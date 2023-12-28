PDC World Darts Championship 2024: Day 11 predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

Florian Hempel (7/2) v Stephen Bunting (1/6)

Three-Dart Average (2023): 89.35 – 95.79

89.35 95.79 180s per leg (2023): 0.22 – 0.29

0.22 0.29 Checkout % (PDC Stage Events 2023): 39.80 % - 38.88 %

39.80 38.88 100+ checkout per leg won (2023): 10.25 % - 11.66 %

10.25 11.66 Match Treble % (Win, most 180’s & High Checkout): 15.07% - 27.04%

Statistically, Stephen Bunting produced the performance of the World Championship so far when he eclipsed Luke Littler's average of 106.12 with an effort of 107.28 against Ryan Joyce and and it really summed up just why he's a genuine dark horse for the title.

The unlikely social media star, whose cult hero status is growing by the day, has been banging in 100+ averages on a regular basis in the latter part of the season and we've seen his belief growing with every passing match and tournament. Maybe this is the time he finally fulfils the potential that Raymond van Barneveld famously hyped up on this stage many years ago.

From a comeback perspective, Florian Hempel eclipsed everyone with his astounding fightback against Dimitri Van den Bergh when he trailed 2-0 in sets and legs - but on this occasion I can see him facing a similar fate and failing meekly to get out of it.

There is such a gulf in class with form and ability whereas his previous opponent had endured a very below-par season by his standard.

I think it'll be one-sided so backing high numbers of 180s and checkouts might not be the wisest of plays while -2.5 sets on the handicap is still odds-on. Instead I'll go for Bunting to bring up the Match Treble - which he's done on 27% of occasions this season. For context, that's the eighth highest percentage in 2023, with Gerwyn Price managing the highest with 37.71%.

Bunting has a significantly higher 180 per leg rate than Hempel and if he wins the vast majority of legs, the high checkout would be likely.

Scoreline Prediction: 0-4