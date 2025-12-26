PDC World Darts Championship 2026: Day 14 predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time for Saturday December 27

The 2026 Paddy Power World Darts Championship resumes at Alexandra Palace on Saturday so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT) TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Format: Third round, best of seven sets

Wesley Plaisier (5/4) v Krzysztof Ratajski (8/13) Three-dart average (2025) : 92.46 - 94.43

: 92.46 - 94.43 180s per leg (2025): 0.19 - 0.17 SELECTION: 1pt Wesley Plaisier to win at 5/4 (General) How can a player who dismantled Gerwyn Price 3-0 be underdog for his next match?! Sure, if Wesley Plaisier was playing one of the big title contenders then fair enough, but he will be strongly fancying his chances against Krzysztof Ratajski. That's not to say the Polish Eagle isn't dangerous by any means, but Plaisier's performance last time out was superb and he'll be feeling extremely confident of producing more of the same up on that Ally Pally stage that doesn't faze him one bit. He pinned over 56% of his doubles and averaged a shade over 94, which was very similar to what Ratajski managed against a surprisingly below-par Ryan Joyce. Although Ratajski is the bigger name based on the past, based on the last couple of weeks, I would be making Plaisier favourite. Scoreline prediction: 4-2

Andrew Gilding (8/11) v Luke Woodhouse (11/10) Three-dart average (2025) : 93.67 - 92.73

: 93.67 - 92.73 180s per leg (2025): 0.22 - 0.25 Andrew Gilding can't quite put his finger on why he's playing the best darts of his career in his 50s and now he's just one win away from his best ever run at the Ally Pally. When Goldfinger beat Michael van Gerwen to won the UK Open as a 250/1 pre-tournament outsider back in 2023, you'd have been forgiven for thinking it was just a one off fairytale story, but he's consolidated that with three more quarter-final runs and is a continual thorn in the side of many star names. Having brushed aside rising star Cam Crabtree in round one with a 97 average, he upped that to 99 in a 3-1 triumph over highly fancied Chris Dobey, so it's no surprise to see him favourite to progress to the last 16. However, Luke Woodhouse is also trending in the right direction at the much younger age of 37 and booked his place in round one thanks to commanding victories over Boris Krcmar and Max Hopp for the loss of just one set overall. However, both his opponents averaged in the mid-80s so this is clearly going to be a much tougher examination. Scoreline prediction: 3-4

Jonny Clayton (2/5) v Niels Zonneveld (15/8) Three-dart average (2025) : 96.52 - 92.91

: 96.52 - 92.91 180s per leg (2025): 0.31 - 0.30 Welcome back Jonny Clayton! The Ferret has been enjoying a much longer Festive break than anyone else after his second-round opponent Dom Taylor failed a drugs test so there is the danger of him feeling a bit rusty compared to Niels Zonneveld, who is well warmed up and raring to go after two impressive victories. Obviously in years gone by seeded players like Clayton would only play one game before Christmas anyway but considering he wasn't in the best of form over the past month or so, I think he needed a couple of early wins to restore any lost belief. He averaged 92.5 in a 3-1 victory over Adam Lipscombe that seems like a lifetime ago now, while Zonneveld took care of an improving Michael Smith in the last round with an impressive 3-1 triumph and an average of 95. I do sense another upset is on the cards but there will be a lot of 180s when you consider their maximum per leg rates this season are both a very healthy 0.30. Scoreline prediction: 3-4

Evening Session (1915 GMT) TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Format: Third round, best of seven sets

Andreas Harrysson (6/5) v Ricardo Pietreczko (4/6) Three-dart average (2025) : 87.95 - 91.04

: 87.95 - 91.04 180s per leg (2025): 0.21 - 0.18 Ricardo Pietreczko may not be known for his high averages or 180 hitting but he's continuing to build his reputation for being a very awkward player for anyone to beat. Pietreczko has now won seven matches on the Ally Pally stage in two appearances and he's only needed to average around 89 to see off both Jose de Sousa and Dave Chisnall in previous rounds. He was beaten 10-0 by Chizzy when it came to maximums but the only scoreline that mattered was 3-2 in sets in the German's favour. A similar performance could be enough when he faces Andreas Harrysson, who has enjoyed an impressive Ally Pally debut so far but would have gone home in round one had Ross Smith managed to hit any of his six match darts in set four. Obviously Harrysson deserves a lot of credit for his fightback and subsequent 3-0 victory over cult hero Motomu Sakai but Pietreczko has the experience to do a number on him. Scoreline prediction: 2-4

Stephen Bunting (1/5) v James Hurrell (7/2) Three-dart average (2025) : 98.03 - 91.97

: 98.03 - 91.97 180s per leg (2025): 0.36 - 0.27 Stephen Bunting's made more headlines about his People's Champion claims than his performances on the oche so far, so he'll be eager to put on a vintage display for his fans tonight. The Bullet survives a real scare in his opening round win over Sebastian Bialecki in which he admitted to 'falling asleep' when leading 2-0 before brushing aside cult hero Nitin Kumar for the loss of just two legs.