The PDC World Darts Championship continues on Sunday so check out Carl Fletcher's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.

Sunday sees another double session of darts, with a star-studded cast headlined by Damon Heta, Adrian Lewis and Nathan Aspinall. Here, we look ahead to all four matches with seasonal statistics to help... Darts betting tips: World Championship day four 1pt Raymond Smith to defeat Karel Sedlacek at evens (General) 2pts Over 4 180’s for Mike De Decker at 8/11 (Sky Bet) 1pt Scott Williams to defeat Ryan Joyce at 11/10 (General) SL Acca: Aspinall (-1.5 sets), Campbell and De Decker all to win at 11/4 with Sky Bet * YESTERDAY'S ACCA WON AT 13/2 (Gawlas, Soutar and Rock (-1.5) to win and over 3.5 sets in Menzies v Portela) * Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

World Championship: Sunday, December 18 AFTERNOON SESSION TV Coverage: Sky Sports, 1100 GMT

Sky Sports, 1100 GMT Round and Format: Rounds 1 & 2 (Best of five sets)

Rounds 1 & 2 (Best of five sets) In the below stats (courtesy of @CarlyFletch) and his @DartsTracker), the averages and 180 per leg data is for all PDC events in 2022, while checkout percentage is for stage events only. For players who haven't played in any PDC events like Prakash Jiwa, Raymond Smith and Vladyslav Omelchenko, any data available is only from their World Championship qualification route. Madars Razma (1/6) vs Prakash Jiwa (7/2) (R1) Head to Head (TV) : 0-0 (0-0)

: 0-0 (0-0) 2022 Head to Head (TV) : 0-0 (0-0)

: 0-0 (0-0) Three-Dart Average (2022) : 90.94 - 80.14 (Indian Qualifier final)

: 90.94 - 80.14 (Indian Qualifier final) 180s per leg (2022) : 0.14 - Unavailable

: 0.14 - Unavailable Checkout % (Stage Events 2022) : 35.94% - Unavailable

: 35.94% - Unavailable 100+ checkout per leg won (2022) : 9.24% - 5.13%

: 9.24% - 5.13% Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 8.62% - Unavailable The opening match sees Lativa's Madars Razma taking on the Indian qualifier Prakash Jiwa. Jiwa is a veteran in the darting world, representing Warwickshire at county level and is a former tour card holder who even appeared at this year's UK Open, defeating Toni Alcinas 6-2 in the opening round before losing to Jason Heaver 6-3 in the second, averaging in the 80’s in both matches. He’s making his debut in the World Championships here by defeating his main rival for qualification, Nitin Kumar, in the final. Razma has been here before. He was defeated by Steve Lennon at this stage last year but the previous year to that he reached the second round where he lost 3-1 to Gary Anderson, a game which Razma gave the Scot plenty to think about. WATCH: Paul Nicholson and Chris Hammer predict the Ally Pally draw!

He’s enjoying a fruitful 2022, reaching the final of Players Championship 7, where he lost 8-4 to Gerwyn Price, and also reached the semi-final of the European Darts Masters. In addition to this he enjoyed a great run to the World Grand Prix quarter-final before losing 3-0 to Gerwyn Price after victories over Ryan Searle and Daryl Gurney. The Latvian isn’t a big 180 hitter, in fact he is arguably the biggest user of treble 19 in the Tour Card holder ranks. I expect he’ll have enough to come through here but Jiwa may be able to make it a closer run event than the odds suggest. Scoreline prediction: 3-1 Karel Sedlacek (4/5) vs Raymond Smith (10/11) (R1) Head to Head (TV) : 0-0 (0-0)

: 0-0 (0-0) 2022 Head to Head (TV) : 0-0 (0-0)

: 0-0 (0-0) Three-Dart Average (2022) : 91.78 - 88.62

: 91.78 - 88.62 180s per leg (2022) : 0.17 - 0.16

: 0.17 - 0.16 Checkout % (Stage Events 2022) : 31.43% - Unavailable

: 31.43% - Unavailable 100+ checkout per leg won (2022) : 13.73% - 10.90%

: 13.73% - 10.90% Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 11.32% - Unavailabl As the odds above suggest this is really a close one to call. We’ve seen lots of Karel Sedlacek this year, featuring in 19 of the 30 Players Championship events - where his best result was a run to the last 16 - and also doing well enough on the European Tour to qualify for the European Championship. Evil Charlie's opponent is back as an International Qualifier having qualified through the DPA Satellite Tour. Many will remember Raymond Smith's exploits last year when he reached the last 16 thanks to wins over Jamie Hughes, Devon Petersen and Florian Hempel with a string of mid 90 averages and terrific displays of finishing. The Aussie fell at that stage to Mervyn King 4-3, having led 3-1. Unfortunately he wilted from this point after somewhat unnecessarily getting into a bit of banter with the pro-English crowd.

