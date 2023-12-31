PDC World Darts Championship 2024: Day 14 predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

AFTERNOON SESSION

Chris Dobey (4/5) vs Rob Cross (10/11)

Three Dart Average (Tournament): 102.62 – 97.67

180s per leg (Tournament): 0.42 – 0.30

Checkout % (Tournament): 39.18% - 45.57%

100+ Checkout Per Leg Won (Tournament): 15.79% - 11.11%

Match Treble % (Win, Most 180’s & High Checkout - Tournament): 33.33% - 100.00%

Three matches played and three 100+ averages for Chris Dobey in this event so far. He’s shown that he’s up for a battle with two hard fought victories over William O’Connor and Ross Smith but he’s also shown how clinical he can be with a 4-0 victory over the defending champion Michael Smith.

He’s a heavy scorer who’s hit 26 180s so far and comes into this having won his last four matches against Rob Cross, including in this event last year and en route to his Masters title in January.

Cross has had things a lot easier to reach this stage with straightforward successes against an inferior Thibault Tricole and an out of form Jonny Clayton. He was arguably pushed the most against Jeffrey De Graaf, whom he beat 4-2. What was pleasing about that victory was that it was his best performance of the event so far. He averaged 101.32, hit ten 180s and was over 50% on his doubles. If he needs to up it a level, it seems he can.

Cross knows all too well how good he needs to be. In his latest two defeats to Dobey he’s averaged 111 but still come out on the wrong end of the score line.

This has all the ingredients to be a cracker. On the evidence of what we’ve seen from both during this tournament I’m leaning towards Dobey to make it five consecutive victories and book a place in the semi-finals for the first time and it's worth leaning into his superior 180s ratio for a bet.

Score Prediction: 5-4

Luke Littler (1/6) vs Brendan Dolan (7/2)

Three Dart Average (Tournament): 99.73 – 94.94

180s per leg (Tournament): 0.41 – 0.10

Checkout % (Tournament): 42.99% - 43.30%

100+ Checkout Per Leg Won (Tournament): 10.87% - 14.29%

Match Treble % (Win, Most 180’s & High Checkout - Tournament): 50.00% - 0.00%

Brendan Dolan will have no fear in this game after eliminating two huge superstars in Gerwyn Price and Gary Anderson already. Next up for him is the generational talent that is Luke Littler and once again he starts the clear outsider.

That was also the case in the Matchplay when he claimed the scalp of MVG in the opening round and the way he’s played throughout this tournament, averaging around the mid-90s mark, he is going to test the resolve of the 16-year-old.

Dolan looked in trouble against Anderson, trailing 3-2 and against the throw in the sixth set but he upped it a notch and averaged 108.85 in that set to put him back in control. You don’t have to be the best player throughout the match in set play, you just have to do the right things at the right time, and he's done that so far.

Teenage sensation Littler beat his idol Raymond Van Barneveld 4-1 in the previous round with an average of 105.01, against a Barneveld average of almost a hundred. Littler leads the way on the maximum count so far with 29 in total, hitting 7, 5, 8 and 9 in his four matches he’s played, and it's no wonder the sporting world is talking about him.

We know Littler is going to be the higher scorer of the two and if he can avoid the mistakes Anderson did and get off to a quick start he can take control of this match early on rather than become embroiled in a battle. Take him to win with at least a couple of sets to spare.

He’s also hit a 180 in all sets he’s played apart from one in this years event, and the 3/1 on him doing so here looks generous.

Score Prediction: 5-2