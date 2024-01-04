Luke Littler 11/2 to win 2025 PDC World Darts Championship after defeat to Luke Humphries

Littler's sensational run came to an end when new world number one Humphries powered from 4-2 down to rattle off five sets in a row and become world champion for the first time.

Humphries has now won four of the last five majors and is as short as 100/30 to defend his title in a year with Sky Bet, but Littler isn't far behind him after the 16-year-old made headlines worldwide.

Available at 150/1 to win the 2024 edition two months before it began, sponsors Paddy Power make Littler 11/2, the same price as three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen.

Humphries was quick to praise Littler after his own impressive victory, the culmination of a breakout year which began with his surprise omission from the Premier League line-up.

Speculation continues as to whether Littler will be fast-tracked into the Premier League, with the roster for 2025 set to be announced on Thursday afternoon.