The Players Championship Finals takes place this weekend so check out Chris Hammer's preview and selections for the ITV4- televised major.

Darts Betting Tips: Players Championship Finals 2pts Ross Smith to win the first quarter at 7/2 (General) 1pt each-way Ross Smith to win the Players Championship Finals at 18/1 (General 1/2, 1, 2) 2pts Gerwyn Price to win the second quarter at 13/5 (General) 2pts James Wade to win the fourth quarter at 5/1 (General) 1pt each-way James Wade to win the Players Championship Finals at 25/1 (Best Price 1/2 1,2) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Almost all of the biggest names in darts are heading to Butlin's Minehead Resort this weekend for the last tournament before the season-ending Paddy Power World Championship. Sadly the defending champion Luke Littler won't be competing after he aborted his very late efforts to qualify as soon as his bid to win every major in a calendar year was ended back in September, so instead the focus is more widely spread. At the head of the betting there's the world number two Luke Humphries and recent Grand Slam of Darts champion Gerwyn Price while the likes of Gary Anderson, Michael van Gerwen, Gian van Veen and Ross Smith have solid claims. The seedings in the 64-player field are purely based on prize money earned across the Players Championship tournaments throughout the year but obviously it's not exactly a fair reflection on talent levels when you consider that many of the top stars tend to miss a good chunk of these events to manage their busy schedules. As usual for the majors, I'll go through each quarter of the draw and try and pick the potential winners...

Quarter One (1) Wessel Nijman v (64) Henry Coates

(32) Gabriel Clemens v (33) Dave Chisnall

(16) Charlie Manby v (49) Martin Schindler

(17) Cameron Menzies v (48) Mensur Suljovic

(8) Beau Greaves v (57) Christian Kist

(25) Tom Bissell v (40) Rob Owen

(9) Ross Smith v (56) Michael Smith

(24) Niels Zonneveld v (41) Niko Springer Wessel Nijman was the runaway 'winner' of the Players Championship Order of Merit, banking £160,500 compared the £121,750 that second-placed Chris Dobey earned and that was largely thanks to him winning six of the 34 events. However, his record on the big stage continues to be a growing cause for concern - even in this astonishing year of winning eight titles overall away from the TV cameras - and he's won just four matches in the seven majors throughout 2026. He's not won more than one match at any of them and he's not exactly been kindly rewarded for being top seed due to the emergence of Henry Coates, who impressed on his big stage debut at the Grand Slam, and sneaked into the field despite not even having a Tour Card. A remarkable effort. Beau Greaves deserves a huge amount of credit for finishing eighth on the Order of Merit in her first year on Tour and while she's clearly capable of enjoying a decent run here, I'm instead going for Ross Smith at 7/2. The Englishman suffered a surprisingly early exit in the Grand Slam group stages but apart from that he's had a fantastic few months, winning two major titles at the World Series Finals and the European Championship, while he's been a consistent challenger away from TV this season, winning twice on the European Tour in addition to a pair of Players Championship events. Should he get past Michael Smith in round one then he'll need to be at the top of his game against either Niels Zonneveld or Niko Springer, who have both enjoyed progressive campaigns, but he is the strongest player in this section and I fancy him to embark on a very lengthy run. Smith spoke very confidently on Thursday at a press event geared predominantly towards the World Championship and revealed that one of the main reasons for his success this year has been down to a mentality shift in all areas of his life that means he feels more relaxed about his performances on the oche. With his confidence high and his mindset in a great place, we could even see him lifting another major in the coming days. VERDICT: Ross Smith to win the quarter and also worth backing each way for the title

Quarter Two (4) Luke Woodhouse v (61) Alexander Merkx

(29) Stephen Bunting v (36) Max Hopp

(13) Sebastian Bialecki v (52) Gerwyn Price

(20) Jeffrey de Graaf v (45) Gian van Veen

(5) Jermaine Wattimena v (60) Keane Barry

(28) Ryan Searle v (37) Brendan Dolan

(12) William O’Connor v (53) James Hurrell

(21) Tommy Morris v (44) Callan Rydz This section is all about Gerwyn Price in my eyes, especially after he ended his major drought at last week's Grand Slam of Darts. The Iceman had been runner-up in three majors this year and there's no doubt his success in Wolverhampton has lifted a lot of weight off his shoulders and he can head into this latest major - and the World Championship - with more freedom and renewed belief that he can get the job done. Price opens up against Sebastian Bialecki, who he's beaten six times out of six, and after that he'd be widely expected to face Gian van Veen. This could potentially be his toughest challenge in the entire second quarter but I'd fancy him to overcome it and reach at least the semi-finals. VERDICT: Gerwyn Price to win the quarter

Quarter Three (2) Chris Dobey v (63) Mike De Decker

(31) Richard Veenstra v (34) Joe Cullen

(15) Cristo Reyes v (50) Darius Labanauskas

(18) Michael van Gerwen v (47) Connor Scutt

(7) Luke Humphries v (58) Darryl Pilgrim

(26) Krzysztof Ratajski v (39) Damon Heta

(10) Danny Noppert v (55) Scott Williams

(23) Jonny Clayton v (42) Tom Sykes Luke Humphries is the clear favourite in this quarter and it's hard to see past him. The 2023 and 2024 champion has a superb record in Minehead having also reached a pair of UK Open finals here and he's been given a relatively decent draw, opening up against Darryl Pilgrim before taking on either Damon Heta, who hasn't had a great season by his own admission, or the inconsistent Krzysztof Ratajski. Jonny Clayton could come next if he rediscovers his A-game although the way Tom Sykes performed at the Grand Slam we could see a rematch with Humphries, who he beat en route to the quarter-finals. Cool Hand would love the chance to reverse that result and potentially set up a meeting with Michael van Gerwen in the quarter-finals. MVG showed encouraging signs in his revival during a superb Grand Slam run and while I would fancy him to get through the top half of this quarter, Humphries has high levels on a more consistent basis and should therefore justify favourtism. VERDICT: Luke Humphries to win the quarter