PDC World Darts Championship 2024: Day 10 predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

The Paddy Power World Darts Championship resumes on Wednesday as the third round gets under way with another double session so checkout Carl Fletcher’s match-by-match predictions, best bets and suggested acca.

AFTERNOON SESSION TV Coverage: Sky Sports, 1200 GMT

Sky Sports, 1200 GMT Format: Third round, best of seven sets

Scott Williams (11/8) vs Martin Schindler (8/15) Three-Dart Average (2023): 91.29 – 94.41

180s per leg (2023): 0.25 – 0.30

Checkout % (PDC Stage Events 2023): 42.34% - 37.98%

100+ checkout per leg won (2023): 13.81% - 9.90%

Match Treble % (Win, most 180’s & High Checkout): 16.67% - 22.41% Williams looked much better in his second-round match as he comfortably defeated the number seven seed Danny Noppert 3-0. What was impressive about this was the fact he managed to amass seven 180s despite there being just 14 legs played. This was much more like the Scott Williams of 2022 and if he replicates that again here, this could be an absolute classic. His opponent Martin Schindler was also impressive in defeating Jermaine Wattimena 3-1. He produced a 96.93 average and was pushed by a steady performance from his opponent. He struggled to fill up the red bit however, hitting just two maximums, but he gave himself numerous chances, hitting Treble 20 with his first dart on 27 occasions. We know he’s a big 180 hitter as his ratio for 2023 has been 0.30 per leg. There should be a glut of 180s in this and their previous meeting, which Williams won earlier this year in a last leg decider, backs this up further as there were seven hit in 11 legs of darts. Scoreline Prediction: 3-4

READ OUR WORLD DARTS CHAMPIONSHIP GUIDE Our free guide to the 2024 Paddy Power World Darts Championship is out now and includes expert insight, stats-based player profiles, the complete draw bracket, our best bets and more.

Dave Chisnall (4/7) vs Gabriel Clemens (5/4) Three-Dart Average (2023): 96.05 – 93.89

180s per leg (2023): 0.35 – 0.26

Checkout % (PDC Stage Events 2023): 36.90% - 33.98%

100+ checkout per leg won (2023): 9.93% - 8.94%

Match Treble % (Win, most 180’s & High Checkout): 25.17% - 21.49% Another intriguing match up between two players who could go deep in the competition following the early exit of Nathan Aspinall in their mini section of the draw. Clemens was one of the success stories of last year's World Championships as he reached the semi-finals having destroyed Gerwyn Price 5-1 in the quarters. He looked decent enough in his opener as he defeated one of the stars of the opening round Man Lok Leung 3-1 and overall was untroubled. He was however readily outscored on the maximum count by his opponent, managing just two himself. A similar scenario could beckon here as ‘Chizzy’ at 0.35 per leg for 2023 remains one of the biggest maximum hitters on the circuit. He didn’t let us down in his opening match either as he hit six against Cameron Menzies on the way to a registering a 3-1 victory over the Scot, despite losing the first set 3-0. These two have met five times before and despite Clemens winning their only game this year, it’s Chisnall with the 4-1 lead in previous meetings. Take Chisnall to come out on top with his power scoring the difference. Scoreline Prediction: 4-2 CLICK HERE to back Chisnall to win and hit the most 180s with Sky Bet

Rob Cross (1/6) vs Jeffrey De Graaf (7/2) Three-Dart Average (2023): 96.32 – 93.67 (Tournament)

180s per leg (2023): 0.23 – 0.20 (Tournament)

Checkout % (PDC Stage Events 2023): 41.67% - 42.11% (Tournament)

100+ checkout per leg won (2023): 13.67% - 0.00% (Tournament)

Match Treble % (Win, most 180’s & High Checkout): 26.67% - 0.00% (Tournament) Nobody has played more legs on the Ally Pally stage this year than Jeffrey De Graaf, with 41 so far. He fought back from 2-0 down in sets and survived a match dart in his opening game against Ritchie Edhouse, then built on this further by defeating Jose De Sousa 3-1. The former Tour Card holder has a lovely throw and seems very assured with averages of 93 and 94. Interestingly six of the nine sets he’s played thus far have gone the full five legs, winning three and losing three. He should have enough in his locker to trouble Cross here. Despite the 3-0 scoreline ‘Voltage’ wasn’t great in his opener against qualifier Thibault Tricole. The Frenchman was very profligate on his doubles, hitting just two of his 20 attempts, missing opportunities to win four further legs including two legs where he had six darts to win each. It’s hard to envisage De Graaf being so generous here as he’s been 40%-plus in both his matches in the finishing department. Cross, the Grand Slam of Darts runner-up, is expected to win this but that 89.32 average against Tricole was on the back of an 89.87 average in the Players Championship Finals. If he produces that here, he’ll be in trouble. He’s looked good and consistent on the whole in 2023 however and we take him to come out on top here - but only just. Scoreline Prediction: 4-3

