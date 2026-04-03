Gerwyn Price sticks up for Luke Littler over bad loser claims following controversial defeat to Gian van Veen in Manchester

Littler has been widely criticised for how he seemingly tried to use the 'home' crowd to put off van Veen, who missed double 15 before directing a glare towards the world champion.

"He's a fantastic darts player, but today he showed he's not a good loser. Celebrating a miss from your opponent, that really annoys me. That's why I gave him a look. The fact he then misses three darts at a double, that's his problem.

Van Veen later told Sky Sports: "I'm on 90, I miss double 15 on the inside, and then I see him celebrating towards the crowd. I don't think that's normal. And then he also makes that crying gesture.

The antics didn't work as Littler spurned his own match darts in what proved to be his final visit to the board.

🍿 How does the Luke Littler v Gian van Veen incident compare with the most heated moments in darts history... pic.twitter.com/yhkXh80Mbg

"He was celebrating me missing double 15. That's out of order. I was fuming about that and he missed three darts at double seven. Then he looked at me like I was the problem. He is probably fuming. That's my perspective. His perspective is probably different.

"I love Luke to bits. All the attention he has brought to the sport is phenomenal, but today was my day."

Van Veen went on to lose the final to Price, who produced three fantastic displays to take all five points that moved him up to second in the table.

He said: "Things like this happen in darts, I'm sure in a couple of weeks it'll be done and dusted, gone and we'll move on. I've been in that situation, it's part and parcel. In darts emotions are high, it's a rollercoaster and people get hyped up.

"It is what it is. If you didn't have that reaction, sometimes you need to be a little bit pee'd off and get those reactions otherwise, what's the point?

"Do you not want to win that much? You'll probably regret some of the things you do, or the reactions you have then you think about it tomorrow.

"But if you're not up for it in the game, sometimes it happens. I don't think there's anything wrong with it, I've been there, the backlash of it, Luke will probably have it but in a couple of weeks, it'll be gone."

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Luke Littler has come under criticism for his conduct during the defeat to Gian van Veen in Manchester, but columnist Paul Nicholson feels it's being blown out of proportion.

Luke Littler's temper spilled over during a dramatic quarter-final defeat to Gian van Veen on night nine of the Premier League in Manchester.

The 2026 BetMGM Premier League Darts season runs from February 5 to May 28 so check out the fixtures, results, table, statistics, dates and venues.

Premier League Night Nine results

Quarter-Finals

Stephen Bunting 6-3 Michael van Gerwen

Gerwyn Price 6-2 Luke Humphries

Gian van Veen 6-5 Luke Littler

Josh Rock 6-4 Jonny Clayton

Semi-Finals

Gerwyn Price 6-2 Stephen Bunting

Gian van Veen 6-3 Josh Rock

Final

Gerwyn Price 6-2 Gian van Veen

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