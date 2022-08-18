Sporting Life
Fallon Sherrock in World Series action (Picture Ed Mulholland/PDC)
Fallon Sherrock in World Series action (Picture Ed Mulholland/PDC)

New South Wales Darts Masters 2022: Draw, schedule, results, odds & TV coverage details

By Sporting Life
12:32 · THU August 18, 2022

The full draw, schedule and results from the PalmerBet New South Wales Darts Masters, which takes place at the WIN Sports & Entertainment Centre from August 19-20

The PDC World Series of Darts tour continues in Wollongong as eight top PDC stars face off against eight Oceanic representatives.

Here is everything you need to know including the full draw, results and prize money.

New South Wales Darts Masters: Draw bracket

Click here for Sky Bet odds

  • (1) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Raymond O'Donnell
  • James Wade v Gordon Mathers
  • (4) Gerwyn Price v Koha Kokiri
  • Fallon Sherrock v Mal Cuming
  • (2) Michael van Gerwen v Simon Whitlock
  • Joe Cullen v Dave Marland
  • (3) Michael Smith v Damon Heta
  • Jonny Clayton v Haupai Puha

New South Wales Darts Masters: Schedule and results

Friday August 19
First Round (Best of 11 legs)
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1000 BST)

  • Joe Cullen v Dave Marland
  • James Wade v Gordon Mathers
  • Jonny Clayton v Haupai Puha
  • Fallon Sherrock v Mal Cuming
  • Gerwyn Price v Koha Kokiri
  • Michael Smith v Damon Heta
  • Michael van Gerwen v Simon Whitlock
  • Dimitri Van den Bergh v Raymond O’Donnell

Saturday August 20
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1000 BST)

Quarter-finals

  • Four Matches

Semi-finals

  • Two Matches

Final

  • Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

Format
First round games are best of 11 legs, with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final the best of 15 legs.

New South Wales Darts Masters: Sky Bet odds

Where can I watch the New South Wales Darts Masters on TV?

The event will be broadcast by ITV4 in the UK - but it won't be live. Instead delayed coverage will be screened from 1900 BST on Friday and 1630 BST on Saturday.

Coverage will be live on Fox Sports in Australia, as well as through the PDC's global broadcast partners.

Live coverage through PDCTV is available for all subscribers worldwide outside of Germany, Austria and Switzerland (coverage exclusively via DAZN). A PDCTV Summer Pass option is available for £15 which includes all three World Series of Darts events during August.

Prize Fund

  • Winner: £25,000
  • Runner-up: £10,000
  • Semi-Finalists: £6,500
  • Quarter-Finalists: £5,000
  • Last 16: £3,000
  • Last 32: £2,000
  • Last 48: £1,000

