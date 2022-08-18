The PDC World Series of Darts tour continues in Wollongong as eight top PDC stars face off against eight Oceanic representatives.

Here is everything you need to know including the full draw, results and prize money.

New South Wales Darts Masters: Draw bracket

Click here for Sky Bet odds

(1) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Raymond O'Donnell

James Wade v Gordon Mathers

(4) Gerwyn Price v Koha Kokiri

Fallon Sherrock v Mal Cuming

(2) Michael van Gerwen v Simon Whitlock

Joe Cullen v Dave Marland

(3) Michael Smith v Damon Heta

Jonny Clayton v Haupai Puha

New South Wales Darts Masters: Schedule and results

Friday August 19

First Round (Best of 11 legs)

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1000 BST)

Joe Cullen v Dave Marland

James Wade v Gordon Mathers

Jonny Clayton v Haupai Puha

Fallon Sherrock v Mal Cuming

Gerwyn Price v Koha Kokiri

Michael Smith v Damon Heta

Michael van Gerwen v Simon Whitlock

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Raymond O’Donnell

Saturday August 20

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1000 BST)

Quarter-finals

Four Matches

Semi-finals

Two Matches

Final

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

Format

First round games are best of 11 legs, with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final the best of 15 legs.

New South Wales Darts Masters: Sky Bet odds

Where can I watch the New South Wales Darts Masters on TV?

The event will be broadcast by ITV4 in the UK - but it won't be live. Instead delayed coverage will be screened from 1900 BST on Friday and 1630 BST on Saturday.

Coverage will be live on Fox Sports in Australia, as well as through the PDC's global broadcast partners.

Live coverage through PDCTV is available for all subscribers worldwide outside of Germany, Austria and Switzerland (coverage exclusively via DAZN). A PDCTV Summer Pass option is available for £15 which includes all three World Series of Darts events during August.

Prize Fund

Winner: £25,000

Runner-up: £10,000

Semi-Finalists: £6,500

Quarter-Finalists: £5,000

Last 16: £3,000

Last 32: £2,000

Last 48: £1,000

Darts: Related content