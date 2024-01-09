Sporting Life
Fallon Sherrock
Fallon Sherrock

PDC Q School results from stage one in the UK and Europe as players compete for a Tour Card in 2024

By Sporting Life
16:18 · TUE January 09, 2024

Results from the first stage of the PDC Qualifying Schools from January 8-10, where over 850 players were vying for the chance to compete for a Tour Card.

Over 850 players are competing in the 2024 PDC Qualifying Schools at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes and the Wunderland in Kalkar from January 8-14, with 30 Tour Cards on offer for players to secure a spot on the PDC circuit.

ALSO WATCH: HOW MUCH DO DARTS PLAYERS EARN?

Have you ever wondered how much money professional darts player can earn and whether the top stars are really enjoying a millionaire life of luxury? Paul Nicholson joins Sporting Life's Chris Hammer and Dom Newton to lift the lid on the realities of playing for your livelihood and it's not quite as lucrative as you may think.

HOW MUCH MONEY DO DARTS PLAYERS EARN AND CAN TOP PROS BECOME MILLIONAIRES?

Stage One (January 8-10)

Of the 850+ players who have entered Q School, only 128 at each venue will progress to the Final Stage from January 11-14.

However, a total of 27 players are already exempt to the Final Stage at UK Qualifying School, with 21 players exempt to the Final Stage of European Q School. Players exempt include those who lost their Tour Cards at the end of 2023, along with a series of stars from the 2023 Challenge and Development Tour Orders of Merit.

Bigger names entering the field at this stage are Fallon Sherrock, John Part, Kevin Painter, Andy Hamilton, Mark Dudbridge and newly crowned WDF Champion Andy Baetens, while former World Youth Champion Max Hopp will be joined by Jelle Klaasen in the first stage in Germany.

The last eight players standing at the end of each day will progress to the Final Stage, with all further places going to players from a First Stage Order of Merit in each region, with one ranking point awarded per match from the first full round (where there are no byes) onwards.

Any ties in the respective Q School Orders of Merit will be split as follows based on all match results: Leg Difference, Legs Won, then DartConnect average. If players still cannot be split, a play-off would be organised.

ALSO WATCH: HOW TO BECOME A DARTS PROFESSIONAL

Leading pundit and former major winner Paul Nicholson joins host Dom Newton and Sporting Life's darts expert Chris Hammer to discuss the 'darting pyramid', the importance of averages, how to crack Q School and other factors such as choosing sponsors, nicknames and walk-on music.

How to Become a Darts Professional!

DAY ONE QUALIFIERS (January 8)

UK Qualifying School

  • Llew Bevan
  • Harry Lane
  • Mike Warburton
  • Adam Hunt
  • Kieron Bridgwater
  • Danny Lauby
  • Matthew Dennant
  • Patrick Lynskey

Click here to view match stats from UK Q School Day One

European Qualifying School

  • Stefan Bellmont
  • Felix Schiertz
  • Stefaan Henderyck
  • Filip Sebesta
  • Vitezslav Sedlak
  • Arno Merk
  • Matthias Ehlers
  • Anton Ostlund

Click here to view match stats from European Q School Day One

DAY TWO QUALIFIERS (January 9)

UK Qualifying School

  • Patrik Williams
  • Andy Hamilton
  • Shane McGuirk
  • Kevin Lane
  • Charlie Martin
  • Fallon Sherrock
  • Jamie Atkins
  • Chris Quantock

Click here to view match stats from UK Q School Day Two

European Qualifying School
Will appear here...

Click here to view match stats from European Q School Day Two

DAY THREE QUALIFIERS (January 10)

UK Qualifying School
Will appear here...

European Qualifying School
Will appear here...

Final Stage (January 12-15)

A total of 30 PDC Tour Cards will be on offer in Final Stage from January 12-15, with each of the daily winners in the UK and Europe receiving an automatic Tour Card. The remaining 22 Tour Cards will be allocated to players from the UK and European Q School Final Stage Orders of Merit, and split on a pro-rata basis of total participants in each region.

Matches in the Final Stage will be contested over the best of 11 legs.

CLICK HERE FOR ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND RESULTS FROM THE FINAL STAGE

Players already exempt:

UK Qualifying School
John Henderson
Andy Boulton
Dom Taylor
James Hurrell
Darryl Pilgrim
Robert Grundy
Scott Mitchell
Conan Whitehead
Bradley Brooks
Cam Crabtree
Jarred Cole
Connor Scutt
Scott Waites
Richie Burnett
John O'Shea
Ted Evetts
Lewis Williams
Joe Murnan
James Wilson
Ross Montgomery
Darren Webster
Shaun Wilkinson
Devon Petersen
Kevin Burness
Nick Fullwell
Steve Lennon
George Killington

European Qualifying School
Dragutin Horvat
Thibault Tricole
Chris Landman
Wesley Plaisier
Christian Kist
Sebastian Bialecki
Dominik Gruellich
Bradly Roes
Christopher Toonders
Vladimir Andersen
Rusty-Jake Rodriguez
Mario Vandenbogaerde
Radek Szaganski
Danny Jansen
Darius Labanauskas
Jules van Dongen
Krzysztof Kciuk
Brian Raman
Jimmy Hendriks
Jose Justicia
Damian Mol

