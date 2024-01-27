New tournament ideas for darts including a Royal Rumble, a Ryder Cup and a 1001 Shoot Out event

A usual darting year is jam-packed from start to finish with a plethora of televised majors, globe-trotting ‘invitationals’, European Tour events, the Premier League and the essential ‘bread and butter’ ranking Players Championship tournaments away from the crowds - but there are still so many other possibilities that haven’t yet been explored in this ever-growing sport of darts.

Here, former major winner and leading commentator Paul Nicholson joins Sporting Life darts expert Chris Hammer and host Dom Newton to runs through some ideas that could be popular with fans and players alike.

We discuss a WWE-style Royal Rumble of Darts - without the wrestling of course - and also a Ryder Cup themed tournament that would pit Great Britain and Ireland against Continental Europe.

The team also discuss the potential of a 1001 Shoot Out, 'Pick Your Pairs', Cricket and Master Out - so watch along to check out all these fantastic ideas.