PDC World Darts Championship 2026: Day seven predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time for Wednesday December 17

The 2026 Paddy Power World Darts Championship continues at Alexandra Palace on Wednesday so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.

Evening Session (1900 GMT) TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Format: First round, best of five sets

Matt Campbell (8/13) v Adam Sevada (5/4) Three-dart average (2025) : 91.05 - 89.69

: 91.05 - 89.69 180s per leg (2025): 0.17 - 0.24 Matt Campbell is preparing for his seventh successive World Championship and needs it to be quite a good one if he's to retain his PDC Tour Card. The Canadian is provisionally just outside the world's top 64 after a difficult season on the circuit although his high point was winning the North American Championship with a 6-3 victory over Jim Long, who knocked out Adam Sevada in round one. Sevada earned his maiden Ally Pally spot by being the top ranked American on the CDC Pro Tour thanks to winning five of the 16 titles and his seasonal average of almost 90 suggests he can make life difficult for Campbell if he can keep any nerves at bay. Scoreline Verdict: 2-3

Raymond van Barneveld (2/5) v Stefan Bellmont (15/8) Three-dart average (2025) : 91.50 - 86.82

: 91.50 - 86.82 180s per leg (2025): 0.21 - 0.17 SELECTION: 1pt Stefan Bellmont to win at 2/1 (bet365, Unibet) It's not been a vintage season for Raymond van Barneveld by any means and could be a vulnerable favourite against Stefan Bellmont. The Dutchman, who was knocked out at his first hurdle 12 months ago, has only won two matches across five major tournaments this season - at the UK Open and World Series Finals - while his results on the Pro Tour and European Tour haven't been great either. Stefan Bellmont won the Challenge Tour Order of Merit and used that honour to gain some valuable experience at the Grand Slam of Darts, where he did pick up a group stage victory over James Wade. The Swiss player was whitewashed on his Ally Pally debut by Jermaine Wattimena last year but he's certainly progressed since then and could embroil Barney into a real scrap. Scoreline Verdict: 2-3