How many televised nine-dart finishes have been made and who made them?

A look at the total number of televised nine-dart finishes ever achieved in history, who made them, which tournaments and videos of the best ones.
There have been 472 tournament nine-darters across all PDC Tours since 1999 but in terms of perfect legs achieved in televised competition, there has only been 90 of them in history dating back to John Lowe's historic effort against Keith Deller in the 1984 MFI World Matchplay.
Of those 90 nine-darters, 69 have occurred in the PDC compared to 21 in other organisations such as the BDO/WDF and the Modus Super Series.
The most iconic tend to happen on the World Championship stage, with Paul Lim hitting the only one ever seen at the Lakeside in 1990 while Michael Smith completed the greatest leg ever seen against Michael van Gerwen in the Ally Pally final of 2023.
However, one of the most talked about nine-darters of all time happened in the surprising surroundings of Bahrain, where Luke Littler produced a moment of magic against Nathan Aspinall at the age of just 16.
Televised nine-darters
- John Lowe v Keith Deller - MFI World Matchplay, 13 October 1984
- Paul Lim v Jack McKenna - BDO World Championship, 29 January 1990
- Shaun Greatbatch v Steve Coote - Dutch Open, 3 February 2002
- Phil Taylor v Chris Mason - World Matchplay 1 August 2002
- Phil Taylor (2) v Matt Chapman - UK Open, 5 June 2004
- Phil Taylor (3) v Roland Scholten - UK Open,12 June 2005
- Raymond van Barneveld v Peter Manley - Premier League Darts, 23 March 2006
- Michael van Gerwen v Raymond van Barneveld - Masters of Darts, 17 February 2007
- Phil Taylor (4) v Raymond van Barneveld - International Darts League, 8 May 2007
- Tony O'Shea v Adrian Lewis - International Darts League, 9 May 2007
- Phil Taylor (5) v Wes Newton - UK Open, 9 June 2007
- John Walton v Martin Phillips - World Masters, 17 November 2007
- Phil Taylor (6) v Jamie Harvey - UK Open, 6 June 2008
- James Wade v Gary Anderson - Grand Slam of Darts, 20 November 2008
- Raymond van Barneveld (2) v Jelle Klaasen - PDC World Championship, 2 January 2009
- Mervyn King v James Wade - South African Masters, 27 September 2009
- Darryl Fitton v Ross Montgomery - Zuiderduin Masters, 13 December 2009
- Raymond van Barneveld (3) v Brendan Dolan - PDC World Championship, 28 December 2009
- Raymond van Barneveld (4) v Terry Jenkins - Premier League Darts, 29 April 2010
- Phil Taylor (7) v James Wade - Premier League Darts, 24 May 2010
- Phil Taylor (8) v James Wade - Premier League Darts, 24 May 2010
- Mervyn King (2) v Gary Anderson - UK Open, 5 June 2010
- Raymond van Barneveld (5) v Denis Ovens - World Matchplay, 17 July 2010
- Adrian Lewis v Gary Anderson - PDC World Championship, 3 January 2011
- John Part v Mark Webster - World Matchplay, 16 July 2011
- Adrian Lewis (2) v Raymond van Barneveld - European Championship, 31 July 2011
- Brendan Dolan v James Wade - World Grand Prix, 8 October 2011
- Phil Taylor (9) v Kevin Painter - Premier League Darts, 16 February 2012
- Simon Whitlock v Andy Hamilton - Premier League Darts, 17 May 2012
- Gary Anderson v Davey Dodds - UK Open, 8 June 2012
- Michael van Gerwen (2) v Steve Beaton - World Matchplay, 25 July 2012
- Wes Newton v Justin Pipe - World Matchplay, 26 July 2012
- Dean Winstanley v Vincent van der Voort - PDC World Championship, 23 December 2012
