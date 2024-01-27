Sporting Life
Scroll down to watch our new darts show about new tournament ideas

New tournament ideas for darts including a Royal Rumble, a Ryder Cup and a 1001 Shoot Out event

By Sporting Life
19:32 · SAT January 27, 2024

Does the darts calendar need a little more variation when it comes to tournament formats rather than the standard 501 played over legs?

A usual darting year is jam-packed from start to finish with a plethora of televised majors, globe-trotting ‘invitationals’, European Tour events, the Premier League and the essential ‘bread and butter’ ranking Players Championship tournaments away from the crowds - but there are still so many other possibilities that haven’t yet been explored in this ever-growing sport of darts.

Here, former major winner and leading commentator Paul Nicholson joins Sporting Life darts expert Chris Hammer and host Dom Newton to runs through some ideas that could be popular with fans and players alike.

We discuss a WWE-style Royal Rumble of Darts - without the wrestling of course - and also a Ryder Cup themed tournament that would pit Great Britain and Ireland against Continental Europe.

The team also discuss the potential of a 1001 Shoot Out, 'Pick Your Pairs', Cricket and Master Out - so watch along to check out all these fantastic ideas.

Chapters

  • 0:01: Royal Rumble
  • 5:10: Ryder Cup of Darts
  • 10:50: 1001 Shoot Out
  • 17:55: Cricket
  • 21:10: Master Out
  • 23:40: Does the schedule allow new ideas?

ALSO WATCH: HOW MUCH DO DARTS PLAYERS EARN?

Have you ever wondered how much money professional darts player can earn and whether the top stars are really enjoying a millionaire life of luxury? Paul Nicholson joins Sporting Life's Chris Hammer and Dom Newton to lift the lid on the realities of playing for your livelihood and it's not quite as lucrative as you may think.

HOW MUCH MONEY DO DARTS PLAYERS EARN AND CAN TOP PROS BECOME MILLIONAIRES?

ALSO WATCH: HOW TO BECOME A DARTS PROFESSIONAL

Leading pundit and former major winner Paul Nicholson joins host Dom Newton and Sporting Life's darts expert Chris Hammer to discuss the 'darting pyramid', the importance of averages, how to crack Q School and other factors such as choosing sponsors, nicknames and walk-on music.

How to Become a Darts Professional!

ALSO WATCH: BUILDING THE PERFECT DARTS PLAYER

Paul Nicholson joins Dom Newton and Chris Hammer to combine the talents of some of the greatest players past or present in an effort to create an unbeatable darting monster. We look at prolific 180 hitters, clinical finishers and show-stopping 100+ checkout merchants as well as other categories such as on nerves of steal, stage presence, crowd popularity and walk-on music.

BUILDING THE PERFECT DARTS PLAYER FROM 180 HITTING TO WALK ON MUSIC!

