How could an amateur darts player beat Luke Littler on Netflix to win £501,000?

Amateur darts players are being given a potentially life changing chance by Netflix to win £501,000 - but they'll have to beat Luke Littler to get it.

The live event - suitably titled 'Beat Luke Littler' - is set to be streamed on Friday October 30 and will feature 20 amateur players hoping to achieve what hardly any professional is able to do at the moment. Anyone who fancies their chances can head to beatlukelittler.com for details on how to enter and if their application is successful they'll be invited to enter regional heats in London and Manchester this September. Although the initial advert does include the text 'could you beat Luke Littler in a leg of 501', it's not yet confirmed what format will be, but challengers - who can't have previously played at a professional level - will hope it remains as short as advertised due to Littler's phenomenal record on the major stages.

Fancy your chances against Luke Littler for £501,000?



Apply now for the chance to face him live on Netflix on Oct 30. 🎯 https://t.co/HC1V51q2ap pic.twitter.com/kb4zlsI389 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) July 27, 2026

The 19-year-old has won an astonishing 14 major titles in just two and a half years as a professional - including all of the last seven dating back to November's Grand Slam of Darts - and on Sunday he won the World Matchplay with the highest tournament average in the event's long history. The Nuke's match averages of 109.53 (vs Nico Springer), 113.68 (vs Nathan Aspinall), 109.57 (vs Josh Rock), 110.88 (vs Dirk van Duijvenbode) and 111.53 against Price gave him an astonishing tournament average of 111.05 which obliterated Phil Taylor's previous record of 106.32 way back in 2010. Many fans and pundits are branding his performances as 'unbeatable' so how could any amateur player with no professional experience stand a chance? Sporting Life columnist Paul Nicholson, who famously beat Phil Taylor in his heyday en route to a major title back in 2010, says he would give any decent pub player odds of at least 100/1 to beat Littler over a short best of three leg format.

Should there be a handicap system? Nicholson said: "I’m not sure if there’s going to be any stipulation such as a handicap based on his opponent’s ability, such as Luke Littler starting on 1001 in a one-off leg for example. "But it won’t be made too easy with £501,000 on the line. "Also, don’t underestimate how good the best amateur players in the country are. There are some fantastic players out there who have never turned professional for a whole range of reasons and if the format isn’t too long, they will believe they have a chance. "I do hope there’s no handicap and it’s best-of-three legs to make a victory seem a lot more legitimate. "Imagine how much pressure there would be on the contender if they win a leg and knows they’re one away from £501,000?! "So it's a lot more anxiety-driven, and there's a lot more edge-of-the-seat action if it's best of three or best of five."