EVENING SESSION TV Coverage: Sky Sports, 1900 GMT

Sky Sports, 1900 GMT Format: Third round, best of seven sets

Matt Campbell (5/2) vs Luke Littler (2/7) Three-Dart Average (2023): 90.75 – 97.61 (Tournament)

180s per leg (2023): 0.11 – 0.43 (Tournament)

Checkout % (PDC Stage Events 2023): 38.36% - 40.91% (Tournament)

100+ checkout per leg won (2023): 11.25% - 5.56% (Tournament)

Match Treble % (Win, most 180’s & High Checkout): 6.86% - 50% (Tournament) Luke Littler wowed everyone in his opening match with a scintillating display to defeat Christian Kist 3-0. He averaged 106.12 and amassed seven 180s. At this point his tournament odds came tumbling dramatically as the he had the bookmakers running scared. He wasn’t as impressive in his second game but he was still good enough to pick up a 3-1 defeat of Andrew Gilding. His average in this one was just 92.65 and, on this occasion, he hit five maximums. Gilding could have won a further five legs and in each of these legs he had two or more darts at the double. Littler may have got away with one but in some way he also answered a few critics who questioned whether he could do it when not at his best. His opponent Matt Campbell is a dogged sort who has looked good himself so far with 3-2 defeats of Lourence Ilagan and James Wade with match averages of 93.14 and 96.28 respectively. Those were his first two victories on the Ally Pally stage after four previous first round exits but since his first ever match inside this venue where he averaged 88.33, he’s averaged 93-plus in all other games. You sort of know what you’re going to get from the Canadian who will take opportunities that come his way. Littler’s highest finish this tournament so far is 106, his only 100+ checkout and this may be due to his power scoring and his use of the board to set up outshots. Campbell on the other hand has hit two, the highest being 128 and came into this event with high checkouts of 157 and 139 in his previous two games. That could be the theme of this match with Littler doing the scoring and Campbell doing the finishing. Scoreline Prediction: 2-4 CLICK HERE to back Littler to win, hit the most 180s and Campbell to hit the highest checkout with Sky Bet

Michael van Gerwen (1/10) vs Richard Veenstra (11/2) Three-Dart Average (2023): 98.09 – 93.69

180s per leg (2023): 0.28 – 0.22

Checkout % (PDC Stage Events 2023): 40.30% - 47.06%

100+ checkout per leg won (2023): 11.84% - 14.53%

Match Treble % (Win, most 180’s & High Checkout): 21.62% - 14.81% Michael van Gerwen got his 2024 Worlds campaign off with a 3-0 defeat of Keane Barry for the loss of just two legs. Barry did have darts to win four further legs however and three of them were where the Irishman had three darts or more to win it. The scoreline perhaps flattered MVG somewhat. Richard Veenstra, who demolished Kim Huybrechts without losing a leg in the last round, appears not to be so forgiving in that respect as his finishing has been excellent. He’s 51.4% on his doubles for the tournament so far, hitting 18 of his 35 efforts to conclude a leg. Alongside this he’s already notched up four 100+ checkouts, three in his opening match against Ben Robb – a match that featured six in total – and an additional ton plus checkout against Huybrechts despite not being pushed. He’s a big hitter of 100+ checkouts, winning 14.5% of his legs this year via this method, and MVG is no slouch either. He got two in his opener, including a 167 and has won nearly 12% of his legs this year courtesy of these checkouts. That’s the theme to concentrate on here in what could be a high quality game in the finishing department. With a 167 in the bag already for MVG, perhaps a 170 could be in the offing? That's something he’s managed in eight of the last 11 PDC World Championships and at 14/1 rates a fun bet. Scoreline Prediction: 4-2 CLICK HERE to back 4 or more 100+ checkouts with Sky Bet CLICK HERE to back MVG to checkout 170 with Sky Bet

ALSO WATCH: HOW TO BECOME A DARTS PROFESSIONAL Leading pundit and former major winner Paul Nicholson joins host Dom Newton and Sporting Life's darts expert Chris Hammer to discuss the 'darting pyramid', the importance of averages, how to crack Q School and other factors such as choosing sponsors, nicknames and walk-on music.

How to Become a Darts Professional!