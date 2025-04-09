Premier League Darts 2025: Night 10 predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and Sky Sports TV time

The BetMGM Premier League Darts regular season continues in Manchester on Thursday so check out our match-by-match guide to the action.

Premier League night 10: Probabilities for Manchester Ahead of each week of the Premier League season, our predictive model, which is based on player performance data, is being used to chart each player's potential opponent and give a percentage chance of them beating each one, as well as forecasting the likelihood of them winning the whole night.

Night 10 quarter-final stats & tips: Thursday, April 10 TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Sky Sports (1900 GMT) Format: Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs

Chris Dobey (11/10) v Michael van Gerwen (8/11) Head-to-Head : 6-21 (TV: 4-10)

: 6-21 (TV: 4-10) Average (2025 all comps) : 96.47 - 97.78

: 96.47 - 97.78 180s per leg (2025 all comps) : 0.34 - 0.28

When it comes to bizarre injuries in sport, Michael van Gerwen has probably shot into the unofficial top 10 after pulling his neck muscle while trying on a new shirt for his sponsors. The freak injury was so bad that despite receiving treatment from a physiotherapist, he was unable to compete in Berlin last Thursday night and then had to withdraw from the subsequent European Tour event at the weekend. MVG returned to action during this week's Players Championship double-header but suffered first-round defeats to Rhys Griffin and Maik Kuivenhoven with averages of 89 and 95 respectively, so it's not looking good right now. Tonight he faces a player who stunned Chris Dobey in last week's quarter-finals but has generally been struggling of late, so this would be a prime opportunity for Hollywood to pick up a valuable two points in his battle to haul himself back into play-off picture. Dobey is also a more prolific 180 hitter at the best of times so with MVG's neck problems hampering his throw, I'm tempted in to the win-most 180s double. Scoreline prediction: 6-4

Nathan Aspinall (19/20) v Rob Cross (4/5) Head-to-Head : 12-8 (TV: 10-5)

: 12-8 (TV: 10-5) Average (2025 all comps) : 95.96 - 97.38

: 95.96 - 97.38 180s per leg (2025 all comps) : 0.37 - 0.27

One of my main gripes of the Premier League format could be potentially shared by Nathan Aspinall as he prepares to take on Rob Cross in a crunch quarter-final clash in front of his home fans of Manchester. Both players have won six matches each and the Asp has managed to reach two finals compared to Voltage's zero. So who do you think should have most points? Personally I feel Aspinall has enjoyed the slightly better season but with those semi-final victories worth fewer points than quarter-final wins, these types of scenarios are bound to happen. The Stockport ace will feel in confident mood of drawing level with Cross having reached another European Tour final at the weekend with a couple of big 100+ averages along the way while he opted to sit out this week's Players Championship events to enjoy some well earned rest. Cross pulled out of the European Tour event at the weekend and this week's Players Championship tournaments after tweeting he wasn't "feeling too great" so his participation tonight isn't 100%. This is Aspinall's biggest night of the season and I expect him to be fired up more than usual on his way to a couple more points. Scoreline prediction: 6-4

Luke Littler (1/3) v Gerwyn Price (9/4) Head-to-Head : 4-7 (TV: 4-6)

: 4-7 (TV: 4-6) Average (2025 all comps) : 101.63 - 98.04

: 101.63 - 98.04 180s per leg (2025 all comps) : 0.49 - 0.32

There's only one player in the world who doesn't have a losing head-to-head record against Luke Littler since he joined the PDC Tour and his name is Gerwyn Price. Even more remarkably, the Iceman has won their last six meetings dating back to last summer to hold an overall 7-4 advantage over the world champion, and two of those have been in this season's Premier League. After Price won their most recent meeting, he told Sky Sports: "I wanted another one over Luke because I don't think it will last long. "I think he will beat Phil Taylor's record of 16 world titles, there is no one in the PDC who is going to stop him. Maybe someone from the younger generation, but we can't stop him." While I'm highly sceptical that he'll ever surpass the Power's world title tally, I do agree that the winning streak over Littler won't last long. This isn't six successive coin flips of 'heads' where each one is 50:50. The odds, form, stats and consistency factors have been in Littler's favour every single time. For whatever reason, Price's stage presence must unsettle Littler a little but once he figures out this anomaly, I'd expect him to deal with the Welshman like any other opponent. All that said, Price heads into tonight's fixture fresh from winning a third Players Championship title of the season at Wednesday's event while Littler is still strangely searching for his first. Even more bizarrely, he's failed to average over 100 in any of his 10 matches on the floor in April while his only televised match this month was last Thursday's disappointing 6-2 defeat to Chris Dobey, with an average of 93. If any atmosphere can help him break this mini rut then it's an appearance in front of the Manchester fans, who might even do their bit to put Price off his stride in crucial moments. Scoreline prediction: 6-3