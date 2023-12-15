PDC World Darts Championship 2024: Day two predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

The 2024 Paddy Power World Darts Championship continues at the Alexandra Palace with two sessions on Saturday so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.

One of the tournament favourites Gary Anderson begins his Ally Pally campaign tonight but there's also an afternoon session featuring Dave Chisnall to enjoy before that. Here's our match-by-match guide to all of the action... Darts betting tips: World Championship day two 1pt Dave Chisnall to hit 1+ 180 in each completed set v Cameron Menzies at 15/8 (Paddy Power) 1pt David Cameron to beat Jamie Hughes at 13/10 (General) 1pt Scott Williams to win and throw 5+ 180s at 6/4 (Paddy Power) 1pt Anderson and Whitlock to hit 4+ 180s each and a 1+ checkout each at 9/4 (Paddy Power) SL Acca: Chisnall (-1.5), Cameron & Anderson (-1.5) all to win with Sky Bet Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT) TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Sky Sports Format: First round/second round, best of five sets

Lee Evans (1/5) v Sandro Eric Sosing (10/3) (R1) Three-Dart Average (2023) : 91.13 - 79.56

: 91.13 - 79.56 180s per leg (2023) : 0.24 - 0.14

: 0.24 - 0.14 Checkout % (Stage Events 2023) : 32.99% - N/A

: 32.99% - N/A 100+ checkout per leg won (2023) : 10.81% - 6.21%

: 10.81% - 6.21% Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 20.45% - N/A Lee Evans has enjoyed a pretty impressive first season on the PDC circuit after coming through qualifying school and picked up just enough prize money to qualify for the Players Championship Finals. He suffered a first-round exit to Dave Chisnall with an average of 91 and although that is par for his season, there have been a handful of occasions where he exceeds three figures. Asian Championship runner-up Sandro Eric Sosing is quite a big outsider in this one but if he can hold his nerve better than Evans, who is equally inexperienced on this grand stage, then there's no reason why he can't pinch a set or two. Scoreline prediction: 3-1

READ OUR WORLD DARTS CHAMPIONSHIP GUIDE Our free guide to the 2024 Paddy Power World Darts Championship is out now and includes expert insight, stats-based player profiles, the complete draw bracket, our best bets and more.

Connor Scutt (2/5) v Krzysztof Kciuk (7/4) (R1) Three-Dart Average (2023) : 91.32 - 88.56

: 91.32 - 88.56 180s per leg (2023) : 0.23 - 0.17

: 0.23 - 0.17 Checkout % (Stage Events 2023) : 36.73% - N/A

: 36.73% - N/A 100+ checkout per leg won (2023) : 11.60% - 11.61%

: 11.60% - 11.61% Match Treble %: 16.84% - 8.96% A battle between two players who are coming to the end of their second year of a Tour Card and both find themselves outside of the world's 64 - although Connor Scutt does at least have a glimmer of hope of climbing back into the safety zone. The Sniper is a consistently higher performer than Krzysztof Kciuk and managed to book his place here by finishing in a healthy position on the Pro Tour Order of Merit, while the Pole resorted to the Eastern European qualifying event. Kciuk regularly plugging away in the 80s on tour apart from when he's partnering Krzysztof Ratajski in the World Cup, of course. The duo conjured up a world record doubles match average 118.10 this year but obviously we can't read too much into that. This is Scutt's Ally Pally debut although Kciuk did actually grace this stage way back in 2010 during a preliminary round defeat. There's not enough of a gulf in class to expect a 3-0 scoreline but I'd give the edge to Scutt in a scrappy contest. Scoreline prediction: 3-1

Jules van Dongen (2/5) v Darren Penhall (7/4) (R1) Three-Dart Average (2023) : 91.69 - 87.29

: 91.69 - 87.29 180s per leg (2023) : 0.23 - 0.23

: 0.23 - 0.23 Checkout % (Stage Events 2023) : 40.24% - N/A

: 40.24% - N/A 100+ checkout per leg won (2023) : 12.24% - 10.79%

: 12.24% - 10.79% Match Treble %: 15.91% - N/A Jules van Dongen is another player coming to the end of his two-year Tour Card and while it's highly likely he'll be returning to qualifying school, he has produced some encouraging performances in recent months to make him a worthy favourite against Darren Penhall. Van Dongen seasonal average is in the low 90s but since September, he's exceeded 98 in almost half of his 40 matches and gone above 100 five times so if he can avoid Ally Pally debut nerves, he should be too strong for the English-born Australian. Penhall, who used to hold a Tour Card a few years ago, earned his maiden World Championship spot at the age of 50 due to his DPA Tour performances which were at the higher end of the 80s and isn't without a chance. Scoreline prediction: 3-1

Watch our pundits discuss how many nine-darters there will be

How many nine darters will we see?

Dave Chisnall (2/7) v Cameron Menzies (5/2) (R2) Three-Dart Average (2023) : 96.12 - 93.91

: 96.12 - 93.91 180s per leg (2023) : 0.35 - 0.28

: 0.35 - 0.28 Checkout % (Stage Events 2023) : 37.15% - 30.48%

: 37.15% - 30.48% 100+ checkout per leg won (2023) : 10.05% - 11.42%

: 10.05% - 11.42% Match Treble %: 25.35% - 10.75% At least Cameron Menzies won't have any plumping jobs on Saturday morning as he bids to extend his shift at the Ally Pally against Dave Chisnall. The popular Scotsman underlined his growing cult hero status on opening night when claiming an emotional 3-0 victory over Rusty-Jake Rodriguez just hours after finishing work in a bathroom. He returns to the oche against an ultimate crowd favourite, who I've backed each-way for the title following an outstanding season away from the major stages, and we should be treated to plenty of 180s between two prolific maximum hitters. Considering Menzies managed four in just 13 legs against Rodriguez, there's no guarantee Chizzy hits most in this contest but I do like the 15/8 on the St Helens man to pick up one in each set. Scoreline prediction: 3-1

