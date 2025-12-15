PDC World Darts Championship 2026: Day six predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time for Tuesday December 16

The 2026 Paddy Power World Darts Championship continues at Alexandra Palace on Tuesday so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.

Afternoon Session (1245 GMT) TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Format: First round, best of five sets

Alan Soutar (3/10) v Teemu Harju (12/5) Three-dart average (2025) : 91.44 - 86.36

: 91.44 - 86.36 180s per leg (2025): 0.30 - 0.24 Alan Soutar is gearing up for renewing his rivalry with the Ally Pally crowd and he'll be pretty happy about being first up in an afternoon session. The proud Scotsman has overcome a lot of stick on this stage in previous years to reach the fourth round on two occasions but 12 months ago he dumped out pretty soundly by Kai Gotthardt. Soutar has enjoyed a pretty solid season with three Players Championship quarter-final runs and should be too strong for the Finnish debutant, who qualified via the Nordic & Baltic Tour. Scoreline Verdict: 3-1

Nick Kenny (5/4) v Justin Hood (8/13) Three-dart average (2025) : 90.31 - 91.36

: 90.31 - 91.36 180s per leg (2025): 0.21 - 0.21 Justin Hood has enjoyed a pretty good season following his success at Q School back in January and can even boast a recent victory over Damon Heta in the Players Championship Finals. Happy Feet has also beaten the likes of Danny Noppert, Gary Anderson, Joe Cullen and Niko Springer on the floor during some of his better runs so he's going to be a tough test for the more experienced Nick Kenny, who is preparing for his fourth World Championship. Kenny's campaign hasn't been much to strike much fear into Hood and I sense this has all the making of a hard-fought battle that goes the distance. Scoreline Verdict: 2-3

Scott Williams (1/3) v Paolo Nebrida (9/4) Three-dart average (2025) : 91.29 - 85.58

: 91.29 - 85.58 180s per leg (2025): 0.24 - 0.18 SELECTION: 1pt Paolo Nebrida (+1.5 sets) to beat Scott Williams at 21/20 (General) Fans who managed to get a ticket for this Tuesday afternoon session will have been thrilled to see Scott Williams on the schedule having given the Ally Pally crowd plenty of entertainment in the past couple of years. A real showman, Williams came to the fore during his run to the 2024 semi-finals and it's just a shame we don't see more of him in the other majors. However, Shaggy's form hasn't been great and was recently unhappy with some news outlets suggesting he was suffering with dartitis, while his last match was a 6-0 defeat to Josh Rock at the Players Championship Finals. He says he's practicing and feeling good but if he's not up to scratch then Paolo Nebrida will be extremely dangerous, as we saw last year when defeating both Jim Williams and Ross Smith. Scoreline Verdict: 3-2 ALSO WATCH: PREDICTING EVERY MATCH AT THE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Chris Dobey (1/50) v Xiaochen Zong (12/1) Three-dart average (2025) : 96.76 - 83.37

: 96.76 - 83.37 180s per leg (2025): 0.35 - 0.19 SELECTION: 1pt under 5.5 180s in Dobey v Zong at 21/20 (Unibet) If Chris Dobey isn't complacent, this could be a very swift end to the afternoon session and it's hard to see anything other than a whitewash scoreline. Hollywood may not have had the best season as far as the majors are concerned but his three titles on the Pro Tour and his impressive average of almost 97 means he has plenty of reasons to be confident of another lengthy run here. After all, he's reached at least the quarter-finals in each of the last three years including the semi-finals 12 months ago, while Xiaochen Zong has lost all four of his matches at the Ally Pally dating back to 2018, winning just two sets along the way. Although Dobey is one of the more prolific 180 hitters on the tour, if we only see about 10 or 11 legs in this one, then the chances of many maximums seem slim, so I'm going low on those. Scoreline Verdict: 3-0

Evening Session (1900 GMT) TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Format: First round, best of five sets

Ricardo Pietreczko (8/13) v Jose de Sousa (5/4) Three-dart average (2025) : 91.02 - 88.54

: 91.02 - 88.54 180s per leg (2025): 0.18 - 0.22 Ricardo Pietreczko recently made the headlines when his attempt at humour rubbed Luke Littler up the wrong way at the Players Championship Finals. When level at 5-5, Pietreczko quipped: "I was just hoping to get one leg—now I’m standing here with five" only for Littler to take it as attempted mind games before storming to a 10-6 win. Nevertheless, the match proved that what Pietreczko lacks in high averages, he still manages to make life difficult for the top players and even beat Josh Rock en route to the European Championship quarter-finals a couple of months ago. He's won five matches on the Ally Pally stage in two appearances and came so close to stunning Luke Humphries two years ago, so I would expect him to battle past a fading Jose de Sousa. The Special One qualified by virtue of an astonishing last-leg decider against Andy Boulton in a qualifying match but apart from that he's hardly won a match all season and looks set to lose his Tour Card. Scoreline Verdict: 3-1

Danny Noppert (1/8) v Jurjen van der Velde (5/1) Three-dart average (2025) : 94.79 - 87.87

: 94.79 - 87.87 180s per leg (2025): 0.29 - 0.23 Danny Noppert is one of my outright tips to win the title after a superb season on the major stage. Noppie may not have picked up any titles but he's reached four semi-finals at the World Masters, World Grand Prix, European Championship and the Grand Slam of Darts, with three of those runs being ended by Luke Humphries and the other by Luke Littler. His scoring power is becoming a real weapon for him, with his 180 hitting now right up there with the most prolific on the circuit and if he finds his range on the Ally Pally stage, then he's going to be a force to be reckoned with. The talented Jurjen van der Velde is an ideal opponent to ensure he keeps his focus and I'd expect him to win with plenty of room to spare. Scoreline Verdict: 3-0

Gerwyn Price (1/33) v Adam Gawlas (10/1) Three-dart average (2025) : 97.75 - 85.93

: 97.75 - 85.93 180s per leg (2025): 0.31 - 0.23 SELECTION: 1pt under 6.5 180s in Price v Gawlas at 21/20 (Ladbrokes) Gerwyn Price shouldn't encounter many difficulties when he gets his World Championship campaign under way against Adam Gawlas. The Welshman is as short as 1/4 to win 3-0 given the obvious gulf in class between the pair so he'd have to be well off his usual game to get embroiled in an uncomfortable battle. Similar to the rationale for the Dobey match, I'm going to go low on the 180s front and hope for a swift kill. Since failing to win a Tour Card at Q School back in January, it's been a season on the Challenge and Development Tours for Gawlas, who didn't have too much to shout about on either before earning his Ally Pally spot via the Czech Qualifier. Scoreline Verdict: 3-0