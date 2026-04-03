Luke Littler and Gian van Veen both handled heated situation 'very well' according to pundit and commentator Paul Nicholson

Luke Littler has come under criticism for his conduct during the defeat to Gian van Veen in Manchester, but columnist Paul Nicholson feels it's being blown out of proportion.

Everyone knows that emotions are heightened on a Premier League darts evening that is seen as someone’s 'home game'. I think that was fairly evident with Luke Littler in Manchester. He clearly wanted to win so badly, and who could blame him, with the crowd providing such a great atmosphere.

VAN VEEN KO'S LITTLER!



Gian van Veen is back in business!



The European Champion halts Luke Littler's winning run with a dramatic deciding-leg victory in Manchester!



📲 https://t.co/gFQK4rQ2wU #PLDarts | QF3 pic.twitter.com/j9caCQ7RsK — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) April 2, 2026

Obviously in a game of that standing, being a world championship final rematch too, something could always happen, and in a split second where one player does something and the opponent gets sight of it, it can be blown up into something that truly wasn’t meant. The way I saw it, Littler tried to whip up the crowd after Gian Van Veen misses his match shot at double fifteen, and because he saw it, it becomes an issue. If he didn’t see it, it isn’t. However, does it breach supposed darting etiquette? I think that’s subjective, but in this social media age I think most people will think it did cross a line. Let’s face it, much bigger supposed breaches of etiquette have happened in the past. Personally, I think both players handled a fractious situation very well, as it could’ve become much worse. Remember Price v Gurney a few years back?

🍿 How does the Luke Littler v Gian van Veen incident compare with the most heated moments in darts history... pic.twitter.com/yhkXh80Mbg — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) April 2, 2026