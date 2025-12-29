PDC World Darts Championship 2026: Day 17 predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time for Tuesday December 30

The 2026 Paddy Power World Darts Championship continues at Alexandra Palace on Tuesday so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.

Afternoon Session (1915 GMT) TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Format: Fourth Round, best of seven sets

Luke Woodhouse (11/10) v Krzyztof Ratajski (8/11) Three-dart average (2025) : 92.73 - 94.43

: 92.73 - 94.43 180s per leg (2025): 0.25 - 0.17 SELECTION: 1pt Luke Woodhouse to win and hit most 180s at 7/4 (Sky Bet) The prize awaiting Luke Woodhouse or Krzyztof Ratajski is a career high cheque of £100,000 and the honour of facing the newly turned heel Luke Littler on New Year's Day. Ratajski has reached the quarter-finals before back in 2021 while this is Woodhouse's second attempt to get that far having also reached round four 12 months ago before running into a rampant Stephen Bunting. At 37, it finally seems as if Woodhouse is starting to realise his full potential after a highly progressive campaign in which he's reached a couple of finals on the European Tour and Pro Tour as well as qualifying for all the majors for the first time in his career. Woodhouse has been improving in every round so far and averaged 95 in an impressive 4-1 rout of Andrew Gilding, so if this trend keeps going, I fancy him to bring down the dangerous Polish Eagle. Ratajski produced a superb comeback to overcome Wesley Plaisier 4-3 in a thrilling contest last time out with an average of 98 so we should anticipate a hard-fought clash that could quite possibly go the distance. I'm also throwing in Woodhouse to hit most 180s - not only is he more prolific seasonally, he's also managed them at 0.26 per leg during the tournament compared to Ratajski's 0.22. Scoreline prediction: 4-2

Jonny Clayton (1/4) v Andreas Harrysson (11/4) Three-dart average (2025) : 96.52 - 87.95

: 96.52 - 87.95 180s per leg (2025): 0.31 - 0.21 SELECTION: 1pt Jonny Clayton to Win the Match and Throw 8+ 180s at 15/8 (Sky Bet) Andreas Harrysson would have watched the vast majority of the World Championship at home had Ross Smith hit one of his six match darts against him way back on day two, but now he's just one win away from earning a Tour Card. It's been a remarkable debut for the Swede and while his fairytale run did start with a huge slice of fortune, he followed up that opening win by thrashing cult hero Motomu Sakai 3-0 and then beating Ricardo Pietreczko 4-2 with a fine average of 96. This next challenge, however, will probably be a bridge too far as Jonny Clayton chases a victory that would see him climb into the world's top four. The Ferret finds himself in the fourth round for the fifth year in a row but only once before has he reached the quarter-finals on the Ally Pally stage. Clayton answered some of the questions that lingered over his form by holding off an impressive Niels Zonneveld in a superb 4-3 victory in which he averaged 98, and will be widely expected to take care of Harrysson. However, we've seen enough to suggest Harrysson can hold his own to pick up at least a set or two and if that's the case, it might be worth looking at Clayton's 180 count. He managed 11 180s in just 27 legs against Zonneveld so expect plenty more in this one. Scoreline prediction: 4-2

Justin Hood (5/2) v Josh Rock (2/7) Three-dart average (2025) : 91.71 - 98.15

: 91.71 - 98.15 180s per leg (2025): 0.22 - 0.40 In what other sport would one of the major storylines of a World Championship be whether a participant would earn enough to open his own Chinese restaurant?! Justin Hood arrived at the Ally Pally as one of the lesser known players in the entire tournament but has made major headlines for a string of superb performances on debut - including one that came in an all-time classic with Danny Noppert - as well as an unconventional dream which he now thinks he's one win away from achieving.

"I love the food! If I open I get free food, we'll be out of business in six months!"



Justin Hood with an update on his Chinese Restaurant dream and why he really wants one... pic.twitter.com/TZur59Ry9g — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) December 29, 2025

Unfortunately for the Glastonbury thrower, standing between him and a cheque for £100,000 is Josh Rock, who really has looked like a man on a mission in the last couple of rounds. "He wants a Chinese restaurant, and I want the Sid Waddell Trophy!" quipped the Northern Irishman following his 4-1 triumph over his close friend Callan Rydz that he achieved with an average of 99. It wasn't quite as impressive as the 101 he managed in a brutal destruction of Joe Comito in the previous round but the circumstances of his match with Rydz, who was mourning the loss of his grandfather, was difficult for both players. If Rock plays to his best, he should win but if Hood can reproduce the show-stopping exploits that we saw against Noppert, then it could be much, much closer than the odds suggest. However, Happy Feet did admit to being a little under the weather on Monday and that he struggled during his match with Ryan Meikle, which he won 4-1 and averaged 95. Scoreline prediction: 2-4

