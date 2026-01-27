PDC World Masters 2026: Free darts betting tips and preview for the ITV4-televised major in Milton Keynes

The new PDC season may have already started with a couple of invitational World Series events earlier this month in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia but this is where the whole tour can attempt to get their campaigns up and running with a bang.

This is the second staging of the revamped version of the Masters, which gives all Tour Card holders outside the world's top 24 - in addition to a selection of qualifiers from secondary tours - the opportunity to earn the eight extra spots for the televised stages from Thursday to Sunday at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

No disrespect to any of those 100+ hopefuls, but I'm sure you'll understand that I'm going to focus on the top 24 in terms of trying to pick a winner.

Who can hold their nerve best?

In case you need reminding, the World Masters is one of the three-set-play tournaments on the PDC calendar but unlike the other two, each set is a cutthroat best-of-three legs.

The first-round proper in Milton Keynes is best-of-five sets, the second-round and quarter-finals are both best-of-seven sets, the semi-final is best-of-nine sets and the final is best-of-11 sets, so we can expect to see a lot of deciding legs throughout each match, particularly in the latter stages.

Therefore in terms of picking potential champions, one of the key ingredients for success has got to be the ability to be clinical and ice cool in these pressure situations. And on a consistent basis too.

When I wrote last year's preview for this event - in which hardly anyone had experience of the format - I thought one particular statistic that might be useful is the percentage of deciding legs won in the previous 12 months.

Although this data only refers to leg-play matches that have gone all the way, it still gives us a flavour as to who can hold their game together most in these clutch moments.

The three players I selected - Stephen Bunting, Jonny Clayton and Danny Noppert - were all in the top four for this statistic and went on to perform fantastically well. Noppert beat Bunting 4-3 in the quarter-finals before losing to eventual champion Luke Humphries while Clayton came through an epic clash with Luke Littler en route to finishing runner-up in a final that did indeed go all the way to a deciding leg.

So I'm going to use the same strategy this time around.

Obviously we've got to bare in mind that some players won't have as big a sample size as others, while the data available doesn't split out how many times in these deciding legs they were throwing first or not. So this list can't be used to categorically determine who holds their nerve better in last leg deciders.