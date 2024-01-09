PDC Q School results from stage one in the UK and Europe as players compete for a Tour Card in 2024

Over 850 players are competing in the 2024 PDC Qualifying Schools at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes and the Wunderland in Kalkar from January 8-14, with 30 Tour Cards on offer for players to secure a spot on the PDC circuit.

Stage One (January 8-10)

Of the 850+ players who have entered Q School, only 128 at each venue will progress to the Final Stage from January 11-14.

However, a total of 27 players are already exempt to the Final Stage at UK Qualifying School, with 21 players exempt to the Final Stage of European Q School. Players exempt include those who lost their Tour Cards at the end of 2023, along with a series of stars from the 2023 Challenge and Development Tour Orders of Merit.

Bigger names entering the field at this stage are Fallon Sherrock, John Part, Kevin Painter, Andy Hamilton, Mark Dudbridge and newly crowned WDF Champion Andy Baetens, while former World Youth Champion Max Hopp will be joined by Jelle Klaasen in the first stage in Germany.

The last eight players standing at the end of each day will progress to the Final Stage, with all further places going to players from a First Stage Order of Merit in each region, with one ranking point awarded per match from the first full round (where there are no byes) onwards.

Any ties in the respective Q School Orders of Merit will be split as follows based on all match results: Leg Difference, Legs Won, then DartConnect average. If players still cannot be split, a play-off would be organised.