Premier League Darts 2024: Night 16 predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and Sky Sports TV time

The BetMGM Premier League Darts regular season ends in Sheffield on Thursday so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match guide to the action.

Darts betting tips: Premier League night 16 1pt Luke Littler to win, hit most 180s and the highest checkout at 11/10 (Sky Bet) 1pt Michael Smith to win and hit most 180s at 2/1 (Sky Bet) 1pt Rob Cross to beat Michael van Gerwen at 13/10 (General) SL Acca: 1pt Littler (-1.5), Smith & Cross (+1.5) at 3/1 with Sky Bet Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Thursday May 16: Night 16 TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Sky Sports (1900 GMT) Format: Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs

Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs Venue: Sheffield Arena Luke Littler v Peter Wright Head to Head : 2-0 (TV: 2-0)

: 2-0 (TV: 2-0) 2024 PL Average : 99.49 - 92.99

: 99.49 - 92.99 2024 PL 180s per leg : 0.33 - 0.26

: 0.33 - 0.26 2024 PL checkout percentage : 39.09% - 34.13%

: 39.09% - 34.13% 2024 PL legs won with 100+ C/O: 11.04% - 5.26% Luke Littler just needs a win over rock-bottom Peter Wright to finish the regular season as table topper and you'd expect him to do it as comfortably as last week's 6-1 drubbing. On that has been an astonishing debut campaign, the Nuke is flying high with 38 points, 22 match wins and four nightly titles, while Snakebite's unofficial farewell to the Premier League couldn't have gone much worse. Wright won't get invited back unless he somehow finds another major-winning wind at this late stage of his career but that's looking less likely with every passing week. He did actually give Littler a scare in week four before losing a deciding leg but their encounter in Leeds was much more reflective of their contrasting campaigns. Last week I successfully tipped him to win, hit most 180s and achieve the highest checkout and he should repeat the trick in Sheffield. Verdict: 6-2 CLICK HERE to bet on Luke Littler v Peter Wright with Sky Bet ALSO WATCH: NEW TOURNAMENT IDEAS IN DARTS

Nathan Aspinall v Michael Smith Head to Head : 11-13 (TV: 8-11)

: 11-13 (TV: 8-11) 2024 PL Average : 95.86 - 96.48

: 95.86 - 96.48 2024 PL 180s per leg : 0.26 - 0.33

: 0.26 - 0.33 2024 PL checkout percentage : 36.46% - 39.51%

: 36.46% - 39.51% 2024 PL legs won with 100+ C/O: 11.42% - 12.30% This is really the only match that matters on the final night of the regular season as the winner seals the remaining play-off spot at the O2 next week. Nathan Aspinall's one-point lead is no advantage whatsoever while the fact that he's won more nights and has a superior legs difference also counts for nothing now. Michael Smith's triumph over Aspinall in last week's quarter-finals in Leeds earned him this last-gasp crack at the play-offs and even if he'd gone on to reach the final or won the night it wouldn't have really made any difference to the scenario that both players face in Sheffield. Statistically we probably have to give the slight edge to Smith due to his average, scoring power and finishing being higher this season but Aspinall's position is mostly down to his fighting spirit - and he'll need all of that against Bully Boy, who he'd beaten twice in the Premier League during this campaign prior to last week's 6-3 defeat. I'll go with Smith and also expect him to throw the most 180s as well. Verdict: 4-6 CLICK HERE to bet on Nathan Aspinall v Michael Smith with Sky Bet ALSO WATCH: HOW TO BECOME A DARTS PROFESSIONAL

Luke Humphries v Gerwyn Price Head to Head : 7-8, 1 draw (TV: 4-1, 1 draw)

: 7-8, 1 draw (TV: 4-1, 1 draw) 2024 PL Average : 100.75 - 98.79

: 100.75 - 98.79 2024 PL 180s per leg : 0.36 - 0.30

: 0.36 - 0.30 2024 PL checkout percentage : 41.96% - 40.81%

: 41.96% - 40.81% 2024 PL legs won with 100+ C/O: 10.38% - 13.18% Luke Humphries may well head into this clash with nothing on the line in terms of league position if Luke Littler has already sealed top spot with victory over Peter Wright but there's always the potential of a fifth £10,000 bonus to soften the very minor blow. That's the only remaining motivation Gerwyn Price has at the end of a miserable season in which his impressive performance stats certainly don't mirror his league position. Cool Hand has not only won both of their Premier League meetings this season but he also beat him in a European Tour semi-final at the start of April - while his current form in all competitions is much hotter than that of the Iceman. Nevertheless, I wouldn't be surprised to see Price win due to the fact he has averaged 100+ in half of his last 16 matches and certainly deserved more success than he's received but equally I'm not tempted to back the upset due to Humphries form and various other factors in his favour. Verdict: 6-4 CLICK HERE to bet on Luke Humphries v Gerwyn Price with Sky Bet ALSO WATCH: HOW MUCH DO DARTS PLAYERS EARN?

Michael van Gerwen v Rob Cross Head to Head : 27-10 (TV: 19-7)

: 27-10 (TV: 19-7) 2024 PL Average : 97.71 - 97.45

: 97.71 - 97.45 2024 PL 180s per leg : 0.29 - 0.23

: 0.29 - 0.23 2024 PL checkout percentage : 37.03% - 39.42%

: 37.03% - 39.42% 2024 PL legs won with 100+ C/O: 41.03% - 41.26% There's nothing on the line here other than Michael van Gerwen wanting to send out a warning ahead of finals night next week and Rob Cross hoping to end his campaign with a first nightly success of the season. Voltage will be feeling extremely good about his chances of finishing on a high having tasted glory on the European Tour at the weekend thanks to a dramatic 8-6 victory over Luke Humphries in which he defied a nine-dart finish from the world number one. Both players averaged over 104 in the match while Cross also managed to win the title with a tournament average of over 100 across his five matches. MVG, meanwhile, was put to the sword by Humphries 6-3 in the quarter-finals with a 92 average while he also only managed 89.45 against Andrew Gilding in the last 32 when he needed a spectacular BULL-BULL-D16 checkout to save his skin in the deciding leg. Van Gerwen has thrown nine low 90s averages and five 100+ averages in his last 14 matches in all competitions so while he's clearly inconsistent, we are seeing more below-par performances at the moment. Cross has beaten him in their last two Premier League meetings by 6-2 scorelines so I'm siding with Voltage to make it three in a row. Verdict: 4-6 CLICK HERE to bet on Michael van Gerwen v Rob Cross with Sky Bet