Darts results: Luke Littler loses his cool during last leg decider against Gian van Veen in Manchester

Luke Littler's temper spilled over during a dramatic quarter-final defeat to Gian van Veen on night nine of the Premier League in Manchester.

The world champion, who beat van Veen in the Ally Pally final back in January, was hot favourite to make it a hat-trick of nightly victories to consolidate his spot at the top of the table but instead leaves his 'home' city with zero points. Littler was performing well below his usual best as his Dutch opponent forced a deciding leg in which the Nuke tried to whip up his fans. The world number one then took exception to something after Van Veen missed double 15 and then proceeded to miss his own match dart and would not get another visit.

VAN VEEN KO'S LITTLER!



Gian van Veen is back in business!



The European Champion halts Luke Littler's winning run with a dramatic deciding-leg victory in Manchester!



📲 https://t.co/gFQK4rQ2wU #PLDarts | QF3 pic.twitter.com/j9caCQ7RsK — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) April 2, 2026

Van Veen later told Sky Sports: "I'm on 90, I miss double 15 on the inside, and then I see him celebrating towards the crowd. I don't think that's normal. And then he also makes that crying gesture. "He's a fantastic darts player, but today he showed he's not a good loser. Celebrating a miss from your opponent, that really annoys me. That's why I gave him a look. The fact he then misses three darts at a double, that's his problem. "He was celebrating me missing double 15. That's out of order. I was fuming about that and he missed three darts at double seven. Then he looked at me like I was the problem. He is probably fuming. That's my perspective. His perspective is probably different. "I love Luke to bits. All the attention he has brought to the sport is phenomenal, but today was my day."

🍿 How does the Luke Littler v Gian van Veen incident compare with the most heated moments in darts history... pic.twitter.com/yhkXh80Mbg — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) April 2, 2026