PDC World Darts Championship 2026: Day 15 predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time for Sunday December 28

The 2026 Paddy Power World Darts Championship continues at Alexandra Palace on Sunday so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.

Evening Session (1915 GMT) TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Format: Third round, best of seven sets

Gian van Veen (1/18) v Madars Razma (8/1) Three-dart average (2025) : 98.05 - 91.77

: 98.05 - 91.77 180s per leg (2025): 0.32 - 0.14 SELECTION: 1pt Gian van Veen (-4) to hit more 180s than Razma at 11/8 (Boylesports) Gian van Veen produced the performance of the World Championship so far in his stunning victory over Alan Souter as he he underlined why he's one of the genuine title contenders. The European champion averaged 108.28 over the 15 legs played in his 3-1 victory over Alan Soutar and it was almost good enough to enter the top 10 highest averages ever seen on the Ally Pally stage.

Whereas van Veen has ambitions to go much further in the competition, Madars Razma would be able to go home very satisfied if his run ended tonight and that's the most likely outcome here. The Latvian is a clearly a very capable operator and played brilliantly to average 97 in his 3-1 triumph over Darren Beveridge last time out, but that is very close to his ceiling and he'd need to do that again just to give van Veen a run for his money. Van Veen is one of the more prolific 180 hitters around and managed seven of them against Soutar, whereas Razma is hardly hits any due to his regular switching to 19s a lot, so that particular battle is almost certainly going to be one-sided. Scoreline prediction: 4-1

Luke Humphries (1/18) v Gabriel Clemens (8/1) Three-dart average (2025) : 98.58 - 91.46

: 98.58 - 91.46 180s per leg (2025): 0.33 - 0.30 Luke Humphries broke the hearts of darts fans around the world with a mercy killing of Paul Lim in the last round but he'll be back to being a crowd favourite when he takes on Germany's Gabriel Clemens. Cool Hand dropped just one leg against the ageless Singapore star and almost matched the average of 98 that he managed against Ted Evetts in his opening contest. Humphries, who knows exactly how to pace a World Championship campaign, is only operating in his second gear right now and may not need to push himself much further against Clemens, who is averaging around 91 for the tournament and for the whole season. Nevertheless, Clemens did cause a big shock in the last round when knocking out Wessel Nijman 3-0 although - without wanting to take too much away from him - that was more down to a surprisingly below-par display from the young Dutchman. I'd expect Humphries to run away with this one but the 180s battle could be much closer given their respective maximum per leg ratios this season. Scoreline prediction: 4-1

Michael van Gerwen (1/14) v Arno Merk (7/1) Three-dart average (2025) : 97.16 - 83.50

: 97.16 - 83.50 180s per leg (2025): 0.29 - 0.23 Michael van Gerwen bounced back from his worrying start to the World Championship with a superb display to sink Willie O'Connor with a 100 average just before Christmas and he'll be out to make another statement of intent against Arno Merk. MVG, who has endured a very tough year on and off the oche, made hard work of beating cult hero Mitsuhiko Tatsunami in round one, dropping as many as eight legs and averaging just 91, but he looked much more like his old self against O'Connor. He may have been expecting to face Peter Wright but the struggling Snakebite only managed an average of 79 in a dismal 3-0 defeat to debutant Merk, who had already upset shorter odds to knock Kim Huybrechts out in round one. Although it's hard to know exactly what MVG will turn up, even the 'B' game version should be plenty good enough to overcome Merk with the minimum of fuss. Scoreline prediction: 4-1

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT) TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Format: Third round, best of seven sets

Martin Schindler (11/10) v Ryan Searle (8/11) Three-dart average (2025) : 94.23 - 95.58

: 94.23 - 95.58 180s per leg (2025): 0.28 - 0.28 Martin Schindler is one win away from his best ever run at the Ally Pally and based on what we've seen so far, he'll be extremely confident of doing so. The German has traditionally struggled to transfer his Pro Tour and European Tour form onto the major stages but this year things could be very different for him in this wide open section of the draw after two highly impressive performances with two averages in the high 90s and just one dropped set.

Ryan Searle stormed into this stage with a pair of whitewash victories and he's now on the cusp of matching his personal best run, which he's achieved on three occasions since 2019. As well as both players have performed so far, it's fair to say their respective opponents in both rounds haven't pushed them too hard, so I'm expecting plenty of sets, lots of 180s and drama in this one, with Schindler pinching it. Scoreline prediction: 4-2