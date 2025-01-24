Not a week seems to go in darts without the history-making Luke Littler breaking some kind of record or producing a mind-boggling performance that goes viral all over social media.

The sport's youngest ever world champion, who won 11 titles and banked over £1,500,000 in just over 13 months in the PDC ranks, has now reached another breathtaking milestone at the Dutch Darts Masters in Den Bosch. Just days after his 18th birthday, Littler beat Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-4 in Friday night's opening round with his 100th 100+ average since making his headline-spinning World Championship debut in which ended in him finishing runner-up to Luke Humphries. To put this remarkable feat into context, the most anyone else has achieved in this same timeframe across the main PDC Tour is Humphries with 80 while only five other players have managed more than 50; Michael van Gerwen (54), Damon Heta (54), Gary Anderson (52), Stephen Bunting (52) and Chris Dobey (51).

Sure, Littler's Premier League involvement and consistently long runs across the majors, European Tour, World Series Tours and Players Championship events means he played more matches than anyone else (203) but he still averaged 100+ in virtually half of them (49.5%). Although Anderson has astonishingly rolled back the years to reached 100+ in 50% of his 103 matches since the start of December 2023, Littler is playing a lot more frequently in the pressure of TV tournaments where the calibre of opposition is regularly tougher. Not wanting to take too much away from the Flying Scotsman array of stunning of displays, but the majority have come in Players Championship events and when it comes to the televised arena of the majors, he's only managed it in seven of his 20 outings (35%).

Luke Littler has managed 63 100+ averages in his 100 televised games

I say 'only' but averaging 100+ in 35% of televised games is actually the fourth best percentage out of anyone in this collection of data behind Gian van Veen's 37% (7 from 19), Humphries' 47% (46 in 97) and Littler's eye-popping 63% (63 in 100)! I say 'eye-popping' but 63% is nothing compared to the rate at which he achieves 100+ averages in the ranked PDC majors. Wait for it.

Nobody comes close to Luke Littler in the ranked majors

EIGHTY. FIVE. PER. CENT. That's from a chunky sample size of 33 matches, which includes 10 ton plus averages on the World Championship stage across just 13 games. Only Phil Taylor (56 across 25 campaigns), Michael van Gerwen (42 across 18 campaigns), Anderson (23 across 16 campaigns), Peter Wright (16 across 16 campaigns), Adrian Lewis (15 across 18 campaigns), Michael Smith (15 across 14 campaigns) and Raymond van Barneveld (14 across 18 campaigns) have done it more on the biggest stage of all. Before his Ally Pally triumph, Littler also chalked up 13 100+ averages in a row across the Grand Slam of Darts - which he won - and Players Championship Finals, where he finished runner-up to Humphries. Even if we compare Littler with everyone in ranked events only - of which the majority are Players Championship tournaments with no TV cameras and no crowds to affect performance - there's still a pretty big gulf and only Anderson can live with his 50% rate of achieving 100+ averages.

Luke Littler tops the charts for most 100+ averages in ranked events only

You have to fear for the rest of the tour if his momentum continues to build in 2025. Luke Littler's statistics in the PDC since December 2023 Matches: 203

Won: 158 (Highest win rate on Pro Tour)

Average: 99.5 (Highest on Pro Tour)

100+ averages: 100 (Highest on Pro Tour)

100+ average per match: 49% (Second highest behind Gary Anderson's 50%)

High TV average: 114 (v MVG in Premier League)

180s: 924 (Highest on Pro Tour)

180s Per Leg: 0.40 (Highest on Pro Tour)

Checkout Percentage: 41.54% (10th highest)

Total prize money: £1,500,000