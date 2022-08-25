The PDC World Series of Darts tour continues in New Zealand as eight top PDC stars face off against eight Oceanic representatives.

Here is everything you need to know including the full draw, results and prize money.

New Zealand Darts Masters: Draw bracket

(1) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Simon Whitlock

Joe Cullen v Damon Heta

(4) James Wade v Gordon Mathers

Gerwyn Price v Ben Robb

(2) Michael van Gerwen v Bernie Smith

Jonny Clayton v Mal Cuming

(3) Michael Smith v Warren Parry

Fallon Sherrock v Kayden Milne

New Zealand Darts Masters: Schedule and results

Friday August 26

First Round (Best of 11 legs)

Evening Session (1900 local time, 0800 BST)

Jonny Clayton v Mal Cuming

Joe Cullen v Damon Heta

James Wade v Gordon Mathers

Fallon Sherrock v Kayden Milne

Michael Smith v Warren Parry

Michael van Gerwen v Bernie Smith

Gerwyn Price v Ben Robb

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Simon Whitlock

Saturday August 20

Evening Session (1900 local time, 0800 BST)

Quarter-finals

Van den Bergh/Whitlock v Cullen/Heta

Wade/Mathers v Price/Robb

Van Gerwen/Bernie Smith v Clayton/Cuming

Michael Smith/Parry v Sherrock/Milne

Semi-finals

Two matches

Final

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

Format

First round games are best of 11 legs, with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final the best of 15 legs.

Where can I watch the New Zealand Darts Masters on TV?

The event will be broadcast by ITV4 in the UK - but it won't be live. Instead delayed coverage will be screened from 1900 BST on Friday and 1630 BST on Saturday.

Coverage will be live on Fox Sports in Australia, as well as through the PDC's global broadcast partners.

Live coverage through PDCTV is available for all subscribers worldwide outside of Germany, Austria and Switzerland (coverage exclusively via DAZN). A PDCTV Summer Pass option is available for £15 which includes all three World Series of Darts events during August.

Prize Fund

Winner: £25,000

Runner-up: £10,000

Semi-Finalists: £6,500

Quarter-Finalists: £5,000

Last 16: £3,000

Last 32: £2,000

Last 48: £1,000

