Darts interviewer tells off Mensur Suljovic on stage over his gamesmanship against Ross Smith as beaten opponent brands him a 'helmet'

Mensur Suljovic was put in his place by darts interviewer Philip Brzezinski for his apparent gamesmanship against Ross Smith at the Swiss Darts Trophy.
The Austrian was widely criticised for winding up the crowd when Smith was throwing for the match in a last-leg decider of their last-16 tie on Sunday and then he was seen celebrating his opponent's subsequent misses at double 18 before booking his place in the quarter-finals.
Smith later took to social media to brand Suljovic a "helmet" although the recent World Series of Darts champion did concede that he only blamed himself for the defeat.
The Englishman said on X: "I dont blame Mensur for me losing that game. I missed 2 match darts. Simple as that. Obviously its impossible for me to no what hes doing behind my back when im throwing apart from the the crowds response. If he wants to be an absolute helmet thats on him #karma will come around."
However, master of ceremonies Brzezinski, who conducts post-match interviews on stage during the PDC's European Tour events, wanted to hold Suljovic to account for his controversial actions later in the day.
After beating Dirk van Duijvenbode in the quarter-finals, Suljovic initially attempted to explain his conduct against Smith by saying: "Look, Ross Smith is one of the best players in the world. What is the guy complaining about? He has to play his game, otherwise he can go straight home.
“Women complain, sorry. You don’t do that.
“Okay, I got the crowd going a little, just like in Germany. I need the support. I can’t do anything without you. Thank you!
“What is he complaining about? When I’m in England, everyone is against me. Everywhere, they’re against me. Now he suddenly complains? He should just stay at home."
Brzezinski hit back, saying: "Mensur, we've known each other for a long time and we really like each other but to be perfectly honest I don't agree with you on that.
"It's OK to get the audience a little carried away but I thought the timing this afternoon - right when Ross Smith was throwing for the match - wasn't right. That was too much."
Suljovic responded: “I didn’t see that. It could be, okay. I’ll have to watch it back on video.
“I encouraged the crowd behind me, but he has to understand that. The crowd can do what it wants, can’t it? He has to understand that, and then I’ll already be home. My wife will be happy."
Suljovic eventually bowed out in the semi-finals to eventual runner-up Luke Humphries, who was beaten by Jonny Clayton, but he'll go home encouraged with his performances over the weekend even though he's lost a lot of fans.
Darts: Related content
- Watch: Highest Prize Money winners in darts
- Watch: The most costly match darts ever
- Watch: Crazy darts facts and stats
- Is £1million for the world champion too much?
- How Littler won £1million in one season
- Should there be a Ryder Cup of Darts?
- What's easier, a nine-darter or a 147?
- Watch: Ranking the major winners in history
- Watch: Royal Rumble and other new tournament ideas
- Watch: How much do darts players earn?
- Watch: Is Luke Littler the next Phil Taylor?
- Watch: Building the perfect darts player
- Watch: How to become a darts professional
- Best players never to win the World Matchplay
- Phil Taylor's crazy World Matchplay statistics
- How legends would fare today
- Troubles and triumphs
- Tournament ideas for darts
- 'What If' moments in darts
- Agony of missed match darts
- Good, Bad, Ugly: Nicholson on darts shirts
- Referees in darts
- Calling the shots in darts
- Weird actions in darts
- Hidden talents in darts
- Superstitions in darts
- Routes to glory
- Paul Nicholson's five darts drills
- Paul Nicholson's five mental tips
- Paul Nicholson's five practice games
- Worst losers in darts
- World number ones in darts
- Best players never to be number one
- Five characters in darts
- Do averages lie?
- Greatest Tournaments Ever
- Paul Nicholson's Ally Pally tales
- Watch all the Ally Pally nine-darters
- Players everyone hates to face
- Players everyone loves to face
- How to make it as a pro?
- How much money do players earn?
- Greatest darts rivalries
- Rivalries to cherish
- Be canny with counting
- Phil Taylor's greatest display
- Greatest World Championship displays
- World Cup of Great Darts performances
- Sky Bet's darts odds