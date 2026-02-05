Menu icon
MVG celebrates (Kieran Cleeves/PDC)
MVG celebrates (Kieran Cleeves/PDC)

Darts results: Michael van Gerwen defeats Gian van Veen to win Night One of Premier League Darts

By Sporting Life
Darts
Fri February 06, 2026 · 3h ago

Michael van Gerwen began his bid for a record-extending eighth BetMGM Premier League title with victory over fellow Dutchman Gian van Veen on Night One in Newcastle.

Seven-time Premier League champion Van Gerwen failed to register a solitary nightly win in last year’s competition, but he made the perfect start to his 2026 campaign with victory at the Utilita Arena.

The Dutch superstar recorded successive 6-2 wins over Stephen Bunting and Luke Humphries in advancing to Thursday’s showpiece, rattling off six straight legs to dispatch Bunting.

The three-time world champion then converted six of his eight attempts at double to dump out reigning champion Humphries, wrapping up proceedings with consecutive ton-plus finishes.

Van Gerwen continued from where he left off against Van Veen, storming to the opening two legs in 28 darts, before his younger compatriot halved the deficit with a 14-dart hold.

Van Veen then missed a hat-trick of opportunities to restore parity in leg four, although he responded to a 12-darter from Van Gerwen in leg six with a 110 checkout to reduce the arrears to 4-3.

Van Gerwen then squandered multiple darts of his own to close out victory in leg nine, but he made amends moments later, following up a sixth 180 by pinning double 14 to seal the deal.

“Without playing my A-game I still won, but I had some fantastic finishes at the right moments,” reflected Van Gerwen.

“I know I can do a lot better than this, but winning gives you confidence. Winning games is the best medicine for performing better.

“It’s always nice to respond well. At the World Masters I had some issues at home, so I had to deal with that, and to bounce back with a win here in Newcastle, it means a lot to me.

“There’s still a lot of room for improvement, but as long as I keep that in mind, anything is possible.”

Despite missing out on a nightly victory on debut, Van Veen also enjoyed a night to remember in Newcastle, defeating Luke Littler and Jonny Clayton to reach Thursday’s showpiece.

Van Veen avenged his defeat to Littler in last month’s World Championship final with a hard-fought 6-4 win, before defeating 2021 champion Clayton by the same scoreline in the semi-finals.

2026 BetMGM Premier League results & schedule

Night One - Utilita Arena, Newcastle

Thursday February 5
Quarter-finals

  • Jonny Clayton 6-2 Josh Rock
  • Gian van Veen 6-4 Luke Littler
  • Luke Humphries 6-5 Gerwyn Price
  • Michael van Gerwen 6-2 Stephen Bunting

Semi-finals

  • Gian van Veen 6-4 Jonny Clayton
  • Michael van Gerwen 6-2 Luke Humphries

Final

  • Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Gian van Veen

Night Two - AFAS Dome, Antwerp

Thursday February 12
Quarter-finals

  • Luke Littler v Luke Humphries
  • Michael van Gerwen v Josh Rock
  • Jonny Clayton v Stephen Bunting
  • Gerwyn Price v Gian van Veen

