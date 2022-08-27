The 2021 world champion continued his charge with legs of 15, 14 and 15 darts to move 7-4 ahead, and after Clayton fluffed his lines on the outer ring, Price converted a clinical 92 kill on double 12 to complete the comeback.

However, Price pinned double five to stop the rot in a crucial seventh leg, and he was indebted to the same target moments later, closing out a 12-dart break to restore parity at 4-4.

Clayton was bidding to make it back-to-back World Series crowns following his win in Wollongong last weekend and he started strongly, with an 11-dart hold in leg four sparking a sequence of three straight legs.

The world number one was denied by Michael van Gerwen in the Queensland Darts Masters final a fortnight ago, but he made amends to sign off in style in New Zealand.

GLORY FOR GERWYN! 🏆 Here's the moment Gerwyn Price was crowned the 2022 TAB New Zealand Darts Masters champion! The Welshman celebrates his first World Series tour title in his debut campaign Down Under! pic.twitter.com/dfHnDNw2fw

“It feels fantastic,” said Price, celebrating his 26th PDC title and his second World Series of Darts triumph.

“Fair play to Jonny. I think he upped his game in the final, but thankfully I improved after the break and showed why I’m world number one.

“I think I was quite fortunate to win the last leg before the break, and I knew if I upped my scoring game I would have a chance.

“The crowd were absolutely awesome. They supported both of us tonight and they were magnificent. Thank you New Zealand!"

Price began Saturday’s action with an emphatic 6-2 win over James Wade, avenging his defeat against the left-hander in last weekend’s NSW semi-finals.

The Welshman then produced an impressive display to oust top seed Dimitri Van den Bergh in the last four, winning six out of the last seven legs to complete a 7-4 win over the Belgian.

Clayton was unable to secure his second successive World Series victory, but he dumped out defending champion van Gerwen in a heavyweight quarter-final tussle.

The former Premier League champion averaged 98 and landed two ton-plus checkouts to record a convincing 6-3 win over Van Gerwen, who trailed 5-1 at one stage.

The 47-year-old then stormed into Saturday’s showpiece with a battling 7-5 win over Michael Smith, producing a classy display of combination finishing to defeat the St Helens star for the second straight event.

“Gezzy is lucky I missed those three darts at double 18,” quipped Clayton, the reigning World Series Finals champion.

“Fair play to Gerwyn. He came out of the blocks after the break and I can have no complaints. He was fantastic.

“I have loved every second of my time in New Zealand. We had two Welshmen in the final, and I thoroughly enjoyed it.”

New Zealand Darts Masters results

Friday August 26

First Round (Best of 11 legs)

Evening Session (1900 local time, 0800 BST)

Jonny Clayton 6-1 Mal Cuming

Joe Cullen 6-2 Damon Heta

James Wade 6-5 Gordon Mathers

Fallon Sherrock 5-6 Kayden Milne

Michael Smith 6-3 Warren Parry

Michael van Gerwen 6-3 Bernie Smith

Gerwyn Price 6-3 Ben Robb

Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-4 Simon Whitlock

Saturday August 20

Evening Session (1900 local time, 0800 BST)

Quarter-finals

Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-5 Joe Cullen

Gerwyn Price 6-2 James Wade

Jonny Clayton 6-3 Michael van Gerwen

Michael Smith 6-0 Kayden Milne

Semi-finals

Gerwyn Price 7-4 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Jonny Clayton 7-5 Michael Smith

Final