Evening Session (1915 GMT) TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Format: Fourth Round, best of seven sets

Charlie Manby (5/1) v Gian van Veen (1/7) Three-dart average (2025) : 89.66 - 98.05

: 89.66 - 98.05 180s per leg (2025): 0.24 - 0.32 SELECTION: 1pt Gian van Veen to Win the Match and Throw 8+ 180s at 11/10 (Sky Bet) This could well be a World Championship final in years to come but right now two of the sport's brightest prospects battle it out for a place in the last eight. Gian van Veen is obviously at a more advanced stage in his young career and already a major champion following his success at the European Championship and his performances at the Ally Pally so far have underlined why he's among the title contenders. He's averaging 101.40 - which was obviously helped by that stunning 108 in round two - and firing in 180s at a very healthy rate of 0.35 per leg. Charlie Manby, meanwhile, is enjoying an incredible debut thanks to victories over Cameron Menzies, Adam Sevada and Ricky Evans but he will have to find a few more levels if van Veen brings his A Game. Manby has averaged around 90 for all his three games and has high as his career ceiling is, I'm not sure whether he'll have enough firepower to stop van Veen running away with it. Scoreline prediction: 1-4

Michael van Gerwen (5/6) v Gary Anderson (10/11) Three-dart average (2025) : 97.16 - 97.54

: 97.16 - 97.54 180s per leg (2025): 0.29 - 0.32 SELECTION: 1pt 18+ 180s & 5+ 100+ Checkouts in the Match at 11/2 (Sky Bet) The 74th meeting between these two darting legends is the fifth on the Ally Pally stage but the backdrop for this latest encounter is much different than previous years. The other four World Championship battles between 2013 and 2018 came in an era when they were both widely considered as serious title contenders. Heading into this year's tournament, however, neither player would have been widely backed to get their hands on the Sid Waddell Trophy. As well as Gary Anderson is still playing on the tour at the age of 55, he's struggled to challenge for major glory in recent times, especially when we get into longer formats when age may just be taking its toll. Michael van Gerwen last won a ranked major back in 2022 and would be the first to admit that this season has been among his worst, albeit not helped by personal issues away from the oche. All that said, they've both reached this stage with some fine performances, particularly Anderson who has averaged 105 and 102 in his last two matches against Connor Scutt and Jermaine Wattimena respectively.

Even Jermaine Wattimena was getting excited about Gary Anderson almost getting a nine-darter!



What a fantastic match 👏👏pic.twitter.com/6wpHGKieHE — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) December 28, 2025

If this Gary Anderson keeps turning up, well, you never know!



Another 100+ average, 14 180s and tremendous character to finally get over the line in an epic 👏pic.twitter.com/5EKPwc4ldA — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) December 28, 2025

It's not just the numbers that were so good, it was also the way he held his nerve in an absolute thriller with Wattimena, who had fought back from the brink to force a deciding set. MVG was extremely sloppy at the start of his campaign as he battled past rank outsider Mitsuhiko Tatsunami 3-1 with an average of 90 but he has picked up since then to silence some of his doubters with a pair of 100+ averages in 4-1 wins over Willie O'Connor and Arno Merk. Obviously he'll be put under a lot more pressure by his old rival so it's going to be fascinating to see whose game holds up the most when we reach nail-biting situations at the latter stage of a gruelling contest. I am giving the edge to MVG, but we should anticipate all seven sets to be played, a lot of 180s and a fair few 100+ checkouts to keep the crowd on their feet throughout. Scoreline prediction: 4-3

Luke Humphries (1/9) v Kevin Doets (11/2) Three-dart average (2025) : 98.58 - 91.62

: 98.58 - 91.62 180s per leg (2025): 0.33 - 0.28 SELECTION: 1pt Luke Humphries (-1.5 180s) to hit more 180s than Kevin Doets at evens (Sky Bet) Kevin Doets is making a habit of coming alive on the Ally Pally stage and it's just a shame we don't see more of it in the other 11 months of the year. The Dutchman was involved in a couple of classics 12 months ago against Michael Smith and Krzysztof Ratajski to reach round four and he's repeated the tick this time with an absolute cracker against Nathan Aspinall in which he won the last six legs to progress 4-3. In that devastating spell of darts that would have put anyone to the sword, he averaged around 115, threw four 180s and fired in three 100+ checkouts to leave Aspinall stunned.