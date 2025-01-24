Not a week seems to go in darts without the history-making Luke Littler breaking some kind of record or producing a mind-boggling performance that goes viral all over social media.
The sport's youngest ever world champion, who won 11 titles and banked over £1,500,000 in just over 13 months in the PDC ranks, has now reached another breathtaking milestone at the Dutch Darts Masters in Den Bosch.
Just days after his 18th birthday, Littler beat Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-4 in Friday night's opening round with his 100th 100+ average since making his headline-spinning World Championship debut in which ended in him finishing runner-up to Luke Humphries.
To put this remarkable feat into context, the most anyone else has achieved in this same timeframe across the main PDC Tour is Humphries with 80 while only five other players have managed more than 50; Michael van Gerwen (54), Damon Heta (54), Gary Anderson (52), Stephen Bunting (52) and Chris Dobey (51).
Sure, Littler's Premier League involvement and consistently long runs across the majors, European Tour, World Series Tours and Players Championship events means he played more matches than anyone else (203) but he still averaged 100+ in virtually half of them (49.5%).
Although Anderson has astonishingly rolled back the years to reached 100+ in 50% of his 103 matches since the start of December 2023, Littler is playing a lot more frequently in the pressure of TV tournaments where the calibre of opposition is regularly tougher.
Not wanting to take too much away from the Flying Scotsman array of stunning of displays, but the majority have come in Players Championship events and when it comes to the televised arena of the majors, he's only managed it in seven of his 20 outings (35%).
I say 'only' but averaging 100+ in 35% of televised games is actually the fourth best percentage out of anyone in this collection of data behind Gian van Veen's 37% (7 from 19), Humphries' 47% (46 in 97) and Littler's eye-popping 63% (63 in 100)!
I say 'eye-popping' but 63% is nothing compared to the rate at which he achieves 100+ averages in the ranked PDC majors.
Wait for it.
EIGHTY. FIVE. PER. CENT.
That's from a chunky sample size of 33 matches, which includes 10 ton plus averages on the World Championship stage across just 13 games.
Only Phil Taylor (56 across 25 campaigns), Michael van Gerwen (42 across 18 campaigns), Anderson (23 across 16 campaigns), Peter Wright (16 across 16 campaigns), Adrian Lewis (15 across 18 campaigns), Michael Smith (15 across 14 campaigns) and Raymond van Barneveld (14 across 18 campaigns) have done it more on the biggest stage of all.
Before his Ally Pally triumph, Littler also chalked up 13 100+ averages in a row across the Grand Slam of Darts - which he won - and Players Championship Finals, where he finished runner-up to Humphries.
Even if we compare Littler with everyone in ranked events only - of which the majority are Players Championship tournaments with no TV cameras and no crowds to affect performance - there's still a pretty big gulf and only Anderson can live with his 50% rate of achieving 100+ averages.
You have to fear for the rest of the tour if his momentum continues to build in 2025.
Luke Littler's statistics in the PDC since December 2023
- Matches: 203
- Won: 158 (Highest win rate on Pro Tour)
- Average: 99.5 (Highest on Pro Tour)
- 100+ averages: 100 (Highest on Pro Tour)
- 100+ average per match: 49% (Second highest behind Gary Anderson's 50%)
- High TV average: 114 (v MVG in Premier League)
- 180s: 924 (Highest on Pro Tour)
- 180s Per Leg: 0.40 (Highest on Pro Tour)
- Checkout Percentage: 41.54% (10th highest)
- Total prize money: £1,500,000
Luke Littler's records
- Youngest player to reach a World Championship final (16 years and 347 days on January 3, 2024)
- Highest ever average for a debutant (106.12 v Christian Kist, December 2023)
- Youngest ever world champion by seven years (17 years and 347 days on January 3, 2025)
- Youngest ever PDC major winner (17 at the 2024 Premier League of Darts)
- Youngest ever PDC ranked major winner (17 at the 2024 Grand Slam of Darts)
- Youngest player to hit a televised nine darter at the 2024 Bahrain Darts Masters (16 years & 363 days)
- Equals record of four nine-darters in a calendar year (Bahrain, Players Championship 1, Belgian Open & Premier League final)
- Second player after Phil Taylor to hit a nine-darter in a Premier League final
- All four of his nine-darters came in events he went on to win, including two finals (Belgian Open & Premier League)
- One of just four players to win 10 or more PDC titles in a calendar year, following in the footsteps of Phil Taylor, Michael van Gerwen and Peter Wright
- Record breaking set average of 140.91 against Ryan Meikle at the 2024 World Championship, beating the previous record of 136.64 (Gerwyn Price v Gary Anderson in the 2021 final)
- Most 180s in a single season with 847, beating Michael Smith's 714 in 2022
- Has achieved a 100+ average in 10 of his 13 matches on the World Championship stage. Only Phil Taylor (56 across 25 campaigns), Michael van Gerwen (42 across 18 campaigns), Gary Anderson (23 across 16 campaigns), Peter Wright (16 across 16 campaigns), Adrian Lewis (15 across 18 campaigns), Michael Smith (15 across 14 campaigns) and Raymond van Barneveld (14 across 18 campaigns) have done it more.
Luke Littler's titles
- World Championship 2025
- Premier League 2024
- Grand Slam of Darts 2024
- World Series of Darts Finals 2024
- 2x World Series titles (Bahrain Masters, Poland Masters)
- 2x European Tour titles (Belgian Open, Austrian Open)
- 3x Players Championship titles
