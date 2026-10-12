Darts interviewer tells off Mensur Suljovic on stage over his gamesmanship against Ross Smith as beaten opponent brands him a 'helmet'

Mensur Suljovic was put in his place by darts interviewer Philip Brzezinski for his apparent gamesmanship against Ross Smith at the Swiss Darts Trophy.

The Austrian was widely criticised for winding up the crowd when Smith was throwing for the match in a last-leg decider of their last-16 tie on Sunday and then he was seen celebrating his opponent's subsequent misses at double 18 before booking his place in the quarter-finals. Smith later took to social media to brand Suljovic a "helmet" although the recent World Series of Darts champion did concede that he only blamed himself for the defeat. The Englishman said on X: "I dont blame Mensur for me losing that game. I missed 2 match darts. Simple as that. Obviously its impossible for me to no what hes doing behind my back when im throwing apart from the the crowds response. If he wants to be an absolute helmet thats on him #karma will come around."

Mensur Suljovic's explanation for getting the crowd involved on Ross Smith's match darts is v poor - and credit to interviewer Philip Brzezinski for putting him in his place after.



"I don't agree with you. The timing wasn't right. That was too much." 👏 pic.twitter.com/R7cCvpjNSA — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) October 12, 2026

However, master of ceremonies Brzezinski, who conducts post-match interviews on stage during the PDC's European Tour events, wanted to hold Suljovic to account for his controversial actions later in the day. After beating Dirk van Duijvenbode in the quarter-finals, Suljovic initially attempted to explain his conduct against Smith by saying: "Look, Ross Smith is one of the best players in the world. What is the guy complaining about? He has to play his game, otherwise he can go straight home. “Women complain, sorry. You don’t do that. “Okay, I got the crowd going a little, just like in Germany. I need the support. I can’t do anything without you. Thank you! “What is he complaining about? When I’m in England, everyone is against me. Everywhere, they’re against me. Now he suddenly complains? He should just stay at home."

Mensur egging on the crowd to boo Ross Smith while he's on a match winning double is seriously piss poor behaviour. pic.twitter.com/q4KEodnNnu — DartsAnonymous (@DartsAnonymous) October 11, 2026

Brzezinski hit back, saying: "Mensur, we've known each other for a long time and we really like each other but to be perfectly honest I don't agree with you on that. "It's OK to get the audience a little carried away but I thought the timing this afternoon - right when Ross Smith was throwing for the match - wasn't right. That was too much."