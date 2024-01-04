Luke Littler 11/2 to win 2025 PDC World Darts Championship after defeat to Luke Humphries

Luke Littler is 11/2 third-favourite for the 2025 PDC World Darts Championship following his defeat to Luke Humphries in last night's final.
Littler's sensational run came to an end when new world number one Humphries powered from 4-2 down to rattle off five sets in a row and become world champion for the first time.
Humphries has now won four of the last five majors and is as short as 100/30 to defend his title in a year with Sky Bet, but Littler isn't far behind him after the 16-year-old made headlines worldwide.
Available at 150/1 to win the 2024 edition two months before it began, sponsors Paddy Power make Littler 11/2, the same price as three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen.
Humphries was quick to praise Littler after his own impressive victory, the culmination of a breakout year which began with his surprise omission from the Premier League line-up.
Speculation continues as to whether Littler will be fast-tracked into the Premier League, with the roster for 2025 set to be announced on Thursday afternoon.
Humphries' victory meanwhile was another fine result for followers of Sporting Life's darts coverage, having been Chris Hammer's headline selection for the title.
Hammer put up Michael Smith at double-figure odds for the 2023 renewal and this time was keen to back the favourite, both outright and in the most tournament 180s betting.
That includes Paul Nicholson's columns, video content and more as we head into a new year. Will it belong to a played named Luke, and if so, which one?