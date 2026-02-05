Darts results: Michael van Gerwen defeats Gian van Veen to win Night One of Premier League Darts

Van Gerwen continued from where he left off against Van Veen, storming to the opening two legs in 28 darts, before his younger compatriot halved the deficit with a 14-dart hold.

The three-time world champion then converted six of his eight attempts at double to dump out reigning champion Humphries, wrapping up proceedings with consecutive ton-plus finishes.

The Dutch superstar recorded successive 6-2 wins over Stephen Bunting and Luke Humphries in advancing to Thursday’s showpiece, rattling off six straight legs to dispatch Bunting.

Seven-time Premier League champion Van Gerwen failed to register a solitary nightly win in last year’s competition, but he made the perfect start to his 2026 campaign with victory at the Utilita Arena.

🗣️ "Is that a question? Of course I want to win." Michael van Gerwen reflects on his excellent victory in Newcastle, as the Dutchman claims Night One glory! #PLDarts pic.twitter.com/z8IHM5CEBY

Van Veen then missed a hat-trick of opportunities to restore parity in leg four, although he responded to a 12-darter from Van Gerwen in leg six with a 110 checkout to reduce the arrears to 4-3.

Van Gerwen then squandered multiple darts of his own to close out victory in leg nine, but he made amends moments later, following up a sixth 180 by pinning double 14 to seal the deal.

“Without playing my A-game I still won, but I had some fantastic finishes at the right moments,” reflected Van Gerwen.

“I know I can do a lot better than this, but winning gives you confidence. Winning games is the best medicine for performing better.

“It’s always nice to respond well. At the World Masters I had some issues at home, so I had to deal with that, and to bounce back with a win here in Newcastle, it means a lot to me.

“There’s still a lot of room for improvement, but as long as I keep that in mind, anything is possible.”

Despite missing out on a nightly victory on debut, Van Veen also enjoyed a night to remember in Newcastle, defeating Luke Littler and Jonny Clayton to reach Thursday’s showpiece.

Van Veen avenged his defeat to Littler in last month’s World Championship final with a hard-fought 6-4 win, before defeating 2021 champion Clayton by the same scoreline in the semi-finals.