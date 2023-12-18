PDC World Darts Championship 2024: Day six predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

The 2024 Paddy Power World Darts Championship continues at the Alexandra Palace with two sessions on Wednesday so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT) TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Sky Sports Format: First round/second round, best of five sets

Radek Szaganski (1/4) v Marko Kantele (11/4) (R1) Three-Dart Average (2023) : 90.96 - 86.45

: 90.96 - 86.45 180s per leg (2023) : 0.11 - 0.15

: 0.11 - 0.15 Checkout % (PDC Stage Events 2023) : 22.22% - N/A

: 22.22% - N/A 100+ checkout per leg won (2023) : 13.48% - Unavailable

: 13.48% - Unavailable Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 6.59% - Unavailable Radek Szaganski is something of a darting late bloomer having earned his first Tour Card in his early 40s at Q School in January 2022 and after a progressive season, he still needs a couple of wins at his debut World Championship to climb into the world's top 64. The Pole even won his maiden PDC title in October when clinching Players Championship 27 and in terms of average form, he's only dipped below 90 in three of his last 22 matches so he'll feel confident ahead of a clash with Marko Kantele, who struggles to venture north of 90. The Finnish veteran, who is often seen battling away in the Modus Super Series, has never gone beyond the first round here in four previous attempts from 2009 to 2021 and he'll need to raise the bar on his seasonal average on the Nordic Baltic Tour to trouble Szaganski. Score Prediction: 3-1

Steve Lennon (8/11) v Owen Bates (1/1) (R1) Three-Dart Average (2023) : 92.60 - 90.09

: 92.60 - 90.09 180s per leg (2023) : 0.19 - 0.29

: 0.19 - 0.29 Checkout % (PDC Stage Events 2023) : 25.19% - N/A

: 25.19% - N/A 100+ checkout per leg won (2023) : 10.20% - 6.76%

: 10.20% - 6.76% Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 14.14% - Unavailable Owen Bates - formerly known as 'The Master' - earned his debut World Championship spot by virtue of finishing runner-up on the Challenge Tour and many will fancy him to spring a minor surprise this afternoon.

Bates averaged around 90 for the season and if he plays to that level then he'll give steady Pro Tour operator Steve Lennon some real problems. The Carlow ace is appearing in his sixth World Championship but after a difficult couple of years in which he's slipped down the rankings and struggled to qualify for many majors - including the Ally Pally 12 month ago - he's now in real danger of losing his Tour Card so he'll be feeling more pressure than his opponent. Lennon scraped into the Grand Slam of Darts via the qualifying event but lost all three matches, averaging in the 80s twice, so Bates won't fear him at all. Score Prediction: 2-3

William O'Connor (1/250) v Bhav Patel (25/1) (R1) Three-Dart Average (2023) : 92.17 - 71.50

: 92.17 - 71.50 180s per leg (2023) : 0.23 - Unavailable

: 0.23 - Unavailable Checkout % (PDC Stage Events 2023) : 35.17% - Unavailable

: 35.17% - Unavailable 100+ checkout per leg won (2023) : 9.35% - Unavailable

: 9.35% - Unavailable Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 21.57% - Unavailable William O'Connor hasn't been ripping up trees this year so he'll be pretty relieved to get one of the easiest first-round draws possible against Bhav Patel, who came through the Indian qualifier to be here. A superb performance for Patel is in the mid-80s but he's often throwing in the 70s on the Challenge Tour so it'll take something special - or something disastrous from O'Connor - to see anything other than the favourite cruising to victory. I'd be very surprised if it isn't 3-0. Score Prediction: 3-0

Ross Smith (2/7) v Niels Zonneveld (5/2) (R2) Three-Dart Average (2023) : 96.14 - 91.58

