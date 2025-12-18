PDC World Darts Championship 2026: Day 10 predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time for Saturday December 20

The 2026 Paddy Power World Darts Championship continues at Alexandra Palace on Saturday so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.

Afternoon Session (1245 GMT) TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Format: Second round, best of five sets

Ryan Searle (4/11) v Brendan Dolan (2/1) Three-dart average (2025) : 95.55 - 90.94

: 95.55 - 90.94 180s per leg (2025): 0.29 - 0.16 Ryan Searle has enjoyed over a week of rest, practice and possibly some Christmas shopping since a very solid 3-0 victory over Chris Landman on day two of the World Championship so you'd expect him to be fresh and sharp when he comes up against Brendan Dolan. Heavy Metal didn't have to be at his very best against Landman but an average of 93, five 180s and almost 50% on his doubles meant he sailed through for the loss of just three legs. Dolan, meanwhile, withstood an assault of nine 180s from Tavis Dudeney to run out a 3-1 winner with a 90 average, although the result could have been very different had his opponent not been so wasteful on his doubles. Searle is the stronger player but I wouldn't be surprised to see this be an awkward contest for him. Scoreline prediction: 1-3

Andreas Harrysson (8/15) v Motomu Sakai (6/4) Three-dart average (2025) : 87.95 - 86.74

: 87.95 - 86.74 180s per leg (2025): 0.21 - 0.13 Anyone with a ticket to Saturday afternoon's session will have felt like they won the lottery when seeing Motomu Sakai on the schedule. The world of darts hasn't really caught it's breath since Sakai and David Munyua created an all-timer of a session on Thursday, but Japan's newest darting sensation doesn't have to wait long to further try and boost his Premier League claims. Not only was he quite a crazy showman that won the hearts of the Ally Pally, but he proved he was quite some player too with nerves of steal as he ran out a 3-0 winner in a match that included two deciding legs. Nevertheless he still finds himself underdog against Andreas Harrysson, who survived match darts in his shock victory over Ross Smith. When you consider that their seasonal averages are very similar and Sakai clearly has no signs of Ally Pally nerves, then we've got to go for the 'outsider'. Scoreline prediction: 1-3

Dirk van Duijvenbode (3/10) v James Hurrell (12/5) Three-dart average (2025) : 96.66 - 91.95

: 96.66 - 91.95 180s per leg (2025): 0.39 - 0.26 SELECTION: 1pt Dirk van Duijvenbode to win and hit 6+ 180s at 11/8 (Sky Bet) Dirk van Duijvenbode looked like a man possessed during a first-round victory over Andy Baetens in which he was forced to play very well and that could prove to be a perfect way to get him up and running for the rest of the tournament. The Dutchman averaged 98, fired eight 180s and four 100+ checkouts including a showstopping Big Fish while he showed great character to come back from 2-1 down.

Gotta love Dirk van Duijvenbode reaction to the Big Fish! What a superb match 👏pic.twitter.com/J0OBp7ksqb — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) December 15, 2025

James Hurrell produced a steady performance to overcome Stowe Buntz 3-1 with an 88.78 but he'd need to find more in the tank to trouble the firepower of van Duijvenbode, who has enjoyed a far superior season. Scoreline prediction: 3-1

Dave Chisnall (9/10) v Ricardo Pietreczko (9/10) Three-dart average (2025) : 91.80 - 91.09

: 91.80 - 91.09 180s per leg (2025): 0.33 - 0.18 Ricardo Pietreczko may not be known for his high averages or 180 hitting but he's built a reputation for being a very awkward player to beat, and could make life very difficult for a struggling Dave Chisnall. Pietreczko, who even beat Josh Rock en route to the European Championship quarter-finals a couple of months ago, has now won six matches on the Ally Pally stage in two appearances having fairly comfortably beaten Jose de Sousa last time out. Chisnall is the first to admit he's been struggling with his throw and although he brushed Fallon Sherrock aside 3-0, the performance is well below where he'd want to be, averaging 89 and throwing just a pair of 180s. Pietreczko's style won't be to his liking and I expect the German to win this one. Scoreline prediction: 1-3

Evening Session (1900 GMT) TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Format: Second round, best of five sets

Michael Smith (4/5) v Niels Zonneveld (1/1) Three-dart average (2025) : 92.62 - 92.89

: 92.62 - 92.89 180s per leg (2025): 0.22 - 0.30 SELECTION: 1pt Niels Zonneveld to win and hit most 180s at 11/4 (Paddy Power, Sky Bet) Michael Smith enjoyed a very comfortable 3-0 victory over Lisa Ashton all the way back on opening night so this will be his first true test of the World Championship. Bully Boy is moving in the right direction after such a difficult spell in his career and it was great to see him make an encouraging major stage return during the Grand Slam of Darts. However Niels Zonneveld has been on an upward curve during a pretty steady season on the Pro Tour for him and even reached his maiden ranking final during a Players Championship event back in September. Zonneveld, who is also one of the more prolific 180 hitters on the circuit, looked pretty sharp in his opening 3-0 victory over Haupai Puha with a 93 average and I feel he may sneak a close contest along with most maximums. Scoreline prediction: 2-3

Chris Dobey (4/11) v Andrew Gilding (2/1) Three-dart average (2025) : 96.86 - 93.58

: 96.86 - 93.58 180s per leg (2025): 0.35 - 0.22 SELECTION: 1pt Chris Dobey to hit more maximums than Andrew Gilding at evens (Betfred) If Chris Dobey finishes as poorly as he did during his 3-1 victory over Xiaochen Zong then he's probably going to be sent home by Andrew Gilding. Hollywood scored pretty well but missed 27 of his 37 attempts at doubles in a very scrappy performance that surely won't be repeated against someone he can ill afford to be complacent. We all know how dangerous Gilding can be with his slow methodical style and he also put in one of the better first-round performances as he averaged almost 98 in a 3-1 victory over rising star Cam Crabtree. One thing that can't be questioned is Dobey's prolific 180 hitting so if we are to see at least four sets in this one then I'd expect him to pull away from Gilding in the maximum count by at least three.

Stephen Bunting (1/33) v Nitin Kumar (10/1) Three-dart average (2025) : 98.06 - 77.16

: 98.06 - 77.16 180s per leg (2025): 0.36 - 0.11 Anyone who has a ticket for Saturday night's session will feel like they also won the lottery as one of this year's cult heroes takes on the self proclaimed People's Champion. Nitin Kumar won a lot of hearts 12 months ago when winning his first ever set on the Ally Pally stage but he surpassed that moment in style with an unforgettable 3-2 victory over Richard Veenstra.

Nitin Kumar creating one of the great World Championship moments by becoming the first Indian ever to win at the Ally Pally! Amazing scenespic.twitter.com/bObnprs1sS — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) December 14, 2025

He averaged a very respectable 87 too, but he'll need to find another gear that he probably doesn't have to give Stephen Bunting much to worry about. The Bullet did however have a real lapse from 2-0 up against Sebastian Bialecki before eventually scraping through in a tie-break but that will probably keep him mindful that he must keep his foot on the gas no matter who he's up against. Scoreline prediction: 3-0