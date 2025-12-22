PDC World Darts Championship 2026: Day 13 predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time for Tuesday December 23

The 2026 Paddy Power World Darts Championship continues at Alexandra Palace on Tuesday so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT) TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Format: Second round, best of five sets

Jonny Tata (11/8) v Ryan Meikle (4/7) Three-dart average (2025) : 86.09 - 90.19

: 86.09 - 90.19 180s per leg (2025): 0.25 - 0.23 Ryan Meikle enjoyed a stress-free whitewash victory over Jesus Salate last time out but we this next test will be much tougher. The Barber only needed an average of 89 to beat Salate for the loss of one leg while Jonny Tata managed the same on his Ally Pally debut to crush Ritchie Edhouse 3-0. Meikle does have a higher A-game generally but he's not shown that high 90s performance on the Ally Pally stage before so I feel this will be a battle that goes down to the wire. Scoreline prediction: 3-2

Daryl Gurney (1/1) v Callan Rydz (4/5) Three-dart average (2025) : 93.09 - 93.84

: 93.09 - 93.84 180s per leg (2025): 0.22 - 0.30 SELECTION: 1pt Daryl Gurney to win and Callan Rydz to hit most 180s at 2/1 (Ladbrokes) Daryl Gurney survived a huge scare against Beau Greaves in round one and his clear relief in celebration after hitting the winning double said it all. He was fortunate in the sense that Greaves played statistically better and was agonisingly close to a 148 checkout that would have forced a tie-break. Gurney is marginal underdog again when he faces Callan Rydz, who only needed an 88 average to brush aside Patrik Kovacs 3-0. Rydz has a history of bringing his best to the Ally Pally after a generally quiet season and he'll be hoping the trend continues over the Festive period. However, Gurney has the character to stand up to Rydz, even though the latter is highly likely to be firing in more maximums. Scoreline prediction: 3-2

Jermaine Wattimena (1/2) v Scott Williams (13/8) Three-dart average (2025) : 94.69 - 91.31

: 94.69 - 91.31 180s per leg (2025): 0.26 - 0.24 Jermaine Wattimena is regarded as one of the dangerous outsiders in the bottom quarter of the draw but he'll need to make improvements on what we saw in his win over Dominik Gruellich. The Machine Gun averaged just 87 in a hard-fought 3-2 victory and that kind of performance won't be enough if Scott Williams repeats what he produced against Paolo Nebrida. Williams came into the tournament with questions being raised over recent struggles with his throw but he answered them emphatically by averaging 99 in a 3-0 victory. He loves performing for the Ally Pally crowd and he'll have them all on his side as he looks to spring what would be a very minor upset. Scoreline prediction: 2-3

Peter Wright (4/9) v Arno Merk (7/4) Three-dart average (2025) : 92.06 - 88.35

: 92.06 - 88.35 180s per leg (2025): 0.25 - 0.12 It's obviously not been a great season for Peter Wright but a pretty kind draw means he might end up avoiding becoming one of the many seeds who have already exited the competition before Christmas. An average of 83.51 was enough for Snakebite to beat Noa-Lynn van Leuven 3-0 and now he comes up against a player who is averaging that for the entire season. However, Arno Merk's performances in the European Super League in November were generally more towards the high 80s and early 90s, and that's the level he brought to the Ally Pally on debut when beating Kim Huybrechts 3-1. Wright hasn't been putting in unplayable displays for quite some time so this has every chance of going the distance where his experience will need to come in handy. Scoreline prediction: 3-2

Evening Session (1930 GMT) TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Format: Second round, best of five sets

Danny Noppert (2/9) v Justin Hood (3/1) Three-dart average (2025) : 94.82 - 91.44

: 94.82 - 91.44 180s per leg (2025): 0.29 - 0.22 SELECTION: 1pt Danny Noppert to win and throw 6+ 180s at 6/5 (Sky Bet) Danny Noppert is one of my tips to reach the final from the bottom half of the draw due to how he's found extra gears to his major form this season and he made a highly impressive start when defeating Jurjen van der Velde. His ever improving firepower came to the fore once again with seven 180s during the 3-1 victory and he may need more of the same in his next clash against Justin Hood, who produced a sensational debut performance. Happy Feet may not have set the world alight since winning a Tour Card at Q School which is why his average of almost 100 in thrashing Nick Kenny 3-0 was quite unexpected. He will obviously be put under a lot more pressure tonight but there's no reason why he can't ask some tough questions himself. Scoreline prediction: 3-1

Gary Anderson (2/5) v Connor Scutt (15/8) Three-dart average (2025) : 97.41 - 93.05

: 97.41 - 93.05 180s per leg (2025): 0.31 - 0.30 Gary Anderson's quest for a third world title got off to a rocky start against Adam Hunt last time out as he came from 2-1 down to win 3-2 and he'll be bracing himself for another stern examination. Statistically, the Flying Scotsman played pretty well with an average of 95, six 180s and almost 40% on his doubles whereas Connor Scutt definitely has a lot more room for improvement after he survived a huge scare against Simon Whitlock. Scutt's A-game can trouble anyone so it's just a shame it doesn't come out as often as we'd all like. One thing we can be more sure about is there should be an abundance of 180s given their prolific maximum per legs rate, plus the fact I can see a minimum of four sets and quite possibly five. Scoreline prediction: 3-2