals.
2026 BetMGM Premier League results & schedule
Night One - Utilita Arena, Newcastle
Thursday February 5
Quarter-finals
- Jonny Clayton 6-2 Josh Rock
- Gian van Veen 6-4 Luke Littler
- Luke Humphries 6-5 Gerwyn Price
- Michael van Gerwen 6-2 Stephen Bunting
Semi-finals
- Gian van Veen 6-4 Jonny Clayton
- Michael van Gerwen 6-2 Luke Humphries
Final
- Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Gian van Veen
Night Two - AFAS Dome, Antwerp
Thursday February 12
Quarter-finals
- Luke Littler v Luke Humphries
- Michael van Gerwen v Josh Rock
- Jonny Clayton v Stephen Bunting
- Gerwyn Price v Gian van Veen
Darts: Related content
- World Darts Championship schedule & results
- Watch: Highest Prize Money winners in darts
- Watch: The most costly match darts ever
- Watch: Crazy darts facts and stats
- Is £1million for the world champion too much?
- 2025 Premier League Season
- 2025 PDC Darts Calendar
- How Littler won £1million in one season
- Should there be a Ryder Cup of Darts?
- Phil Taylor's crazy World Matchplay statistics
- What's easier, a nine-darter or a 147?
- Watch: Ranking the major winners in history
- Watch: Royal Rumble and other new tournament ideas
- Watch: How much do darts players earn?
- Watch: Is Luke Littler the next Phil Taylor?
- Watch: Building the perfect darts player
- Watch: How to become a darts professional
- How legends would fare today
- Troubles and triumphs
- Tournament ideas for darts
- 'What If' moments in darts
- Agony of missed match darts
- Good, Bad, Ugly: Nicholson on darts shirts
- Referees in darts
- Calling the shots in darts
- Weird actions in darts
- Hidden talents in darts
- Superstitions in darts
- Routes to glory
- Paul Nicholson's five darts drills
- Paul Nicholson's five mental tips
- Paul Nicholson's five practice games
- Worst losers in darts
- World number ones in darts
- Best players never to be number one
- Five characters in darts
- Do averages lie?
- Greatest Tournaments Ever
- Paul Nicholson's Ally Pally tales
- Watch all the Ally Pally nine-darters
- Players everyone hates to face
- Players everyone loves to face
- How to make it as a pro?
- How much money do players earn?
- Greatest darts rivalries
- Rivalries to cherish
- Be canny with counting
- Phil Taylor's greatest display
- Greatest World Championship displays
- World Cup of Great Darts performances
- Sky Bet's darts odds