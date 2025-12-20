PDC World Darts Championship 2026: Day 11 predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time for Sunday December 21

The 2026 Paddy Power World Darts Championship continues at Alexandra Palace on Sunday so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.

Afternoon Session (1245 GMT) TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Format: Second round, best of five sets

Ryan Joyce (9/10) v Krzysztof Ratajski (9/10) Three-dart average (2025) : 92.78 - 94.41

: 92.78 - 94.41 180s per leg (2025): 0.19 - 0.17 This is an extremely tough match to call and it's no surprise to see the bookies struggling to separate the pair. Ryan Joyce was typically clinical on his doubles during a ruthless 3-0 victory over Owen Bates for the loss of just one leg while Krzysztof Ratajski also made light work of the potentially tricky Alexis Toylo for the loss of two legs. Obviously they'll put more pressure on each other than their first-round opponents managed so I'm expecting a hard-fought contest that goes the distance, with Joyce edging it due to his more reliable finishing. Scoreline prediction: 3-2

Joe Cullen (4/6) v Mensur Suljovic (6/5) Three-dart average (2025) : 91.85 - 91.80

: 91.85 - 91.80 180s per leg (2025): 0.31 - 0.21 SELECTION: 1pt over 8.5 180s in Cullen v Suljovic at 11/10 (Sky Bet) Fresh from another row with journalists about being underdog to win his first-round match - albeit not nearly as bad as last year - Joe Cullen finds himself as favourite to overcome Mensur Suljovic and book his place in the post-Christmas schedule. To his credit, the Rockstar produced one of the performances of round one, averaging almost 100, firing five 180s and dropping just two legs against the highly fancied Bradley Brooks. Suljovic was also pretty impressive when averaging 95 in a 3-1 victory over David Cameron and his slow style of play won't exactly suit Cullen, who lost 10-4 against him at the UK Open earlier this year. I do think Cullen will progress but we'll see at least four sets and that opens the door for a lot of maximums. Scoreline prediction: 3-1

Luke Woodhouse (4/9) v Max Hopp (7/4) Three-dart average (2025) : 92.73 - 88.89

: 92.73 - 88.89 180s per leg (2025): 0.24 - 0.25 Luke Woodhouse only needed a steady performance to brush Boris Krcmar aside in round one and something similar may also be enough against Max Hopp. Woodhouse, who has enjoyed a very solid season without winning a title to edge closer to the world's top 20, averaged 90 during his 3-1 victory and certainly has more levels to work through than that. Hopp may have only averaged 87 but he still fired in seven 180s to beat a below-par Martin Lukeman by the same scoreline and he'll need that kind of firepower to put pressure on Woodhouse. Scoreline prediction: 3-1

Rob Cross (1/3) v Ian White (9/4) Three-dart average (2025) : 95.83 - 91.42

: 95.83 - 91.42 180s per leg (2025): 0.23 - 0.20 Rob Cross may not be considered a genuine world title contender but the relatively kind draw he's received could well help him build some much needed confidence on the big stage. Voltage didn't have to get out of first gear to beat a wasteful Cor Dekker 3-0 and next up he faces Ian White, who averaged 81 in a very scrappy contest with Mervyn King last time out. White always seemed to struggle on the biggest stages even when enjoying the better years of his career, so it wasn't really that surprising to see him so shaky on his doubles, pinning 13 out of 44. I'd expect Cross to prevail comfortably. Scoreline prediction: 3-0

Evening Session (1900 GMT) TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Format: Second round, best of five sets

Martin Schindler (3/10) v Keane Barry (12/5) Three-dart average (2025) : 94.17 - 89.38

: 94.17 - 89.38 180s per leg (2025): 0.28 - 0.13 Martin Schindler looked very impressive last time out when averaging almost 100 in a 3-1 victory over Stephen Burton and he'll be hoping for more of the same against Keane Barry. The German would match his best ever Ally Pally run if he reached round three which underlines just how he's always previously struggled to produce his best form on the biggest stages, whereas Keane Barry has equalled his best already. Schindler's superior stats and results this year point towards a fairly comprehensive triumph while he should fire in most 180s when you consider their contrasting maximum per leg rates. Scoreline prediction: 3-1

Gerwyn Price (1/7) v Wesley Plaisier (9/2) Three-dart average (2025) : 97.97 - 92.44

: 97.97 - 92.44 180s per leg (2025): 0.31 - 0.19 Gerwyn Price made an impressive start to his World Championship campaign with a 3-0 victory over Adam Gawlas for the loss of just two legs - which both came in one set - but he'll be expecting Wesley Plaisier to make life a little more difficult. Price, who averaged 96 and threw six 180s in just 11 legs, is also enjoying a much better crowd reception at the Ally Pally than he ever has before and even likened it to playing in Cardiff! He can expect similar favourable treatment tonight even though Plaisier will initially win the walk-on battle due to his inspired choice of Angels. Plaisier averaged a very solid 92 last time out in a battling victory over Lukas Wenig but he's clearly going to put under a lot more scoreboard pressure in this encounter and it'll be interesting to see how well his game holds up. Scoreline prediction: 3-1