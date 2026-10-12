Mensur Suljovic apologises for inciting jeers against Ross Smith and for his comments about women - but still faces DRA action

Mensur Suljovic has publicly apologised for inciting jeers against Ross Smith at the Swiss Darts Trophy and for comments he made about women during a post-match interview - but he still faces action from the Darts Regulatory Authority.
Suljovic wound up the crowd when Smith was aiming at double 18 during a last-leg decider of their last-16 match and subsequently celebrated his opponent's misses before booking his place in the quarter-finals.
Smith branded the Austrian a 'helmet' on social media while Suljovic has also faced widespread criticism from the wider darting world, including Sporting Life columnist Paul Nicholson.
Suljovic caused further outrage for his comments about women during an interview in which tournament master of ceremonies Philip Brzezinski asked him to explain his actions against Smith.
The Gentle, who eventually bowed out at the semi-final stage, said: "Look, Ross Smith is one of the best players in the world. What is the guy complaining about? He has to play his game, otherwise he can go straight home.
“Women complain, sorry. You don’t do that.
“Okay, I got the crowd going a little, just like in Germany. I need the support. I can’t do anything without you. Thank you!
“What is he complaining about? When I’m in England, everyone is against me. Everywhere, they’re against me. Now he suddenly complains? He should just stay at home."
Brzezinski responded by saying: "Mensur, we've known each other for a long time and we really like each other but to be perfectly honest I don't agree with you on that.
"It's OK to get the audience a little carried away but I thought the timing this afternoon - right when Ross Smith was throwing for the match - wasn't right. That was too much."
Suljovic apologises
Suljovic has now realised the errors of his ways and issued an apology on his Instagram account.
He wrote: "I would like to comment once again on my match against Ross Smith and the interview that followed.
"The emotions got the better of me in that moment. I wanted to get the crowd behind me and, in doing so, I didn't properly realise that Ross was throwing for the match.
"Looking back, I understand that the timing was unfortunate and was perceived as unfair. I would like to apologise to Ross for that.
"Ross is, in my opinion, one of the best darts players in the world, and I have great respect for him and his achievements.
"My comment about women during the interview was also completely inappropriate. I should never have said something like that. I would like to sincerely apologise to all women for those remarks.
"Darts thrives on emotion, but fairness and respect are just as important. Yesterday, I let my emotions get the better of me.
"I'm sorry for that."
Suljovic, however, still faces punishment after the PDC confirmed "the matter on stage and interview has now been referred to the Darts Regulation Authority".
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