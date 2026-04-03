Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
darts icon|
Sports Home Golf Darts Snooker Cricket Tennis Boxing Other Sports NFL
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
darts icon|
Sports Home Golf Darts Snooker Cricket Tennis Boxing Other Sports NFL
Luke Littler sparked controversy in Manchester
Luke Littler sparked controversy in Manchester

Luke Littler and Gian van Veen both handled heated situation 'very well' according to pundit and commentator Paul Nicholson

By Paul Nicholson
Darts
Fri April 03, 2026 · 3d ago

Luke Littler has come under criticism for his conduct during the defeat to Gian van Veen in Manchester, but columnist Paul Nicholson feels it's being blown out of proportion.

Everyone knows that emotions are heightened on a Premier League darts evening that is seen as someone’s 'home game'. I think that was fairly evident with Luke Littler in Manchester.

He clearly wanted to win so badly, and who could blame him, with the crowd providing such a great atmosphere.

Obviously in a game of that standing, being a world championship final rematch too, something could always happen, and in a split second where one player does something and the opponent gets sight of it, it can be blown up into something that truly wasn’t meant.

The way I saw it, Littler tried to whip up the crowd after Gian Van Veen misses his match shot at double fifteen, and because he saw it, it becomes an issue. If he didn’t see it, it isn’t.

However, does it breach supposed darting etiquette? I think that’s subjective, but in this social media age I think most people will think it did cross a line. Let’s face it, much bigger supposed breaches of etiquette have happened in the past.

Personally, I think both players handled a fractious situation very well, as it could’ve become much worse. Remember Price v Gurney a few years back?

I also think GVV interviewed well after the match as he didn’t want to come across angry, bitter or immature.

Points are precious in this Premier League and these things do happen, and like John Part said on commentary for Sky Sports, it will be all done and dusted and fine within an hour or so. It’s gladiatorial sport, not a tickling contest.

READ MORE DARTS:

Littler fumes after losing to van Veen

Luke Littler's temper spilled over during a dramatic quarter-final defeat to Gian van Veen on night nine of the Premier League in Manchester.

Price sticks up for Luke Littler but Van Veen brands him a bad loser

Gerwyn Price defended Luke Littler over the heated last-leg decider that he lost to Gian van Veen on night nine of the Premier League in Manchester, but the Dutchman brands him a bad loser.

Premier League Darts 2026 results and table

The 2026 BetMGM Premier League Darts season runs from February 5 to May 28 so check out the fixtures, results, table, statistics, dates and venues.

Premier League Night Nine results

Quarter-Finals

  • Stephen Bunting 6-3 Michael van Gerwen
  • Gerwyn Price 6-2 Luke Humphries
  • Gian van Veen 6-5 Luke Littler
  • Josh Rock 6-4 Jonny Clayton

Semi-Finals

  • Gerwyn Price 6-2 Stephen Bunting
  • Gian van Veen 6-3 Josh Rock

Final

  • Gerwyn Price 6-2 Gian van Veen

Darts: Related content

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....