- Michael van Gerwen (3) v James Wade - PDC World Championship, 30 December 2012
- Terry Jenkins v Per Laursen - PDC World Championship, 14 December 2013
- Kyle Anderson v Ian White - PDC World Championship, 14 December 2013
- Phil Taylor (10) v Michael Smith - World Matchplay, 23 July 2014
- James Wade (2) v Robert Thornton - World Grand Prix, 8 October 2014
- Robert Thornton v James Wade - World Grand Prix, 8 October 2014
- Michael van Gerwen (4) v Raymond van Barneveld - European Championship, 26 October 2014
- Kim Huybrechts v Michael van Gerwen - Grand Slam of Darts, 14 November 2014
- Adrian Lewis (3) v Raymond van Barneveld - PDC World Championship, 30 December 2014
- Darryl Fitton (2) v Martin Adams - Dutch Open,1 February 2015
- Phil Taylor (11) v Peter Wright - Sydney Darts Masters, 22 August 2015
- Dave Chisnall v Peter Wright - Grand Slam of Darts, 8 November 2015
- Gary Anderson (2) v Jelle Klaasen - PDC World Championship, 2 January 2016
- Michael van Gerwen (5 v Rob Cross - UK Open, 5 March 2016
- Adrian Lewis (4) v James Wade - Premier League Darts, 14 April 2016
- Adrian Lewis (5) v Raymond van Barneveld - Premier League Darts, 13 April 2017
- Kyle Anderson (2) v Michael van Gerwen - European Championship, 29 October 2017
- Gary Anderson (3) v Joe Cullen - World Matchplay, 26 July 2018
- Dimitri Van den Bergh v Stephen Bunting - Grand Slam of Darts, 14 November 2018
- Michael van Gerwen (6) v Adrian Lewis - Players Championship Finals, 23 November 2019
- Michael Smith v Daryl Gurney - Premier League Darts, 27 February 2020
- Jonny Clayton v Chris Dobey - UK Open, 7 March 2020
- Michael van Gerwen (7) v Daryl Gurney - UK Open, 8 March 2020
- Peter Wright v Daryl Gurney - Premier League Darts, 29 August 2020
- José de Sousa v Jeffrey de Zwaan - European Championship, 29 October 2020
- James Wade (3) v Stephen Bunting - PDC World Championship, 29 December 2020
- James Richardson v Josh Richardson - MODUS Super Series, 29 March 2021
- Jonny Clayton (2) v José de Sousa - Premier League Darts, 7 April 2021
- José de Sousa (2) v Nathan Aspinall - Premier League Darts, 8 April 2021
- Richie Burnett v Scott Williams - MODUS Super Series, 28 August 2021
- Martin Adams v Jamie Caven - MODUS Super Series, 1 September 2021
- Colin Osborne v John O'Shea - MODUS Super Series, 9 September 2021
- Martin Adams (2) v Scott Williams - MODUS Super Series, 22 November 2021
- William Borland v Bradley Brooks - PDC World Championship, 17 December 2021
- Darius Labanauskas v Mike De Decker - PDC World Championship, 18 December 2021
- Gerwyn Price v Michael Smith - PDC World Championship, 1 January 2022
- Gerwyn Price (2) v Michael van Gerwen - Premier League Darts, 7 February 2022
- Gerwyn Price (3) v James Wade - Premier League Darts, 7 February 2022
- James Wade (4) v Boris Krčmar - UK Open, 25 March 2022
- Michael Smith (2) v Mensur Suljović - UK Open, 25 March 2022
- Conor Heneghan v Thibault Tricole - MODUS Super Series, , 2 July 2022
- Graham Usher v Dan Read - MODUS Super Series, 22 July 2022
- Gerwyn Price (4) v Danny Noppert - World Matchplay, 23 July 2022
- Conor Heneghan (2) v Adam Smith-Neale - MODUS Super Series, 16 September 2022
- Josh Rock v Michael van Gerwen - Grand Slam of Darts, 17 November 2022
- Michael van Gerwen (8) v Rob Cross - Players Championship Finals, 27 November 2022
