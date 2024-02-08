How many televised nine-dart finishes have been made and who made them?

There have been 472 tournament nine-darters across all PDC Tours since 1999 but in terms of perfect legs achieved in televised competition, there has only been 90 of them in history dating back to John Lowe's historic effort against Keith Deller in the 1984 MFI World Matchplay.

Of those 90 nine-darters, 69 have occurred in the PDC compared to 21 in other organisations such as the BDO/WDF and the Modus Super Series.

The most iconic tend to happen on the World Championship stage, with Paul Lim hitting the only one ever seen at the Lakeside in 1990 while Michael Smith completed the greatest leg ever seen against Michael van Gerwen in the Ally Pally final of 2023.