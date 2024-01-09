Darts results: PDC Qualifying School Final Stages from the UK and Europe as players compete for a 2024 Tour Card

All the news and from the final stages of the PDC Qualifying Schools from January 11-14, where players are vying for 30 available Tour Cards.

Format There will be 128 players competing in the UK Qualifying School at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes and another 128 battling it out in the European Q School at the Wunderland in Kalkar from January 11-14, with a total of 30 Tour Cards on offer for players to secure a spot on the PDC circuit. Every day, the winner of each region's tournament will secure an automatic PDC Tour Card for the next two seasons. In addition to these eight players, there were another 22 will be awarded on a pro-rata basis to players from the respective UK/European Qualifying School Final Stage Orders of Merit following day four.

Big names involved Three-time world champion John Part will headline the high-profile names in action during first stage (Jan 8-10), where over 850 players are trying to earn a spot in the Final Stage field, as well as Fallon Sherrock, Robert Thornton, Kevin Painter, Andy Hamilton, Mark Dudbridge while newly crowned WDF Champion Andy Baetens is in action in Germany alongside Max Hopp and Jelle Klaasen. Scotland's former World Cup of Darts winner John Henderson will enter at the Final Stage in Milton Keynes while other notable names include Devon Petersen, Steve Lennon, Richie Burnett, Scott Waites, Scott Mitchell, Ted Evetts and Bradley Brooks. In Germany, the bigger names in the final stage include Christian Kist, Thibault Tricole, Radek Szaganski and Darius Labanauskas. Day one (January 11) News and results will appear here...

