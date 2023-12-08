PDC World Darts Championship: Complete betting guide including player profiles, statistics, tips, expert insight and the full draw

Available to all Sporting Life readers, the guide is your one-stop shop for everything you need ahead of the Paddy Power World Darts Championship, which runs from December 15 to January 3.

The top 16 players are profiled with vital statistics and analysis from major winner and commentator Paul Nicholson while our very own darts tipster Chris Hammer gives his verdict.

Chris also picks out some dark horses to follow in each quarter of the draw and Paul gives his answers to five burning questions ahead of the drama.

Statistician Carl Fletcher has supplied all the data to let you know how all the top 16 players have fared in the key areas of the game throughout 2023 while there’s an at-a-glance tables to highlight the standout performers.

The guide also includes a Tipping Grid featuring Chris, Paul, Carl and darts expert Abigail Davies, who also presented our special preview show which is now available on YouTube.

And no guide would be complete without a full tournament draw wallchart-style!

Brought to you in partnership with Paddy Power, our guide is free to download or view online right now.