Evening Session (1900 GMT) TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Sky Sports Format: First round/second round, best of five sets

Jamie Hughes (4/6) v David Cameron (11/10) (R1) Three-Dart Average (2023) : 91.14 - 89.25

: 91.14 - 89.25 180s per leg (2023) : 0.18 - 0.15

: 0.18 - 0.15 Checkout % (Stage Events 2023) : 16.13% - N/A

: 16.13% - N/A 100+ checkout per leg won (2023) : 11.28% - 12.66%

: 11.28% - 12.66% Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 15.58% - N/A David Cameron is bidding to reach the second round once again after his impressive debut 12 months ago and there's plenty of reason to believe he could pull off a minor upset. The veteran Canadian produced a string of fine performances to qualify for the Ally Pally via the CDC Tour alongside Stowe Buntz and Alex Spellman and his seasonal average isn't much less than Jamie Hughes, who has struggled recently. Hughes averaged just 77 and 74 in his last two matches - a Grand Slam qualifier and a first-round defeat at the Players Championship Finals - while his October was littered with averages in the 80s. He's also suffered first-round defeats in the last two years at the Ally Pally so it's not a place that holds many fond memories for him either. Scoreline prediction: 2-3

Keane Barry (1/6) v Reynaldo Rivera (7/2) (R1) Three-Dart Average (2023) : 92.70 - 86.46

: 92.70 - 86.46 180s per leg (2023) : 0.17 - 0.17

: 0.17 - 0.17 Checkout % (Stage Events 2023) : 38.42% - N/A

: 38.42% - N/A 100+ checkout per leg won (2023) : 12.08% - 7.83%

: 12.08% - 7.83% Match Treble %: 15.56% - N/A Keane Barry was a hot favourite to reach round two this time last year but produced an uncharacteristic average of 78 in a shock defeat to South Africa's Grant Sampson - so he should be ultra focused to ensure there's no repeat of that kind of result. The Irish youngster, who was one of Luke Littler's victims during his World Youth Championship run, has plenty of potential but inconsistency has prevented him making any deep runs on the Pro Tour in recent months. One of Reynaldo Rivera's highlight moments on the Asian Tour this season was when he averaged 110 in a 5-0 thrashing of Lourence Ilagan in a tournament final so it was no surprise to see him go on and seal his spot here. He will be dangerous if Barry has another Ally Pally nightmare but I do think the experience of last year may prompt a much more switched on performance. Scoreline prediction: 3-0

ALSO WATCH: WORLD DARTS CHAMPIONSHIP PREDICTIONS Chris Hammer joined darts presenter Abigail Davies and commentator Paul Nicholson to guide you through each quarter the 96-player draw in our special preview show which you can watch here.

Predicting the PDC World Darts Championship 2024!

Scott Williams (1/3) v Haruki Muramatsu (9/4) (R1) Three-Dart Average (2023) : 91.26 - 87.30

: 91.26 - 87.30 180s per leg (2023) : 0.25 - 0.08

: 0.25 - 0.08 Checkout % (Stage Events 2023) : 38.10% - 25%

: 38.10% - 25% 100+ checkout per leg won (2023) : 13.18% - 8.44%

: 13.18% - 8.44% Match Treble %: 17.05% - N/A Scott Williams may not be producing the same kind of fireworks we saw from him last year but I'd still expect him to be strong enough for Haruki Muramatsu. The Englishman will relish a return to the stage where he beat Ryan Joyce with a 100 average 12 months ago before giving Rob Cross an almighty scare in a second-round classic and will be confident against an opponent who was averaging in the mid 80s during his Grand Slam of Darts campaign. Nevertheless the Asian Championship winner, who beat Sandro Eric Sosing to seal his Ally Pally spot, is more than capable of prolonging this contest and if we see at least four sets then Williams should be hitting at least five 180s with his maximum per leg ratio. Scoreline prediction: 3-2

Gary Anderson (1/5) v Simon Whitlock (7/2) (R2) Three-Dart Average (2023) : 98.85 - 91.88

: 98.85 - 91.88 180s per leg (2023) : 0.33 - 0.30

: 0.33 - 0.30 Checkout % (Stage Events 2023) : 36.32% - 30.95%

: 36.32% - 30.95% 100+ checkout per leg won (2023) : 11.27% - 10.49%

: 11.27% - 10.49% Match Treble %: 31.75% - 21.88% Gary Anderson tops the average charts this season and is widely expected to enjoy a deep run at the Ally Pally - but he will have hoped for a kinder opening draw than veteran campaigner Simon Whitlock. That said, if the Wizard gets off to as slow a start as he did against Paolo Nebrida on Friday then this contest could be over in a flash. Whitlock did grow into the contest and managed to drag his average up to 90 which simply must soar much further north if he's to trouble the Flying Scotsman. Both players do boast healthy 180 per leg rates this season despite the contrasting fortunes on the success front so if we see four sets then expect to see a glut of maximums in a fast-paced games. Scoreline prediction: 3-1

ALSO WATCH: HOW TO BECOME A PRO DARTS PLAYER Leading pundit and former major winner Paul Nicholson joins host Dom Newton and Sporting Life's darts expert Chris Hammer to discuss the 'darting pyramid', the importance of averages, how to crack Q School and other factors such as choosing sponsors, nicknames and walk-on music.