Darts results: Jonny Clayton beats Luke Humphries to win the Swiss Darts Trophy

“I’m over the moon with this,” confessed Clayton, whose fourth European Tour title moves him level with Phil Taylor and Nathan Aspinall.

The Welshman concluded the tournament with a 102.69 tournament average, sealing a fourth European Tour crown and first ranking title since May 2025.

Clayton became the third different winner at the St Jakobshalle, scooping the £35,000 top prize and crucially sealing his long-awaited Grand Slam of Darts qualification in the process.

Can't think of another sport where the champion and runner-up celebrate like this. How can anyone not love darts pic.twitter.com/WlCkwx5nX2

Clayton recorded a sublime 108.81 average in romping past Maik Kuivenhoven to kick off his campaign in Basel, before defying a 106+ average from Rob Cross to reach the quarter-finals.

“He’s absolutely fantastic, a good friend, and what a player. He’s played amazing this weekend and I think I’ve done alright this weekend. Thank God I’m in the Grand Slam!”

“It’s always good to win a trophy. To do it against a man like this, I can’t speak any more words.

“It was a great game to be involved in. If you want to lift these trophies, you have to beat people like Luke.

CLAYTON WINS IN BASEL 🇨🇭 Jonny Clayton defeats Luke Humphries 8-4 to scoop the 2026 Swiss Darts Trophy 🤩 It's the Ferret's first ranking title of the year, confirming his spot at the Grand Slam of Darts 🐿️ pic.twitter.com/akjzu95vDe

The former World Grand Prix champion then dispatched Karel Sedlacek 6-2 with relative ease, before producing another stellar showing to average 105 and dump out Gian van Veen 7-4.

Facing Humphries in a rematch of their Belgian Darts Open final in March, the pair traded blows in an explosive start, with Humphries spurning darts to break the Welshman’s throw in the opening three legs.

Clayton then defied six perfect darts from his opponent to hold throw with an 11-dart leg to lead 3-2, before the crucial break came in leg ten - after Humphries wired the bullseye on a 164 finish for the second time in the contest, Clayton cleaned up to take a 6-4 advantage.

Clayton’s clinical edge proved the difference across the contest - finishing 62% of his double attempts compared to Humphries' 22% - as he closed out the contest with a 12-darter to seize the trophy.

The title not only secures his spot at the Grand Slam of Darts in November, but also moves him back up to world number five, overtaking James Wade.

The world number two began his title pursuit by defying a 105.64 average from Kevin Doets to prevail in a last-leg decider, before breaking history in his whitewash thrashing of Krzysztof Ratajski.

Humphries averaged a tournament-record 114.15 - missing a dart at double five to equal the all-time European Tour record average - in bulldozing past the Polish number one and into the last eight.

The 2023/24 World Champion conjured a third consecutive ton-plus average to see off Cristo Reyes 6-3, before missing just one dart at double and averaging 111.17 against Mensur Suljovic in another supreme display to reach the final, where he lost out to Clayton.

“I think Jonny was unbelievable there,” said Humphries, who missed out on a tenth career European Tour title.

“With that World Grand Prix trophy, I came up on this stage this weekend and thought everything’s a bonus - when I’m relaxed, I’m dangerous.

“I think the two top players in this tournament made the final. I’m proud of Jonny, he’s a fantastic bloke and fantastic friend - I’m happy for him to win.”

Austrian number one Suljovic reached the last four of a European Tour event for the first time in over five years, defeating two-time European Tour winner Ross Smith and World Matchplay semi-finalist Dirk van Duijvenbode en route.

Van Veen completed the final four line-up after reaching a third European Tour semi-final of 2026, although a title on the circuit continues to elude the Dutch number one.

Despite starting the weekend on the periphery of European Championship qualification, Reyes’ run to the last eight hugely bolsters the Spaniard’s hopes of a first Dortmund appearance since 2018.

Spain's premier player - who only regained his Tour Card in January - took the scalps of Cameron Menzies, Ryan Searle and Damon Heta to reach a second European Tour quarter-final this year.

Czechia’s number one Sedlacek, who started the weekend well outside of a provisional Dortmund spot, now sits just one spot away from qualification after making the quarter-finals, accounting for top ProTour performer Wessel Nijman and Josh Rock on the way.

Bradley Brooks competed in his first European Tour quarter-final after a groundbreaking tournament, including wins over Chris Dobey and Jeffrey de Graaf, while Dirk van Duijvenbode saw off Michael Smith and Wade to reach the last eight.

Swiss Darts Trophy Results

Round One

Bradley Brooks 6-4 Niels Zonneveld

William O'Connor 6-1 Jani Haavisto

Mensur Suljovic 6-3 Gyorgy Jehirszki

Karel Sedlacek 6-4 Sebastian Bialecki

Niko Springer 6-1 Roman Wellinger

Tom Bissell 6-5 Joe Cullen

Cristo Reyes 6-4 Cameron Menzies

Rob Cross 6-3 Mario Vandenbogaerde

Stefan Bellmont 6-3 Andrew Gilding

Jeffrey de Graaf 6-4 Sietse Lap

Dave Chisnall 6-5 Alan Soutar

Maik Kuivenhoven 6-3 Raymond van Barneveld

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-3 Bruno Stoeckli

Michael Smith 6-4 Rob Owen

Damon Heta 6-2 Alex Fehlmann

Kevin Doets 6-3 Nick Kenny

Round Two

Krzysztof Ratajski 6-2 Stefan Bellmont

Karel Sedlacek 6-4 Wessel Nijman

Rob Cross 6-4 Luke Woodhouse

Tom Bissell 6-4 Martin Schindler

Cristo Reyes 6-4 Ryan Searle

Ross Smith 6-4 William O'Connor

Bradley Brooks 6-4 Chris Dobey

Michael Smith 6-4 Jermaine Wattimena

Evening Session

Josh Rock 6-5 Dave Chisnall

Jeffrey de Graaf 6-4 Stephen Bunting

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-5 James Wade

Jonny Clayton 6-1 Maik Kuivenhoven

Mensur Suljovic 6-4 Michael van Gerwen

Luke Humphries 6-5 Kevin Doets

Gian van Veen 6-0 Niko Springer

Damon Heta 6-3 Danny Noppert

Round Three

Karel Sedlacek 6-2 Josh Rock

Jonny Clayton 6-4 Rob Cross

Bradley Brooks 6-3 Jeffrey de Graaf

Gian van Veen 6-4 Tom Bissell

Mensur Suljovic 6-5 Ross Smith

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-3 Michael Smith

Cristo Reyes 6-4 Damon Heta

Luke Humphries 6-0 Krzysztof Ratajski

Quarter-Finals

Jonny Clayton 6-2 Karel Sedlacek

Gian van Veen 6-5 Bradley Brooks

Mensur Suljovic 6-1 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Luke Humphries 6-3 Cristo Reyes

Semi-Finals

Jonny Clayton 7-4 Gian van Veen

Luke Humphries 7-4 Mensur Suljovic

Final

Jonny Clayton 8-4 Luke Humphries

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