- Michael Smith (3) v Michael van Gerwen - PDC World Championship, 3 January 2023
- Conor Heneghan (3) v Alan Norris - MODUS Super Series, 9 March 2023
- Steve West v Luke Littler - MODUS Super Series, 4 August 2023
- Darryl Pilgrim v Scott Taylor - MODUS Super Series, 15 August 2023
- Fallon Sherrock v Adam Lipscombe - MODUS Super Series, 25 August 2023
- Michael van Gerwen (9) v Luke Humphries - World Series of Darts Finals, 17 September 2023
- Sebastian Białecki v Anton Östlund - MODUS Super Series, 2 November 2023
- Ryan Searle v Nathan Rafferty - Grand Slam of Darts, 13 November 2023
- Leonard Gates v Martin Thomas - MODUS Super Series, 25 November 2023
- Michael van Gerwen (10) v Luke Humphries - Players Championship Finals, 26 November 2023
- Luke Littler v Nathan Aspinall - Bahrain Darts Masters, 19 January 2024
Players with multiple televised nine darters
- Phil Taylor - 11
- Michael van Gerwen - 10
- Raymond van Barneveld - 5
- Adrian Lewis - 5
- James Wade - 4
- Gerwyn Price - 4
- Gary Anderson- 3
- Michael Smith - 3
- Conor Heneghan - 3
- Mervyn King - 2
- Darryl Fitton - 2
- Kyle Anderson - 2
- Jonny Clayton - 2
- José de Sousa - 2
- Martin Adams - 2
Organisations with most nine-darters
- PDC - 69
- PDC/BDO/WDF - 3
- WDF/BDO - 6
- Modus Super Series - 12
Tournaments with most nine-darters
- PDC World Darts Championship - 14 (Raymond van Barneveld (2), Adrian Lewis (2), Dean Winstanley, Michael van Gerwen, Terry Jenkins, Kyle Anderson, Gary Anderson, James Wade, William Borland, Darius Labanauskas, Gerwyn Price, Michael Smith)
- PDC Premier League Darts - 14 (Phil Taylor (3), Raymond van Barneveld (2), Adrian Lewis (2), Gerwyn Price (2), Simon Whitlock, Michael Smith, Peter Wright, Jonny Clayton, José de Sousa)
- MODUS Super Series - 12 (Conor Heneghan (3), Martin Adams (2), Richie Burnett, Colin Osborne, Graham Usher, Steve West, Darryl Pilgrim, Fallon Sherrock, Sebastian Białecki, Leonard Gates)
- PDC UK Open - 11 (Phil Taylor (4), Michael van Gerwen (2), Mervyn King, Gary Anderson, Jonny Clayton, James Wade, Michael Smith)
- PDC World Matchplay - 8 (Phil Taylor (2), Raymond van Barneveld, John Part, Michael van Gerwen, Wes Newton, Gary Anderson, Gerwyn Price)
- PDC Grand Slam of Darts - 6 (James Wade, Kim Huybrechts, Dave Chisnall, Dimitri Van den Bergh, Josh Rock, Ryan Searle)
- PDC European Championship - 4 (Adrian Lewis, Michael van Gerwen, Kyle Anderson, José de Sousa)
- PDC Players Championship Finals - 4 (Michael van Gerwen (3), Alan Norris)
- PDC World Grand Prix - 3 (Brendan Dolan, James Wade, Robert Thornton)
- PDC/BDO International Darts League - 2 (Phil Taylor, Tony O'Shea)
- BDO Dutch Open - 2 (Shaun Greatbatch, Darryl Fitton)
- BDO MFI World Matchplay - 1 (John Lowe)
- BDO World Darts Championship - 1 (Paul Lim)
- PDC/BDO - Masters of Darts (Michael van Gerwen)
- BDO World Masters - 1 (John Walton)
- PDC - South African Masters - 1 (Mervyn King)
- BDO Zuiderduin Masters - 1 (Darryl Fitton)
- PDC Sydney Darts Masters - 1 (Phil Taylor)
- PDC World Series of Darts Finals - 1 (Michael van Gerwen)
- PDC Bahrain Darts Masters - 1 (Luke Littler)
Nine-darter occurrence year by year:
- 1984: 1
- 1990: 1
- 2002: 2
- 2004: 1
- 2005: 1
- 2006: 1
- 2007: 5
- 2008: 2
- 2009: 4
- 2010: 5
- 2011: 4
- 2012: 7
- 2013: 2
- 2014: 6
- 2015: 3
- 2016: 3
- 2017: 2
- 2018: 2
- 2019: 1
- 2020: 6
- 2021: 9
- 2022: 11
- 2023: 10
- 2024: 1
TOTAL (so far): 90
