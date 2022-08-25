The full draw, schedule and results from the TAB New Zealand Darts Masters, which takes place at the Globox Arena in Hamilton from August 26-27.
The PDC World Series of Darts tour continues in New Zealand as eight top PDC stars face off against eight Oceanic representatives.
Here is everything you need to know including the full draw, results and prize money.
Friday August 26
First Round (Best of 11 legs)
Evening Session (1900 local time, 0800 BST)
Saturday August 20
Evening Session (1900 local time, 0800 BST)
Quarter-finals
Semi-finals
Final
Format
First round games are best of 11 legs, with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final the best of 15 legs.
The event will be broadcast by ITV4 in the UK - but it won't be live. Instead delayed coverage will be screened from 1900 BST on Friday and 1630 BST on Saturday.
Coverage will be live on Fox Sports in Australia, as well as through the PDC's global broadcast partners.
Live coverage through PDCTV is available for all subscribers worldwide outside of Germany, Austria and Switzerland (coverage exclusively via DAZN). A PDCTV Summer Pass option is available for £15 which includes all three World Series of Darts events during August.