: 96.14 - 91.58 180s per leg (2023) : 0.37 - 0.28

: 0.37 - 0.28 Checkout % (PDC Stage Events 2023) : 37.93% - 47.06%

: 37.93% - 47.06% 100+ checkout per leg won (2023) : 9.07% - 8.70%

: 9.07% - 8.70% Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 28.28% - 18.95 % Ross Smith is one of my outright tips to win the first quarter of the draw so obviously I'm siding with him in this contest which could see plenty of 180s even if it's a one-sided scoreline. The Englishman is the most prolific maximum hitter on the circuit along with Dirk van Duijvenbode while Niels Zonneveld isn't too shabby either despite only managing three in 18 legs against Darren Webster last time out. Smith is flying a little under the radar having not been a prominant figure on TV in November - but that's because he didn't qualify for the Grand Slam of Darts and then crashed out early of the Players Championship when MVG averaged 118 against him. But over the past two months he's been averaging close to 100 on tour so I expect a comfortable win coupled with hitting most maximums. Score Prediction: 3-1 CLICK HERE to back Smith to win and hit most 180s with Sky Bet

Evening Session (1900 GMT) TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Sky Sports Format: First round/second round, best of five sets

Ryan Joyce (2/5) v Alex Spellman (7/4) (R1) Three-Dart Average (2023) : 93.25 - 91.79

: 93.25 - 91.79 180s per leg (2023) : 0.21 - 0.17

: 0.21 - 0.17 Checkout % (PDC Stage Events 2023) : 38.92% - N/A

: 38.92% - N/A 100+ checkout per leg won (2023) : 13.09% - 10.27%

: 13.09% - 10.27% Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 22.03% - Unavailable Ryan Joyce will still have a season-changing chat with his close pal Chris Dobey still ringing in his ears as he bids to continue his recent resurgence at the Ally Pally. The Geordie moved back inside the world's top 40 when defeating Gerwyn Price in the final of Players Championship 26 back in October and afterwards attributed to his winter change in fortunes down to a "five-minute lesson with Chris" as well as a lifestyle change which has seen him lose significant weight. Joyce consistently averaged well above 90 since then and even reached the last four of the Players Championship Finals, where he eventually ran out of steam against Luke Humphries. However, he could have got an easier draw than against dangerous American Alex Spellman, who booked his place in his debut World Championship via the CDC ProTour. He finished top of the Order of Merit thanks to some impressive displays - most notably averaging 100 in a 7-3 final victory over Leonard Gates back in September. He can regularly average over 90 - as his seasonal mark of 91.79 clearly suggests - and although he couldn't produce that level against Luke Humphries at this year's US Darts Masters, you can expect him to give Joyce a tricky little opener. Score Prediction: 3-1

Richard Veenstra (1/2) v Ben Robb (6/4) (R1) Three-Dart Average (2023) : 93.77 - 85.65

: 93.77 - 85.65 180s per leg (2023) : 0.22 - 0.24

: 0.22 - 0.24 Checkout % (PDC Stage Events 2023) : 44.78% - N/A

: 44.78% - N/A 100+ checkout per leg won (2023) : 14.26% - 10.16%

: 14.26% - 10.16% Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 15.09% - Unavailable Richard Veenstra has enjoyed an encouraging start to his PDC career this year and arrives at the Ally Pally for the first time in his career with confidence having knocked Michael Smith out of the most recent major. The Dutchman's 6-3 victory over Bully Boy at the Players Championship Finals - achieved with a 97 average - was his highlight of a season which has seen him climb up to 73 in the rankings but he has ambitions to fly much higher in the months and years to come. A former Lakeside semi-finalist, Veenstra is well capable of reaching three figures while he's very prolific when it comes to 100+ checkouts, winning 14% of his legs that way this season which is very high. There should be a gulf in class on display against the very likeable New Zealander Ben Robb, who tends to be more of a mid to high 80s man. Robb did actually manage 98 during a defeat to Danny Noppert at the New Zealand Darts Masters but I think he's heading for a fourth first-round exit in four attempts. Score Prediction: 3-1 CLICK HERE to back Veenstra to hit two or more 100+ checkouts with Sky Bet