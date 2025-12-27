PDC World Darts Championship 2026: Day 15 predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time for Sunday December 29

The 2026 Paddy Power World Darts Championship continues at Alexandra Palace on Sunday so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT) TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Format: Third round, best of seven sets

Martin Schindler (11/10) v Ryan Searle (8/11) Three-dart average (2025) : 94.23 - 95.58

: 94.23 - 95.58 180s per leg (2025): 0.28 - 0.28 Martin Schindler is one win away from his best ever run at the Ally Pally and based on what we've seen so far, he'll be extremely confident of doing so. The German has traditionally struggled to transfer his Pro Tour and European Tour form onto the major stages but this year things could be very different for him in this wide open section of the draw after two highly impressive performances with two averages in the high 90s and just one dropped set.

Ryan Searle stormed into this stage with a pair of whitewash victories and he's now on the cusp of matching his personal best run, which he's achieved on three occasions since 2019. As well as both players have performed so far, it's fair to say their respective opponents in both rounds haven't pushed them too hard, so I'm expecting plenty of sets, lots of 180s and drama in this one, with Schindler pinching it. Scoreline prediction: 4-2

Damon Heta (1/1) v Rob Cross (4/5) Three-dart average (2025) : 94.79 - 95.77

: 94.79 - 95.77 180s per leg (2025): 0.22 - 0.23 Rob Cross came into the World Championship with a lot of question marks over his form and I don't think many of them have been answered yet despite two routine victories to reach the post-Christmas part of the tournament. You can only beat what's in front of you but in Cor Dekker and Ian White, he was up against struggling opponents averaging in the low to mid 80s so this next challenge against Damon Heta should be much tougher. The Heat was given a stern examination by Stefan Bellmont in the previous round but showed tremendous character to come back from 2-1 down for a 3-2 triumph, averaging a very solid 91 in the process. Just like the first match of the afternoon, this has the making of a hard-fought clash that goes at least six sets but I'm going with the Aussie to come through as the very marginal underdog. Scoreline prediction: 4-3

Gary Anderson (4/6) v Jermaine Wattimena (6/5) Three-dart average (2025) : 97.54 - 94.71

: 97.54 - 94.71 180s per leg (2025): 0.32 - 0.26 SELECTION: 1pt Anderson to hit most 180s and lose at 11/4 (Ladbrokes) Gary Anderson's best days may well be behind him but he reminded everyone that he can still produce world-class displays on the biggest stage of all last time out with a breathtaking 105 average against Connor Scutt. Apart from last year's run to the Grand Slam of Darts semi-finals, the Flying Scotsman has struggled to do that on a regular basis in major tournaments for several years, and now the question is whether he can sustain it throughout the latter stages. Anderson came through a seven-set thriller with Jermaine Wattimena on this stage way back in 2018 when he was younger and still picking up major titles, but if it happens again, he may not have the staying power to live with the dangerous Dutchman. Wattimena has enjoyed a superb season with a couple of titles and a run to the semi-finals of last month's Players Championship Finals, and he booked his place in round three with a brilliant 3-2 triumph over Scott Williams. I see Wattimena coming through an enthralling encounter, but expect Anderson to hit most 180s given his higher maximum per leg ratio. Scoreline prediction: 2-4

Evening Session (1915 GMT) TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Format: Third round, best of seven sets

Gian van Veen (1/18) v Madars Razma (8/1) Three-dart average (2025) : 98.05 - 91.77

Luke Humphries (1/18) v Gabriel Clemens (8/1) Three-dart average (2025) : 98.58 - 91.46

