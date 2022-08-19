The opening night of the £60,000 tournament saw home favourite Whitlock steal the show, edging out van Gerwen to become the solitary Oceanic representative to triumph in Wollongong.

Australia’s World Cup hero Whitlock, who defeated James Wade in Townsville last week, claimed another major scalp on home soil to celebrate a fifth consecutive victory over van Gerwen.

The pair traded six consecutive breaks of throw in a remarkable passage of play, with Whitlock surviving a match dart in the penultimate leg as he converted a nerveless 88 finish to level at five apiece.

The 53-year-old, roared on by a capacity crowd at the WIN Entertainment Centre, delivered the goods in the decider, completing a 74 finish on double eight to defeat last week’s Queensland Darts Masters champion.

"That was super good. To beat Michael five times in a row is sensational," said Whitlock, who defied a 101 average from the Dutchman to book a meeting with Joe Cullen in the last eight.

"I was saying to myself: ‘You’re playing the best again now, so you have got to perform.’ I had a little bit of luck, but I will take it. That was a hard-earned win, and it was all about belief."