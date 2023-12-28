PDC World Darts Championship 2024: Day 11 predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

The Paddy Power World Darts Championship continues on Thursday with another double session so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and suggested acca.
1pt Stephen Bunting to win, hit most 180s and have highest checkout at 7/4 (Sky Bet)
Statistically, Stephen Bunting produced the performance of the World Championship so far when he eclipsed Luke Littler's average of 106.12 with an effort of 107.28 against Ryan Joyce and and it really summed up just why he's a genuine dark horse for the title.
The unlikely social media star, whose cult hero status is growing by the day, has been banging in 100+ averages on a regular basis in the latter part of the season and we've seen his belief growing with every passing match and tournament. Maybe this is the time he finally fulfils the potential that Raymond van Barneveld famously hyped up on this stage many years ago.
From a comeback perspective, Florian Hempel eclipsed everyone with his astounding fightback against Dimitri Van den Bergh when he trailed 2-0 in sets and legs - but on this occasion I can see him facing a similar fate and failing meekly to get out of it.
There is such a gulf in class with form and ability whereas his previous opponent had endured a very below-par season by his standard.
I think it'll be one-sided so backing high numbers of 180s and checkouts might not be the wisest of plays while -2.5 sets on the handicap is still odds-on. Instead I'll go for Bunting to bring up the Match Treble - which he's done on 27% of occasions this season. For context, that's the eighth highest percentage in 2023, with Gerwyn Price managing the highest with 37.71%.
Bunting has a significantly higher 180 per leg rate than Hempel and if he wins the vast majority of legs, the high checkout would be likely.
Scoreline Prediction: 0-4
Surprisingly this is the first time the Rockstar and Heavy Metal have performed together on live TV so hopefully they'll put on a great show worthy of an headline act.
Joe Cullen may not have enjoyed his best season when it comes to his seasonal average (94.44) and title count (0) - which are both fewer than Ryan Searle - but he did reach two major semi-finals at the World Matchplay and World Grand Prix so most other players would have been happy with his results in 2023.
Although he'd been producing a worrying amount of 80 averages in the past couple of months - six in his last nine performances before arriving at the Ally Pally - he did look solid against Darren Penhall and fired in six 180s in just 13 legs.
Searle wasn't impressed with his display against Tomoya Goto, averaging 91.11 but he was smashing in averages close to - or exceeding 100 - throughout November.
It's a tough one to call with much conviction - apart from Cullen hitting most maximums.
Scoreline Prediction: 4-2
