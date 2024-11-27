Luke Littler on media critics, breaking records on a diet of Squashies and potentially becoming first ever darts player to win SPOTY

Obviously the only goal on his mind right now is to get his hands on the Sid Waddell Trophy at the age of just 17, but the fact he's the chief contender to 800m Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson for the SPOTY prize emphasises just how his remarkable achievements have transcended darts like nobody has ever managed before.

Record-breaking Luke Littler is favourite to be the youngest ever winner of the PDC World Championship while he's also in the running to become the first ever darts player to be crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

Since finishing runner-up to Luke Humphries back in January and appearing on programmes such as the Jonathan Ross Show following a heroic run that saw him become the most talked about teenager in British sport, he's gone on to win 10 PDC titles including the lucrative Premier League and Grand Slam of Darts which have taken his earnings beyond the £1million barrier.

That's more than most pros earn in their lifetime.

Littler attended the World Championship draw in London this week and spoke to us about a number of topics including his many highlights but also how he's dealt with unfair media criticism in the wake of a rare poor patch of form back in October that saw him lose to 'former butcher 'Andrew Gilding.

The Warrington ace also talks about becoming just the fourth player ever to win 10 titles in one year, his desire to hit more than one nine-darter at the World Championship and a potential clash with Humphries in the semi-finals of this year's edition which might well be the last at the Alexandra Palace.

Plus he also ponders whether his diet of Squashies could see him pip Olympic champion Hodgkinson to the SPOTY award!