PDC World Darts Championship 2026: Day 12 predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time for Monday December 22

The 2026 Paddy Power World Darts Championship continues at Alexandra Palace on Monday so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT) TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Format: Second round, best of five sets

Darren Beveridge (4/5) v Madars Razma (1/1) Three-dart average (2025) : 90.48 - 91.68

: 90.48 - 91.68 180s per leg (2025): 0.21 - 0.14 SELECTION: 1pt Darren Beveridge to hit most 180s and lose at 15/8 (Ladbrokes) Darren Beveridge had a surprisingly easy Ally Pally debut to remember as he thrashed a very out of sorts Dimitri Van den Bergh 3-0 for the loss of just one leg. As well as Beveridge played, averaging 90 and hitting around 47% of his doubles, it goes without saying that Van den Bergh's 16 missed doubles out of 17 isn't a statistic that he can expect to face again on this stage. Madars Razma is a very solid - if unspectacular - operator and had few problems disposing of Jamai van den Herik 3-1 way back on opening night with an average of 90. I do think the Latvian's experience and reliability will see him progress but I'm going to double this up with Beveridge hitting more 180s given his more prolific maximum per leg rate. Scoreline prediction: 1-3

Wessel Nijman (1/4) v Gabriel Clemens (11/4) Three-dart average (2025) : 95.89 - 91.48

: 95.89 - 91.48 180s per leg (2025): 0.32 - 0.30 Wessel Nijman produced one of the finest performances of the first round as he thrashed Karel Sedlacek 3-0 with an average of almost 101, six 180s and a checkout percentage of 50%. Obviously Sedlacek's woeful finishing helped but overall it was further proof that Nijman is taking all that rich potential we've long known about onto the big stage on a more regular basis. Gabriel Clemens, who has endured a pretty poor season, didn't need to do anything extraordinary, apart from a crowd pleasing 170 checkout, to beat a struggling Alex Spellman 3-0 for the loss of one leg, but he'll definitely need to find his A-game to trouble Nijman. They both have prolific 180 per leg rates so if we see at least four sets, you will want to go high on those. Scoreline prediction: 3-1

David Munyua (6/1) v Kevin Doets (1/10) Three-dart average (2025) : 75.05 - 91.63

: 75.05 - 91.63 180s per leg (2025): 0.08 - 0.29 Kevin Doets branded this a 'dream draw' but he may not be saying that if David Munyua is able to send the crowd as wild as he did during that unforgettable session last week.

David Munyua taking out 135 on the bull in that epic win will go down in Ally Pally folklore. Incredible moment...pic.twitter.com/K0JIBrqBoK — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) December 18, 2025

The atmosphere was a key contributor in Mike de Decker collapsing from 2-0 up in sets as Munyua created one of the most incredible comebacks ever seen at the Ally Pally despite averaging just 81 compared to his opponent's 84. That's actually six points higher than his seasonal average so pretty much the best we can expect from him, so if we let our head rule over our hearts - unlike Paul Nicholson and Abigail Davies - surely his run will end this afternoon, and it'll probably be as resounding as what de Decker should have done.

When you think what we've seen so far, this wild pre-tournament prediction is amazing 🤯



Hopefully @swanabi and @TheAsset180 will be right... pic.twitter.com/FVdqSqlmW8 — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) December 19, 2025

But I hope I'm wrong! Scoreline prediction: 0-3

James Wade (4/11) v Ricky Evans (2/1) Three-dart average (2025) : 94.78 - 91.99

: 94.78 - 91.99 180s per leg (2025): 0.23 - 0.24 James Wade will be braced for a wild Christmas party atmosphere weighted in favour of Ricky Evans as he bids to continue his quest for a first ever world title. The Machine admitted players need to understand the Ally Pally fans better rather than moaning about it when they aren't on your side, and that will go for pretty much anyone when they come up against Evans.

"Most people in the crowd here are on a Christmas do, so don't take it personal!"



James Wade on why players need to understand the Ally Pally fans better... pic.twitter.com/FfI0r1u91C — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) December 18, 2025

Wade produced a typically business like performance to put Ryusei Azemoto to the sword 3-0 with a 95 average, dropping just one leg along the way, while Evans had to come through three tough sets to achieve the same scoreline against the dangerous Man Lok Leung. The contrasting style of play shouldn't bother the more methodical Wade, who has beaten Evans in eight of their 10 meetings, including a 5-2 victory at the recent Grand Slam of Darts. I'd expect Wade to prevail in four sets but don't expect too many 180s considering they managed just two between them in their last match. Scoreline prediction: 3-1

Evening Session (1900 GMT) TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Format: Second round, best of five sets

Gian Van Veen (1/9) v Alan Soutar (11/2) Three-dart average (2025) : 97.96 - 91.56

: 97.96 - 91.56 180s per leg (2025): 0.32 - 0.30 SELECTION: 1pt over 9.5 180s in the match at 21/20 (BetMGM) Gian van Veen is one of my tips to reach the final from the bottom half of the draw after a superb major title-winning season and he made an encouraging start with a 3-1 victory over the returning and recharged Cristo Reyes. The young Dutchman averages almost 99 and fired in six 180s during an entertaining affair, while his next opponent Alan Soutar scraped past rank outsider Teemu Harju in a dramatic contest. It wouldn't have been had Souter nailed one of his 10 match darts in the deciding leg of set four and he went on to spurn a further five until edging a sudden death leg in set five. Soutar was pretty prolific on the maximums with nine in 27 legs so between the two of them we should see plenty even if we only get four sets or fewer. Scoreline prediction: 3-1

Nathan Aspinall (1/10) v Leonard Gates (6/1) Three-dart average (2025) : 95.80 - 85.68

: 95.80 - 85.68 180s per leg (2025): 0.36 - 0.22 Nathan Aspinall may be given a real run for his money by Leonard Gates when it comes to the walk-on but I fancy him to soar through to the post-Christmas schedule with flying colours when it comes to the action on the oche. Twelve months ago he battled past Gates 3-1 with an 88 average and it could have been even closer when you consider the fourth set went to a deciding leg - but he's enjoyed a far better season in 2025 and arrives here as a genuine world title contender.

His averages and 180 hitting are clearly far superior to Gates, who scrapped past a below-par Mickey Mansell 3-2 in the previous round with an average of 87 and a single maximum. Aspinall was given a tougher than expected test by Lourence Ilagan in which he fired a match-winning 170 checkout to complete a 3-1 win so he'll definitely be targeting a more comfortable result this time.

Nathan Aspinall winning his match with a Big Fish is absolutely class!pic.twitter.com/FqZkuDbtyb — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) December 19, 2025

Scoreline prediction: 3-0

Luke Humphries (1/66) v Paul Lim (13/1) Three-dart average (2025) : 98.59 - 85.06

: 98.59 - 85.06 180s per leg (2025): 0.33 - 0.20 It's the rematch we've all been waiting for since Paul Lim rolled back the years spectacularly to shock Jeffrey de Graaf on the same night as Luke Humphries got his campaign up and running with a clinical 3-1 victory over Ted Evetts. In the Covid-impacted 2021 edition, Lim famously claimed the scalp of Humphries at an empty Ally Pally and if he pulls off the same feat tonight then it will go down in history as the biggest upset in World Championship history.

It'll be Paul Lim v Luke Humphries in round two at the Ally Pally! He couldn't do it again, could he?!pic.twitter.com/r4fhN8FEvW — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) December 13, 2025