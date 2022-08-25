Sporting Life
Fallon Sherrock in World Series action (Picture Ed Mulholland/PDC)
New Zealand Darts Masters 2022: Draw, schedule, results, odds & TV coverage details

By Sporting Life
12:53 · THU August 25, 2022

The full draw, schedule and results from the TAB New Zealand Darts Masters, which takes place at the Globox Arena in Hamilton from August 26-27.

The PDC World Series of Darts tour continues in New Zealand as eight top PDC stars face off against eight Oceanic representatives.

Here is everything you need to know including the full draw, results and prize money.

New Zealand Darts Masters: Draw bracket

  • (1) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Simon Whitlock
  • Joe Cullen v Damon Heta
  • (4) James Wade v Gordon Mathers
  • Gerwyn Price v Ben Robb
  • (2) Michael van Gerwen v Bernie Smith
  • Jonny Clayton v Mal Cuming
  • (3) Michael Smith v Warren Parry
  • Fallon Sherrock v Kayden Milne

New Zealand Darts Masters: Schedule and results

Friday August 26
First Round (Best of 11 legs)
Evening Session (1900 local time, 0800 BST)

  • Jonny Clayton v Mal Cuming
  • Joe Cullen v Damon Heta
  • James Wade v Gordon Mathers
  • Fallon Sherrock v Kayden Milne
  • Michael Smith v Warren Parry
  • Michael van Gerwen v Bernie Smith
  • Gerwyn Price v Ben Robb
  • Dimitri Van den Bergh v Simon Whitlock

Saturday August 20
Evening Session (1900 local time, 0800 BST)

Quarter-finals

  • Van den Bergh/Whitlock v Cullen/Heta
  • Wade/Mathers v Price/Robb
  • Van Gerwen/Bernie Smith v Clayton/Cuming
  • Michael Smith/Parry v Sherrock/Milne

Semi-finals

  • Two matches

Final

  • Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

Format
First round games are best of 11 legs, with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final the best of 15 legs.

Where can I watch the New Zealand Darts Masters on TV?

The event will be broadcast by ITV4 in the UK - but it won't be live. Instead delayed coverage will be screened from 1900 BST on Friday and 1630 BST on Saturday.

Coverage will be live on Fox Sports in Australia, as well as through the PDC's global broadcast partners.

Live coverage through PDCTV is available for all subscribers worldwide outside of Germany, Austria and Switzerland (coverage exclusively via DAZN). A PDCTV Summer Pass option is available for £15 which includes all three World Series of Darts events during August.

Prize Fund

  • Winner: £25,000
  • Runner-up: £10,000
  • Semi-Finalists: £6,500
  • Quarter-Finalists: £5,000
  • Last 16: £3,000
  • Last 32: £2,000
  • Last 48: £1,000

