Luke Humphries
Luke Humphries

Luke Humphries vows to stay silent over his emotions in future after his comments about needing a rest sparked fan backlash

By Sporting Life
Darts
Wed April 09, 2025 · 2h ago

Luke Humphries insists he'll keep quiet about his feelings in future after he faced criticism for claiming he needed a rest from a hectic schedule.

The world number one opened up to the media about his mental health during the weekend's European Tour event in Riesa by admitted he felt "emotionless" on stage but some fans felt he should be more grateful to be earning such a good living from darts when there are millions of other people struggling to earn a living in more conventional jobs.

Humphries initially said: "I feel a bit emotionless. I feel like I'm up here and my emotions are all over the place.

"It's not that I don't want to be here, it just seems a chore for me at the moment. I'm playing too much. I need to give something away, I need a break. It's not good for my mental state."

However, after reading so much negative sentiment on social media, he wrote on X: "Considering the comments, people not understanding what I meant… Will be the last time I ever confess my real feelings to the public.

"Everything I say or ever do just never seems to be good enough for anybody.. as long as no one complains when we all give the same answers in interviews like robots and not our true feelings.

"Then everyone I guess we’ll be happy, or usually will still find a way to moan at us."

World champion Luke Littler showed sympathy for Humphries, and also cited Gerwyn Price recently admitting there's too much darts at the moment.

Littler said: "Yeah, totally agree with him. I think Gerwyn Price said the same thing this morning, or last night, I've seen it on Instagram.

"But yeah, it's tough, especially when these players go over to the likes of Riesa, you've got to get trains, you've got to get direct flights, connecting flights, and then you're back home.

"But I think Luke, I think he knows now he has to balance his schedule. Just like myself, just focus on the Premier League."

Sky Sports darts commentator and pundit Mark Webster stuck up for Humphries, saying: "I think Humphries is just expressing his feelings and obviously the comebacks will be, 'Oh, you're earning this, you're world number one'.

"It's part of the game, but it still doesn't mean that you can't have little ruts where you don't feel like playing.

"I agree with Humphries. I think he's just got to sort of manage his schedule. Littler has backed him up as well.

"They play a lot of darts. I think they'll be criticised because they take on private work sometimes. And people will say, 'Don't do that, focus on your bread and butter', which is PDC darts, but you've got to have a balance and a backup.

"All players really should manage their schedule. Maybe ones who were not in the Premier League have a little bit more freedom, but it's a tough slog for the Premier League boys going from a Premier League to a Pro Tour to a Euro Tour.

"I think for Humphries, maybe at the minute, just focus on the Premier League. I think everything else is going to fall into place for him so I don't think there's anything to worry about.

"I think he's sort of harshly criticised. He's just letting his feelings be. It doesn't matter if you're world No 1, you can still struggle in the game at times."

