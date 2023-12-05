Predicting the PDC World Darts Championship: Watch a quarter-by-quarter preview of the Ally Pally showpiece with best bets, tips and accas

Darts presenter Abigail Davies is joined by major winner, commentator and Sporting Life columnist Paul Nicholson as well as our very own resident darts expert Chris Hammer to guide you through each quarter the 96-player draw and, hopefully, predict the eventual champion.

The panel of three debate the chances of star names including Luke Humphries, Michael van Gerwen, Gary Anderson, Gerwyn Price and defending champion Michael Smith while they also assess which of the 'outsiders' can mount a lengthy run and discuss how many nine-dart finishes we'll see at the Alexandra Palace this year.

The action begins on December 15

